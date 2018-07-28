"Tree of Transformation" Rescue Falls Flat in Civic Center

Early on July 25, "Tree of Transformation," a public art piece that included a winterized, functioning antique piano, was torched in Civic Center Park.

Rangers from the Department of Parks and Recreation provided video footage to Denver Fire Department investigators and the Denver Police Department. That evening, DPD officers picked up 28-year-old Amanda Marie Failla, after they recognized her near Civic Center Park. She was arrested on investigation of second-degree arson; the investigation remains open as the DFD continues to examine information.

“Every day we work with our city partners to ensure we provide the best services to our community,” said Fire Chief Eric Tade in announcing the arrest. “We are happy our combined efforts allowed us to make an arrest in this fire.”