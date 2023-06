Summer 2023: Hundreds of Things to Do in Denver and Colorado

click to enlarge Show your true colors at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. Michael Rieger

click to enlarge Discover Winter Park's summer pleasures at the Venture Out Fest. Courtesy Wintr Park Resort

click to enlarge Taiko drummers pound a welcome at the 49th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Cherry Blossom Denver

click to enlarge Big Freedia will headline Denver PrideFest's Center Stage at Civic Center Park. Alexander Le'Jo

click to enlarge Artist Nikki Pike stands by her new outdoor sculptural work utilizing bark-skinned forms at Green Box in Green Mountain Falls. Courtesy Green Box Arts Festival

click to enlarge Independence Eve celebration will return to Civic Center Park. Michael Emery Hecker

click to enlarge Dragon Boat Festival team during a race. Courtesy Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

click to enlarge The Colorado State Fair turned 150 last year! Colorado State Fair

click to enlarge Breck Create offers a youth circus workshop with Circa Contemporary Circus during the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts. Courtesy Circa Contemporary Circus

click to enlarge Sam Van Aken grafting multiple heritage apple varieties on one tree at the Agricultural Heritage Center in Longmont. Photo: Jaime Kopke

The play's the thing. Colorado Shakespeare Festival

THEATER





click to enlarge Westword