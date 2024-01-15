Vogue's New Denver Guide Includes RiNo Restaurant that Closed in 2019

"We’re literally in vogue!!!!" reads a January 7 Instagram post from Molotov, the Eastern European eatery that opened a year ago on East Colfax Avenue.
It is among the spots included in the new edition of Vogue's Denver Guide, which outlines where visitors should stay, eat and drink, as well as suggests things to do. It's definitely a big deal for these businesses to be included in a national publication, and the honor is well deserved — Molotov was one of our picks for the ten best new restaurants that opened in 2023 and is also on our 100 favorite restaurants list.
But something is amiss with Vogue's picks. It lists only nine restaurants in the "where to eat" section, and one of them has been closed since 2019. The Populist was indeed a spot we would have recommended to visitors during its seven-year run in RiNo. It "wasn't a precursor to gentrification; it was a quiet neighborhood eatery that happened to serve forward-thinking cuisine," wrote former Westword food editor Mark Antonation ahead of its goodbye.
By the end of 2019, Mister Oso had opened in the former home of the Populist. If Vogue needs a replacement, that's one possibility — though our own list of what visitors really need to eat and drink during a trip to the Mile High includes smothered burritos, Mexican hamburgers and cheap drinks on Colfax. But that's probably not en vogue enough for Vogue's audience.
The publication's guide falls short on its beer recommendations, too, only mentioning RiNo and calling out just three breweries in that neighborhood. If someone is truly looking for a taste of the local craft beer scene, we have a list of ten breweries that are standouts, and if you are planning a RiNo beer crawl, skip Vogue's recommendation of Great Divide and hit up spots like Our Mutual Friend and Bierstadt Lagerhaus instead (we do agree with the magazine on Black Shirt and Ratio).
Bottom line: If you're planning to travel somewhere, look to local publications over national outlets for ideas from people who are actually eating and drinking in that city — and know what spots are still open.