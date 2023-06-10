Summer 2023: Hundreds of Things to Do in Denver and Colorado

Are you ready for summer? There are hot times ahead!
JUNE
Through June 11: Denver Fringe Festival: The Denver Fringe Festival, created to support independent artists and to bring fringe theater — bold, original, innovative and experimental — to creative venues at a reasonable price, supports emerging artists, access to the arts and bringing artists and audiences together to cultivate community. In 2023, the fest will host more than 55 fringe performances at a dozen venues in the Five Points/RiNo District through June 11, 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets: $15 individual show, 10 percent discount on four or more tickets. Schedule and tickets at denverfringe.org.
Through June 11: áyA Con: An all-inclusive family festival hosted by and highlighting North American Indigenous creators. Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue. áyA Con Creative Hub, with panels, art-making and community booths with interactive activities: Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Martin Building, Level 1. Futurism Fashion Showcase: Sunday, June 11, 7 to 9 p.m., Sturm Grand Pavilion, Level 2; Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway. Weekend pass, $30 and up; single-day pass, $15 and up; ages 18 and under free, ayacondenver.art.
Through June 11: Denver Greek Festival: Authentic, traditional Greek food and drink, live Greek music, traditional dance entertainment, a Greek boutique, art, church tours and more at the 56th annual festival.
Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, June 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; free to $5, tickets at Eventbrite. Assumption of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 East Alameda Avenue, thegreekfestival.com/home.
Through June 11: 47th Annual Parker Days: A weekend of music, food, beverages, carnival rides and more family fun in downtown Parker: Saturday, June 10: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 11: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festival admission is free, carnival wristbands are $35 to $99 (individual ride tickets $10/ten). Downtown Parker, 19751 East Mainstreet, Parker, parkerdaysfestival.com.
Through June 16: LitFest: An eight-day celebration of writers and readers, with week-long and weekend advanced workshops, craft seminars, readings, salons, business panels, agent meetings and parties. Prices vary; some events free. Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 3844 York Street, lighthousewriters.org.
June 10: Douglas Land Conservancy Plein Air Community Day: Try your hand at painting outdoors to compete for prizes, all ages. Saturday, June 10, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (art judging and awards, 3:15 to 4:30 p.m.); $10 to $40. Sandstone Ranch Open Space, Ranch Entrance, 8309 South Perry Park Road, Larkspur, pleinairartistscolorado.com.
June 10: Westword's Out to Brunch: Start your weekend deliciously at this inaugural event with unlimited bites from some of Denver's best brunch slingers, plus beer, bottomless brunch cocktails, a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, natural juices, hot coffee and more. Saturday, June 10, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (VIP entry at 11 a.m.), tickets $40 (GA)-$65 (VIP), York Street Yards, 3821 Steele Street, westwordouttobrunch.com. SOLD OUT!
June 10: Five Points Jazz Festival: Celebrating the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, once known as the "Harlem of the West," with a second-line parade and performances by local jazz musicians featured on eleven outdoor and indoor stages. Saturday, June 10, noon to 8 p.m., Welton Street Corridor, between 25th and 29th avenues, free, artsandvenuesdenver.com.
June 10: Hearse Con Public Day/Morbid Curiosities Carnival: Public car show focused on classic hearses, ambulances and limos, with live music, hearse girls and Morbid Curiosities vendors. Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $20. Stampede, 2430 South Havana Street, Aurora, facebook.com/hearsecon.
June 10: Rendezvous Gala: An elegant, Western-chic soirée supporting the mission, education programs and preservation of the Four Mile House. Saturday, June 10, 6 to 10 p.m.; tickets start at $150. Four Mile Historic Park, South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
June 10: Snowmass Rendezvous: Bringing favorite Colorado breweries, wineries, distilleries and more to the valley for an afternoon of bottomless adult beverage tasting. Saturday, June 10, 2 to 6 p.m., $45. Snowmass Village, on the mall, base lawn and turf rink, Snowmass, snowmassrendezvous.com.
June 10: Summer Farm Fest: Free community event with farm tours, art projects, food and drink from local businesses, games, music and new friends. Saturday, June 10, noon to 2 p.m. Mountair Park Community Farm, 5600 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, sproutcityfarms.org/events/mountair-park-family-farm-fest.
June 10: Summer Festival: Hosted by the Historic Westminster Art District, with vendors, food trucks, beer tasting and live music. Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aar River Gallery Sculpture Garden, 3707 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, aarrivergallery.com, 303-426-4114.
June 10: Summer Splash: Orchard Town Center’s newest free summer event will turn Town Center Drive into a water park. Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free, Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware Street, Westminster, theorchardtowncenter.com.
June 10-11: Denver Chalk Art Festival 2023: Saturday, June 10: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 11: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., free. 123 West 12th Avenue, in the Golden Triangle Neighborhood, denverchalk.art.
June 10-11: Highlands Art Festival: A new summer art fair in the trendy Highland neighborhood. Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Highlands Masonic Lodge, 3550 Federal Boulevard, coloradoartshows.com.
June 10-11: Presenting Denver Dance Festival 2023: Featuring eight Colorado artists and dance companies across multiple genres of dance. Saturday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m., $35, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, presentingdenver.org.
June 10-11: (e)revolution Consumer Expo/The Big Gear Show: A two-day consumer show where the public can learn about and test a wide range of e-bikes, including commuter, cargo and mountain categories, co-located with a first-of-its-kind outdoor gear festival allowing brands to engage their fans and customers. Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.; tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door (children twelve and under free with paid adult). Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, e-revolution.bike, thebiggearshow.com.
June 10-11: Unicorn Festival: Spend a beautiful weekend in a magical world! Ongoing entertainment and activities all day long, including unicorn corrals, photo ops, a dragon slide obstacle course, mermaid lagoon, Storytime Cottage, character selfies, karaoke and more. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., $15 to $79 (kids 2 and under free), Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, unicornfestivalcolorado.com.
June 14: The Sink 100th Anniversary Movie: Step back in time and witness history come to life as The Sink celebrates its 100th anniversary. Wednesday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., $15 at axs.com. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder, z2ent.com.
June 15: History Colorado’s Queeridescence: A Prismatic Masqueerade: A 13+ alcohol-free event that embraces the full spectrum of self-expression. Thursday, June 15, 7 to 10 p.m.; admission: $10 to $20 (free for children ages twelve and under, must be accompanied by an adult guardian). Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania Street, historycolorado.org/lgbtq-coloradans.
June 15-16: We Are Here. The Drag Guide to Pride: The House of L’Whor presents a full-coverage survival guide. Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, 8 p.m.; tickets: $32.50 to $42.50. The Perplexiplex, Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 First Street, meowwolf.com.
June 15-17: Colorado BBQ Challenge 2023: Colorado's longest running barbecue competition, sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society. Thursday, June 15, through Saturday, June 17. Center Village, 509 Copper Road, Copper Mountain, coppercolorado.com.
June 16-17: Vail Craft Beer Classic: Take in the mountain views at Vail Village while sipping craft beer from fifty-plus breweries from across the state at Grand Tastings. Early-access tickets only: Friday, June 16, 3:30 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 17, 1:30 to 5 p.m., $69 per session. Ford Sculpture Garden Park, 522 South Frontage Road East, Vail, vailcraftbeerclassic.com.
June 16-18: 126th Annual Strawberry Days: Free community festival with live music and entertainment, family activities, an arts and crafts fair, a food court and an old-fashioned parade. Friday, June 16, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 18: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; most events free. Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs, glenwoodchamber.com.
June 16-19: Capitol Crossroads: A Citywide Scavenger Hunt: Historic Denver hosts an innovative way to uncover more about the city you love while enjoying a fun activity with family, friends or on your own.
Friday, June 16, through Monday, June 19; $10 to $18. Capitol Hill neighborhood, historicdenver.org.
June 16-Aug. 11: Louisville Street Faire: Weekly community street fairs on summer nights. Fridays, 5:30-9:30 p.m., June 16-August 11, free, Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front Street, Louisville, downtownlouisvilleco.com.
June 17: Daybreaker Den Together Tour: Welcome to Daybreaker's ten-year anniversary Together Tour across the country, with a theme of “Togetherness.” Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $40. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, daybreaker.com.
June 17: Denver Underground Pride Fest 2023: An evening of drag performers, comedy and vendors. Saturday, June 17, noon-2 a.m., $15. Seventh Circle Music Collective, 2935 West Seventh Avenue, 7thcirclemusiccollective.org.
June 17: Lake Dillon Beer Fest: Taste beers from over thirty Colorado breweries in one of the most dramatic settings around. Sunday, June 17, 1-4 p.m., $10-$50, kids 12 and under free, Lake Dillon Amphitheater and Marina Park, West Lodgepole Street, Dillon, townofdillon.com.
June 17: Medianoche Market: Farmers' market-style artisan event with local vendors and ten brand-new barrel-aged beers including Medianoche variants, collaborations and four wildcard staff picks. Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; market is free, VIP hour tasting ticket, $50. WeldWerks Brewing Co., 508 8th Avenue, Greeley, eventbrite.com.
June 17: Mutt Market: A mini-expo of dog-focused vendors, plus fun dog-friendly workshops, Mailman Dunk Tank, Paw-casso art station, special prizes, games, entertainment and food trucks for humans. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free (RSVP at Eventbrite, Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, aspengrovecenter.com/event/mutts-market.
June 17: The Storybook KiKi Ball: The House of Flora, Denver Chapter, exemplifies the healing, power and ferocity of ballroom culture. Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m., $25, Meow Wolf's Convergence Station, 1338 First Street, meowwolf.com.
June 17: Visionbox, All the World: Outdoor Festival of Solo Shakespeare: A one-hour performance of scenes and soliloquies from Richard III, Othello and Hamlet. Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m., $10-$25. Greek Theater, Civic Center Park, 101 14th Avenue, visionbox.org.
June 17-18: Flux Fest Pottery Pop-Up and Market: A celebration weekend of artisan and food/drink vendors, demonstrations and live raku firing. Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Flux Studio and Gallery, 377 South Lipan Street, fluxstudiodenver.com.
June 17-18: Juneteenth Music Festival: One of the largest and longest-running Juneteenth festivals in the nation, with a parade, hundreds of vendors, concerts, ethnic food and this year’s headliner, Musiq Soulchild. Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, free (VIP options $50-$100), Welton Street Corridor in Five Points, juneteenthmusicfestival.com.
June 18: Reach 4 Peace Picnic: Annual Father’s Day picnic designed to promote community awareness and togetherness, and recognize outstanding fathers with Father of the Year awards. Sunday, June 18, noon to 4 p.m., free. Silverman Park, 12875 Andrews Drive in Montbello, struggleoflovefoundation.org.
June 21: High Line Canal Summer Scamper: A summer solstice 5K evening run to benefit the High Line Canal Conservancy. Wednesday, June 21, 5 p.m., registration: $30 to $120. highlinecanal.org.
June 22: Mortified Rainbow! Special Pride Edition: Already a hit in over twenty cities worldwide, Mortified stars adults sharing their most angst-ridden teenage diary entries, artwork, and more — in front of total strangers. Now taste the Mortified rainbow in this special Pride edition with Ryan Warner. Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue, getmortified.com.
June 23-25: Blues From the Top: The Grand County Blues Society presents a lineup including Grace Potter, Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton, Devon Allman Project and special guests Jimmy Hall and Larry McCray, Blood Brothers with Mike Zito and Albert Castigila, Shemekia Copeland and more. Friday, June 23, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $70 to $300 (children 12 and under free with adult ticket purchase). Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 U.S. 40, Winter Park, eventbrite.com.
June 22-Aug. 31: Terminal Bar Station Yappy Hour: A festive dog-friendly gathering complete with rescue partner Soul Dog Rescue, local pet businesses, special cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Doggy Ice Cream Sandwiches and more. Every last Thursday of the month, June 22 (Pride Week) through August 31, 4 to 7 p.m. Terminal Bar, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, denverunionstation.com.
June 23-25: Blockwide Pride at Dairy Block: Celebrate pride all weekend long with pop-ups, swag and samples. Kickoff Happy Hour at Milk Market: Friday, June 23, 5 to 7 p.m., with DJ Buddy Bravo, continuing through Sunday, June 25. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com/events.
June 23: The Whisky X: Taste, discover and learn about more than sixty premium whiskey brands and cocktails — the best of bourbon, American, Irish, Scotch, rye, single malt and more. With special host Shakey Graves, food trucks, cigar lounge and more. Friday, June 23, 6 p.m.; tickets: $50 to $125. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, tixr.com/groups/thewhiskyx.
June 24: The BigWonderful Beer Fest at Winter Park: More than thirty Colorado breweries, cideries and distilleries will line up at the base of the resort and throughout the Village, pouring unlimited samples for thirsty hikers, bikers and music lovers all day long, joined by live bluegrass music and forty craft vendors offering a variety of outdoor apparel, locally made jewelry and fashions. Saturday, June 24, noon to 6 p.m.; shopping and music free, $35-$125 for Beer Fest testing session, 2 to 6 p.m., Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, eventbrite.com.
June 24: Reds, Whites and Brews: Enjoy unlimited wine and craft beer tastings, live music, vendors and food in beautiful downtown Steamboat Springs. Saturday, June 24, noon to 5 p.m.; $45 to $80. Yampa Street between 10th and 12th streets, Steamboat Springs, redswhitesandbrews.
June 24-25: Bacon and Bourbon Festival: Weekend-long celebration of all things bacon and bourbon, along with live music and Camp Bacon for Kids. Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, 1 to 5 p.m.; admission: $25 to $75. River Run Events Plaza, 140 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com.
June 24-25: Snowmass Art Festival: A free three-day event showcasing local Colorado and national artists, representing a wide array of mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and more. Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., free, 49 Village Square, Snowmass Village, Brush Creek Road, gosnowmass.com.
June 28: Bike to Work Day: Join Way to Go and thousands of Denver-region residents for Bike to Work Day this summer. Wednesday, June 28. Information and registration at biketoworkday.co.
June 29: Costumina: A Fan Expo Kickoff: Meet up with your favorite groups in the galaxy, imbibe on cosmic cocktails and mocktails, and celebrate spirited fandom at Meow Wolf (all ages). Thursday, June 29, 5 p.m.; admission: $35 to $50 by timed entry, 5 p.m. and after. Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 Firstst Street, tickets.meowwolf.com/denver.
June 29-July 2: Blunt Force Drama, Ruin: Ruin draws on historic primary source material to paint a fictional portrait of the tumultuous and violent early years of Colorado’s colonial history. Thursday, June 29, through Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2 p.m., $24-$29. Dairy Center for the Arts, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, thedairy.org.
June 30-July 2: FAN EXPO Denver: Experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming during three days of citywide events, family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities. Friday, June 30, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $38-$129 (VIP packages sold out), Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, fanexpohq.com.
JULY
July 1: Cherry Creek Arts Festival: An innovative outdoor fine-art event featuring 260 juried artist exhibitors selling original artworks, family-friendly art activities for people of all ages, live music, immersive art experiences and food and drink. Friday, July 1, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (accessibility hour, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.), Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free admission ($30-$190 VIP pass), Second Avenue from Clayton Street to Adams Street and between Second and Third avenues from Detroit Street to Adams Street, in Cherry Creek North, cherrycreekartsfestival.org.
July 1: Midsommar’s Eve Market: RitualCravt showcases local artists and makers in the storefront, vending original art, handmade products, clothing and wares, as well as aura photos by Aura Weaver. Saturday, July 1, 5 to 10 p.m., free. RitualCravt, 7700 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, ritualcravt.com.
July 1: Glendale Fireworks Celebration: Continuing the tradition of celebrating the community, Glendale hosts its annual fireworks show from Infinity Park. Guests are invited to sit inside the stadium, in the stands or on the field, or on the turf field to the south of the stadium — both will be great viewing locations. Saturday, July 1, gates at 7 p.m., free, Infinity Park, 4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale, infinityparkatglendale.com.
July 1: Four Mile Historic Park’s Independence Day Celebration: A fun-filled day of music, crafts, historical re-enactors and live demonstrations. Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $8-$10 (kids 6 and under free), Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
July 1-4: 4th of July Celebration, Winter Park: KowTown Gravel Bike Race: Saturday, July 1; Camper Rig Rally: Saturday, July 1, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; 5Point Film Festival: Saturday, July 1, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Fitness in the Park Sunday: Sunday, July 2, 9 a.m.; Rendezvous Run for Independence, Tuesday, July 4; Winter Park 4th of July Celebration & Concert, 5:30-10 p.m. Rendezvous Event Center, Hideaway Park, 78821 U.S. 40, Winter Park, playwinterpark.com.
July 2-3: Red, White, Brews & Tunes: Celebrate the 4th and soak up views of the Ten Mile Range with a mashup of live music and mountain activities. Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Schedule, band announcement and details TBA. Copper Mountain Resort, coppercolorado.com.
July 3: Big Belmar Bash: A community gathering with music, kids’ activities, eighty local vendors, food and drinks, culminating in a drone light show by Sky Elements at 9:15 p.m. Monday, July 3, 5 to 10 p.m., free. Belmar, 439 South Teller Street, Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.
July 4: 4th of July in Frisco: Pancake breakfast, fishing derby, followed by the Frisco 4th of July parade and a concert with Yonder Mountain String Band on Main Street. Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., free admission; pancake breakfast $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and under. Main Street, Frisco, townoffrisco.com.
July 4: Independence Day Celebration: Breckenridge comes alive with patriotism, parties and the annual Main Street Parade, as well as athletic competitions, live music, family activities and a few favorite small-town traditions. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Main Street and Riverwalk Center, Town of Breckenridge, gobreck.com.
July 4: Park Hill Parade: Denver’s largest Independence Day march, with floats, marching bands, costumed performers and lots of decorated bikes. Tuesday, July 4, 1:30 p.m., free. Parade route is on 23rd Avenue between Dexter and Krameria streets, parkhillparade.com.
July 6-8: 11th Annual Colorado Burlesque Festival: Three nights of blowout showcases for local and traveling performers, including headliners Chris Ooh!, Paris Original, The Maine Attraction, Moscato Sky, Trojan Original, Mod Carousel, Luminous Pariah, and many more. Opening Night Gala: Heavy Metals: Thursday, July 6, $25 to $180; VIP Showcase: Animal Kingdom, Friday, July 7, $30 to $200; and CBF Spectacular: Black and White Gala, Saturday, July 8, $25 to $220; weekend pass, $75 to $520; all shows, 7 to 11 p.m. ReelWorks, 1399 35th Street, thecoloradoburlesquefestival.
July 7-8: Colorado Brewers Rendezvous: Sample different and unique beers from more than sixty specialty craft brewers from around Colorado by the banks of the Arkansas River. Pre-vous: Twenty brewers, exclusive beers and limited tickets, Friday, July 7, 6 to 8:30 p.m., $70, SteamPlant Event Center, 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida. Rendezvous: Saturday, July 8, 1 to 5 p.m., $20 to $120, Riverside Park, Sackett Avenue and D, E and F streets, Salida, coloradobeer.org.
July 7-9: Colorado Black Arts Festival: The Colorado Black Arts Festival proudly presents its 37th annual celebration of African American art and culture, with live music and performances, visual arts, People’s Marketplace, food court, Senior Pavilion and the Saturday morning Boogaloo Celebration Parade. Friday, July 7, 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 8, 11 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free. City Park, 17th Avenue and York Street, colbaf.org.
July 7-22: Square Product Theater, Things We Will Miss: A collage-style devised work exploring the (potential) collapse of the Anthropocene, Things We Will Miss is a personal meditation on the climate crisis and the beauty and inevitability of impermanence. Thursdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday, July 22; Saturday, July 15, 3 p.m.; Monday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.; tickets are name-your-price, $5 to $50. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, thedairy.org.
July 8-9: Alpine ArtAffair: A fine-art and fine-craft showing in its 49th year, with artists in painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, metalworks, fiber and mixed media. Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, 78841 U.S. 40, Winter Park, winterparkalpineartaffair.com.
July 13: Taste of Arvada: More than seventy metro Denver and Arvada restaurants, craft breweries and non-food vendors will display their finest culinary bites, sips and offerings. Thursday, July 13, 6 to 8 p.m. (VIP early access, 5 p.m.); tickets $15 to $50. Apex Center, 13150 72nd Avenue, Arvada, arvadachamber.org.
July 13: Top Taco Denver: At Top Taco, festival-goers sample unlimited taco tastes and signature tequila cocktails from more than fifty of the best restaurants in Denver, voting for their favorites to crown four categories of awards: Top Creative Taco, Top Traditional Taco, Top Vegetarian Taco, and Top Cocktail. Thursday, July 13, 6 to 10 p.m.; admission: $89-$169. Westminster City Park, 10455 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster, toptacofest.com.
July 13-16: Hanuman Festival: Join renowned leaders in yoga, mindfulness, farming and climate consciousness for a bliss-filled weekend of transformation. Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16; passes $60-$479. Yellow Barn Farm, 9417 North Foothills Highway, Longmont, hanumanfestival.com.
July 14: Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale: Once a summer, Cherry Creek North businesses offer phenomenal sales and discounts to clear their racks and make way for fall merchandise, while savvy shoppers hit the sidewalks for the best deals in shopping, dining and more. Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 17, Cherry Creek North between University and Steele streets and First and Third avenues, cherrycreeknorth.com.
July 14-15: Bastille Day: French Fest: Step into a world of French delights as you wander through the festival, savoring the flavors of authentic French cuisine from gourmet food and wine vendors. Friday, July 14, noon to 9 p.m., and Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., free. Fillmore Plaza, rmfacc.org.
July 14-16: Pearl Street Arts Fest: A celebration of visual art in Downtown Boulder, the 43rd annual Pearl Street Arts Fest includes a variety of art, from whimsical and modern sculptures to traditional watercolors, oils and more. Friday, July 14, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. 1300 block, Pearl Street Mall, boulderdowntown.com.
July 20: The Big Eat: An annual party celebrating the Denver area’s vibrant and dynamic independent restaurant scene, with bites from more than fifty locally owned restaurants and beverage brands. Thursday, July 20, 6 to 9 p.m., $85, proceeds benefit EatDenver. Outdoor Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, eatdenver.com.
July 21-23: Taste of Mexico: An extensive schedule of cultural activities, including language classes, live music, sotol and mezcal tastings, lucha libre, celebrity chef dinners, a street mercado, taco and margarita tours and family-friendly crafts. Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, full schedule TBA. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer Street, larimersquare.com.
July 22: Tennyson Street Fair: Celebrate the Berkeley community at a new festival with live music, a makers’ market, Tennyson Street businesses, Creekside Beer Festival and more. Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., free. Tennyson Street between West 41st and West 43rd avenues, tennysonstreetfair.com.
July 22-23: Cheesman Park Art Fest: A charming event with an outstanding lineup of artists and craftsmen and nationally ranked as one of the Top 100 Shows of the Decade by Sunshine Artist magazine, the Cheesman Park Art Fest has you culturally covered, from live music beneath the trees to Denver's best food trucks. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, Cheesman Park, 1599 East Eighth Avenue, dashevents.com.
July 26-October 1: Bright Nights at Four Mile: Handcrafted larger-than-life Chinese lantern sculptures will illuminate the night as you walk among, and even through, these radiant displays that come together in an enormous interactive exhibit. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 11 p.m.; tickets, $13 to $25, on sale now for members and starting June 26 for general public. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
July 28-30: Breckenridge Food & Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza and the Village at Breckenridge transform into a beautiful mountainside vineyard starring an array of 300 varietals created by top wineries. Wine-pairing dinner: Friday, July 28, 5 p.m., Sauce on the Maggie; Grand Tasting: Saturday, July 29, 1 to 6 p.m., Main Street Station and The Village; Sunday, July 30, Brunch and Vines, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sauce on the Maggie; $325 all-access pass, $75 Grand Tasting ($200 VIP, free for designated drivers), Main Street Station, 505 South Main Street, and The Village at Breckenridge, 535 South Park Avenue, rockymountainevents.com.
July 29: Heritage Fire: A live-fire, open-air culinary experience showcasing an all-star cast of more than 25 chefs who specialize in whole animal cookery alongside an outstanding 21+ showcase of wineries, breweries and craft distilleries. Saturday, July 29, 4 to 7 p.m.; tickets: $99-$175. Snowmass Base Village, Snowmass, gosnowmass.com.
July 29-30: Summerfest Fine Art & Music Festival: The Center for the Arts Evergreen’s 43rd annual two-day Summerfest includes live music from local bands, food trucks and spirits vendors, a children’s craft and activity area, and nearly 100 artist booths. Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5 at the door (kids ten and under free). Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, evergreenarts.org.
July 29-30: VegFest Colorado 2023: A two-day celebration of plant-based living, respect for our planet, sustainability and kindness toward our fellow earthlings. Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $15 to $80 in advance, prices higher at the gate. Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer Street, Auraria Campus, vegfestco.com.
July 30-August 11: Frequent Flyers 25th Annual Aerial Dance Festival: Offering eleven days of community and professional-level immersions and classes, a never-seen-before faculty Showcase Performance, a variety of workshops and much more. Friday, July 30, through Tuesday, August 11, à la carte registration online; public Showcase Performance: Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m., and Sunday, August 6, 2 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, tickets TBA. Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, 3022 East Sterling Circle, #150, Boulder, frequentflyers.org.
August 3: Denver Burger Battle: Denver’s top burger restaurants compete to determine once and for all who really has the best burger in town. Thursday, August 3, 5:30 p.m.; tickets: $79 to $149, Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer Street, denverburgerbattle.com.
August 4-5: Olathe Sweet Corn Festival: Serving free, all-you-can-eat roasted Olathe Sweet Corn donated by Tuxedo Corn in Olathe since the first festival 33 years ago, plus a parade, a car show, a demolition derby, karaoke and live entertainment. Friday, August 4, 6 p.m. (Burnout Contest and Street Dance only), and Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. till the cows come home, free. Country star Collin Raye performs at 8 p.m. Saturday; concert tickets $15 to $30 (kids twelve and under get in free). Downtown Olathe, olathesweetcornfest.com.
August 4-6: 2023 Fraser Mountain Mural Festival: A platform for local, Front Range and national artists to compete for cash prizes as well as generating creative energy and raising awareness for the Fraser Center for Creative Arts. Painting begins Friday, August 4, at 9 a.m.; murals finished and award made Saturday, August 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; live music and public viewing Sunday, August 6; frasermountainmuralfest.com.
August 5: Winter Park Uncorked: Laze away the afternoon enjoying delicious food, live music and fine wines. Saturday, August 5, 1 to 5 p.m.; admission, $20 to $70. Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 U.S. 40, Winter Park, playwinterpark.com.
August 5: Littleton Twilight Criterium: A full day of bike racing, including professional men’s and women’s races, at the midpoint in a new national criterium series formed in collaboration with USA Cycling and America’s best criterium races. Throw in a beer garden, live music and a cruiser ride for the family to make it a perfect day. Saturday, August 5, 3 to 10 p.m., spectators free. Register to compete through August 2, starting at $40. Downtown Littleton, Main Street and Prince Street, littletoncrit.com.
August 6: Snowmass Plein Air Art Festival: More than twenty Colorado artists descend on Snowmass to spend four days painting the natural beauty and splendor of the surrounding landscape. Guests and locals are then invited to view the artwork and purchase their favorite pieces to take home. Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Base Village, 49 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, gosnowmass.com.
August 10-13: Vail Wine Classic: A premier destination event where master winemakers and enthusiasts gather to enjoy wine in Vail. Head for the hills for a mountainside tasting of hundreds of high-end wines, spirits and food, during a weekend of grand tastings, wine dinners and paired lunches, seminars and more. Grand Tasting: Friday August 11, and Saturday, August 12, 2 to 5:30 p.m., $119-$179; Best of the Fest: Friday, August 11, 7 to 9:30 p.m., $225. Various locations in Vail, full schedule at vailwineclassic.com.
August 11-13: Loveland Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale: Heralded as one of the finest outdoor juried exhibitions of three-dimensional artwork in the United States, Sculpture in the Park showcases over 2,000 pieces of sculpture created by 160 sculptors from around the world. Patron Party: Friday, August 11, 3 to 8 p.m.; Public Viewing: Saturday, August 12, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, August 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; tickets: $10 (kids 14 and under free). Benson Sculpture Garden, 2908 Aspen Drive, Loveland, sculptureinthepark.org.
August 12: Monster Day Greeley 2023: A family-friendly celebration of all things monster, with the debut of the Greeley Gremlin mascot, wandering monsters, music, entertainment, face painting, costume contests, demonstrations and more. Saturday, August 12, noon to 6 p.m. Downtown Greeley, monsterdaygreeley.com.
August 12: Bizarre Cat Bazaar: Downtown Nederland street fair celebrating Nederland’s historical honorary cat mayor, Fred, with music by Los Cheesies, a costume contest, vendors and a Cat Walk Through Town. Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Downtown Nederland, bizarrecatbazaar.com.
August 12-13: Estes Park Wine Festival: Ticket includes a wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings, along with live music, retail vendors, artisans and food vendors. Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, August 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; tickets: $35 to $110. Bond Park, 260 Park Lane, Estes Park, estesparkwinefestival.com.
August 17-19: Palisade Peach Festival: Celebrate Western Slope farmers, families and businesses who make Palisade’s world-famous peaches so amazing, at a town festival with orchard tours, live music, a pancake breakfast, the Palisade Peach Fest Parade, food events and more. Thursday, August 17; Friday, August 18; Saturday, August 19, at Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton Street, and other Palisade-area locations; daily fest fee $15 to $40 in advance (children three and under free); find schedule and tickets at palisadecoc.com.
August 19: Cidermass: Enjoy live music and libations from over thirty different distilleries and cideries from all over the country. Saturday, August 19, 1 to 4 p.m., $40-$50. Snowmass Mall, Snowmass Village, gosnowmass.com.
August 19: Pajama Jog 5K: Professionally timed 5K race, where participants can choose to run, jog or walk. Proceeds benefit Sleep Tight Colorado’s mission to provide sleeping bags to the homeless of Colorado. Saturday, August 19, 8 a.m. check-in; registration: $30-$40. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele Street at Ferril Lake, sleeptightcolorado.org.
August 19: Paws for a Dip: The city pool opens its waters to canines and their humans for a day. Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $5 per dog and one human companion, $1 additional humans (children 12 and under free), proof of current pet vaccinations required. Thornton City Pool, 2141 East 95th Avenue, Thornton, thorntonco.gov/festivals-events.
August 19: 24th Annual Lafayette Peach Festival: Taste some of the 600 peach pies and 2,500 servings of peach smoothies prepared when Old Town Lafayette is flooded with over 30,000 tons of peaches from Morton’s Orchards and Tate Orchards at peach-truck locations along Public Road. Saturday, August 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Old Town Lafayette, lafayettecolorado.com.
August 19: Denver Zine Fest: Denver Zine Fest is back! Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Globeville Center, 4496 Grant Street, denverzinelibrary.org.
August 19: SmashFest Golf Tournament: 10 Barrel Brewing wants to be your caddy for a day of drinking beer outside and playing golf at America’s highest golf course, in Copper Mountain. Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. shotgun start for teams of four; team registration $260. Copper Creek Golf Course, 104 Wheeler Place, Frisco, coppercolorado.com.
August 19: Westword's Tacolandia 2023: Enjoy unlimited taco samples from over forty taquerias, restaurants and food trucks, 21+ event. Saturday, August 19, 4 to 7 p.m., ($60 VIP, $35 general admission). Civic Center Park, 144 West Colfax Avenue, westwordtacolandia.com.
August 20: Summer Farm Hop and Farm Fest: Summer Farm Hop tour of Elk Run Farm and Yellow Barn Farm, and Farm Fest, a vendor market hosted by the Stalk Market, with local farmers, artists and small businesses, plus live music and food. Sunday, August 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Farm hop, $35; Farm Fest, free; register at tickettailor.com. Elk Run Farm, 12191 North Foothills Highway, Longmont, and Yellow Barn Farm, 9417 North Foothills Highway, Longmont, yellowbarn.farm.
August 25-26: 127th Old-Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival: Celebrate the fresh corn harvest with a parade, roasted corn, live music, food vendors, a kids' zone, the Loveland Rotary Duck Race, corn-shucking and more. Friday, August 25, 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, August 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (downtown parade, 9:30 a.m.), free. Fairgrounds Park, 700 South Railroad Avenue, Loveland, visitlovelandco.org.
August 25-26: Overland Expo Mountain West: The premier overlanding event series in the world: No other event offers the scope of classes taught by the world’s leading experts alongside a professional-level trade show that brings together all the camping, vehicle and motorcycle equipment and services you need. Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, August 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, info and ticketing at overlandexpo.com/mtn-west.
August 26: Thornton Barrel & Beer Festival: Sample beers and wines from all over the state. Saturday, August 26, 4 to 8 p.m.; $40 to $85, $10 to $15 for designated drivers. Carpenter Park Pavilions, 3498 East 112th Avenue, Thornton, thorntonco.gov/festivals-events.
August 26: 2023 Boulder Taco Fest: The best tacos from top restaurants and food trucks, a curated list of craft breweries, tequila tasting, high-flying luchadores, live bands and free fun for the kiddos. Saturday, August 26, noon to 7 p.m.; tickets: $30 to $90 (one free children's ticket per paid adult ticket, ages 14 and under). Boulder Civic Area and Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, bouldertacofest.com.
August 26-27: Art in the Park: The Parker Artists Guild hosts an annual town showcase of original painting, photography, glass, wood, metal, jewelry and pottery. Saturday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. O'Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker, parkerartistsguild.com.
August 26-27: Summer Art Market 2023: ASLD’s most popular event of the year. Come to our doorstep in the West Wash Park neighborhood to shop the best in local artwork, with more than 100 Colorado artist vendors, plus cold beer, food fresh from the grill and Sweet Action ice cream. Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street, asld.org/summer-art-market-current.
August 26-27: Evergreen Fine Arts Festival: The 57th iteration of this popular juried fine arts festival will include works by local artists in a wide range of mediums. Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, evergreenfineartsfestival.com.
August 26-September 4: Colorado State Fair 2023: Ten exciting days of PRCA Rodeo competitions, carnival, monster trucks, demolition derby, livestock events, celebrity concerts, produce judging, art exhibits, fair food and more. Saturday, August 26, through Monday, September 4; gate admission: $7 to $15 (free for kids 4 and under), some separate event tickets on sale now; full schedule TBA. Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, Pueblo, coloradostatefair.com.
August 27: Planet-Based Living Festival: Enjoy a beautiful late summer day in the park while supporting local vendors, feasting on delicious planet-friendly cuisine, learning from how-to exhibits and workshops, meeting representatives from community nonprofits and listening to live music. Sunday, August 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, planetbasedlivingfestival.org.
August 31-September 3: Yampa Valley Crane Festival: The festival features guided crane viewings, bird and nature walks, expert speakers, films, crane and bird art, and activities for children and families. Schedule and event fees TBA July 1, registration opens July 15. Events happen across the Yampa Valley, in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig, coloradocranes.org.
September 2: Keystone Oktoberfest: Dig out the lederhosen and bring out the family for Keystone’s Tenth annual Oktoberfest. Saturday, September 2, 1 to 6 p.m.; most events free. River Run Village, 100 Dercum Square, Keystone Resort, Keystone, keystonefestivals.com/festivals/oktoberfest.
ART
Art à la Carte! Mobile Art Studio: Westminster’s mobile art studio offers hands-on art instruction for all ages to small groups in a neighborhood setting. June 13: Whimsical Bunnies, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Moonlight Landscapes, 7 to 8 p.m., Downtown Westminster Pavilion. June 20: Creating Flipbooks, 9 to 10 a.m.; Solar Prints and Suncatcher, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Science of Frescos, noon to 1 p.m., Amherst Park, 13085 Pecos Street, Westminster. Tuesday, June 27: DIY Vinyl Record Clocks, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; DIY Clocks, 7 to 8 p.m., Downtown Pavilion. July 6: Are you a superhero? Show us!, 9 to 10 a.m.; Making Art With Bubbles, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Paper Weaving, noon to 1 p.m., Nottingham Park, 4800 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster. Tuesday, July 11: Painting in the Park, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Collage in the Park, 7 to 8 p.m.; Faversham Park, 6109 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster. July 20: Painting in the Park, 9 to 10 a.m.; Painting Landscape in the Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Fantastical Structures, noon to 1 p.m.; Amherst Park. August 1: Painting Cats, 9 to 10 a.m.; Magical Sunset Painting, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Summer Blossoms, noon to 12 p.m.; Westminster Center Park, 4801 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster. August 8: Mask Making, 9 to 10 a.m.; Collage Journals, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Four Page Storybooks: noon to 1 p.m.; Faversham Park. August 19: Painting in the Park, 9 to 10 a.m.; Painting Landscapes in the Park, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.; Cotton Creek Park, 112th Avenue and Stuart Street, Westminster. August 26: Fantastical Structures, 9 to 10 a.m.; Collage in the Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Cotton Creek Park, cityofwestminster.us/artalacarte.
Art Night Out Lafayette: A free night out on the town every second Friday of the month from 5 to 9 p.m., with vendors from the Firsthand Art Market, food trucks, beer and wine tents, street performers and live music after 6:30 p.m. July 14: Hazel Miller and the Collective; August 11: Dog House Music and Tier Two Live Present; and September 8: Cass Clayton. Festival Plaza, 311 South Public Road, and along Public Road between Cannon and Emma streets, Lafayette, facebook.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: agriCULTURE: Art Inspired by the Land, through October 1, in collaboration with the Longmont Museum; more information at agriculture.stqry.app. Whole-cast(e) Pop-Up Shop and Exhibition, June 13-25. agriCULTURE Off-Site Events: Gravity Fed: FutureFarmers Procession, Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boulder JCC’s Milk & Honey Farm, 6018 Oreg Avenue, Boulder, free; Sundays at the Farm: Agricultural Heritage Center, Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8348 Ute Highway, Longmont, free; Sundays at the Farm: Boulder JCC's Milk & Honey Farm, Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free. Museum admission: $2 per person, free on Saturdays and Wednesdays during the farmers’ market on 13th Street. BMoCA, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, bmoca.org.
Colfax Art Jams: A series of free concerts, with local food vendors, artisans, makers and musicians: Every second Saturday, June 10 to September 9, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, June 10: Neon Garden; July 8: Taste the Fax; August 12: Skate the Fax; Sept. 9: Dancin’ on the Fax. Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, facebook.com.
Dairy Block First Friday ArtWalks: Southern Kindness Gallery hosts First Friday showings of quality, family-friendly, Western-inspired works at an affordable cost; every first Friday through September 7, 5 to 9 p.m., Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com/events/first-friday-art-walks.
Denver Art Museum: Exhibitions: Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists From the Fong-Johnstone Collection, through July 16; Desert Rider: Dreaming in Motion, July 9 through Sept. 24; reimagined permanent displays from the collection: Arts of Africa, Islands Beyond Blue: Niki Hastings-McFall, Treasures From the Oceania Collection and the Modern and Contemporary Art Galleries. Events: Untitled: Artist Takeover: Curated by Navajo comedian Joshua Emerson and visual artist/curator Drew Austin, Friday, July 28, 6 to 10 p.m., included in museum admission. Ucross Symposium: Curating Native American Art: Monday June 12, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $20 to $100. Museum gate admission: $12 to $19 (free for members and youth ages 18 and under); 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, denverartmuseum.org.
Denver Public Art Summer Tours: Denver Arts & Venues brings back favorites and expands the series to include several new tours in 2023. June 7, 7 p.m.: City Park Public Art Sunset Tour. June 12 and August 14, 6 p.m.: 14th Street and Denver Performing Arts Complex. June 17, 10:30 a.m.: Horses! Horses! Horses! — A Denver Public Art Family Tour. June 18, July 16, August 13, 10 a.m., and August 19, 11 a.m.: City Park. July 17, 6 p.m.; August 3, 12:30 p.m.; September 18, 6 p.m.: Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle. June 20, July 18, August 9, August 29, September 12, 12:30 p.m.: Colorado Convention Center. June 20, July 18, August 9, August 29, September 12, 12:30 p.m.: Colorado Panorama: A People’s History Tour. June 18, 10:45 a.m.; June 25, 9:45 a.m.; July 6, 3:45 p.m.; July 16, 5:45 p.m.; July 23, 9:45 p.m.; August 6, 10:45 a.m.; August 20, 9:45 p.m.: Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour. June 22, July 20, August 3 and August 24, 3:45 p.m.: Allen True Denver Public Art and Architecture Bicycle Tour. All tours $5 (kids under 10 admitted free). denverpublicart.org/tours.
First Friday Art Walk: Every first Friday of the month, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Third Friday Collectors Night: Every third Friday of the month, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays on Santa Fe: Every last Sunday of the month, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Drive between 13th and Alameda avenues, and Kalamath and Inca streets, denversartdistrict.org
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art: Exhibitions: Dave Yῡst—Evidence of Gravity & Other Works, June 21 through October 1; Dave Yῡst Artist Talk: Wednesday, September 13, details TBA. Museum admission $10-$12 (members free); visitors ages 13 and up welcome. 1201 Bannock Street, kirklandmuseum.org.
Marguerite Humeau, Orisons: An unprecedented 160-acre earthwork by artist Marguerite Humeau paying homage to Colorado’s San Luis Valley, the world’s largest alpine valley. Saturday, July 29, 2023, through June 30, 2025. Opening Celebration: Saturday, July 29, 4 to 9 p.m., Frontier Drive-Inn, 105 East County Road 11 North, Center, free, RSVP at Eventbrite. General viewing begins July 30, by advance reservation only. The reservations system will open in July.
MCA Denver: Exhibitions: Tomashi Jackson: Across the Universe, and Anna Tsouhlarakis: Indigenous Absurdities, Wednesday, June 14, to September 10. Summer Exhibitions Opening Party: Wednesday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., $25 to $75. Museum Programs: Cinema Azteca, Spanish-language film series: Tuesdays, through August 29: June 13: No; June 20: Amores Perros; July 11: Ixcanul; July 18: Pelo Malo; July 25: Mejor No Hablar (De Ciertas Cosas); August 8: Oriana; August 15: Plaza Catedral; August 22: 25 Watts; August 29: La Yuma; screenings $5 to $15 at MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 West 32nd Avenue. Mixed Taste 2023: An interactive lecture series where even the most mismatched subjects find unexpected common ground in an interactive lecture series, Wednesdays, July 12 to August 16. July 12: James Baldwin and Sneaker Culture; July 19: Anton Chekhov and Night Mayors; July 26: Orphism and Hip Hop; August 2: Boy Bands and the Southern Border; August 9: Ice Core Sampling and Guatemalan Coffee; August 16: The Penal System and Radical Imagination; admission: $5 to $20 single pass, $30 digital season pass. B-Side Music Fridays: Live weekly Colorado musicians’ showcase on MCA Denver’s rooftop garden, July 7 through August 25; admission $25 to $30 at MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 West 32nd Avenue. Museum admission: $7 to $10 (children and teens ages 0-18 free; penny admission for Colorado Residents, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3 and every first Saturday of the month). 1485 Delgany Street, mcadenver.org.
McNichols Building: Eyes Wide Shut: Visual Meditations on the Plague, through June 30. Marcos Garibay, áyA con Ofrenda: Through June 15. Tales in Textiles: Mid-Century Style: Through August 27. Vibrant Accessibility: Through August 27. 144 West Colfax Avenue, mcnicholsbuilding.com.
Monte Vista Art Walk: Every third Friday: June 16, July 21, August 18, 4 to 8 p.m.; free. Downtown Monte Vista, beginning on the first block of Adams Street, montevistachamber.org.
Smash Fine Arts Festival: A highly selective boutique outdoor fine-art exhibit showcasing top-tier national artists, with live violin, piano and acoustic guitar music and fine catering. Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11; Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues, smashinthesquarefestival.com
Yard Art Contemporary 2023: Denver neighborhood-based contemporary weekend art events featuring some of Denver's notable fine-art 2-D and 3-D artists: Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 100 Gaylord Street. denver.org.
THEATER
Catamounts: Pushing the boundaries of traditional theater to incorporate the musical trends, storytelling techniques, community rituals and expressive media used in popular and contemporary culture. Pride of the Farm: An outdoor immersive theater experience inspired by the biography of former Colorado Attorney General John Metzger, Wednesdays through Sundays, through June 25, $30, Metzger Farm, 12080 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, cityofwestminster.ticketspice.com. The Estate Sale: An immersive art and theatrical installation conceived of by Brad Ramsey in collaboration with the Catamounts, and written and directed by Josh Hartwell, Thursdays through Sundays through June 24, $25-$35, reserve by timed entry, People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, thecatamounts.wellattended.com.
Central City Opera: Central City unveils a Shakespearean season in 2023 with a trio of operas and musicals adapted from the Bard’s dramatic canon. All shows in repertory on selected Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays; times vary. Romeo and Juliet (Charles Gounod): June 24 through August 5; Kiss Me Kate (Cole Porter): Saturday, July 1 through August 5; Othello (Gioachino Rossini): Six-performance limited engagement, July 15 through August 6. Central City Opera House, 124 Eureka Street, Central City, centralcityopera.org.
Colorado Shakespeare Festival 2023: Since 1958, the Colorado Shakespeare Festival has delighted audiences with professional theater on the CU Boulder campus. The Two Gentlemen of Verona: June 11 through August 13, select dates and times, $23-$85, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre. The Winter's Tale: June 24 through August 12, $20-$76, University Theatre. King Lear, by Lauren Gunderson, July 8 through August 12, $23-$85, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre. One Man, Two Guvnors: July 22 through August 13, $20-$73, University Theatre. University of Colorado Boulder, cupresents.org.
Colorado TINTS (Colorado Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces): I’m Harvey Milk: The life story of early LGBTQ+ leader Harvey Milk: Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., $15. A Destination of My Own: Life Story of Richard Durham: Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 2, 2 p.m. (Premiere VIP Reception: July 1, 5:30 p.m., $30). The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, theatrixdenver.wellattended.com.
Creede Repertory Theatre: CRT’s award-winning company produces big city quality repertory productions in a spectacular location from May through September. Mainstage Theatre: Dear Jack, Dear Louise, through September 16; Clue on Stage, June 10 through September 2; Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, July 15 through August 25. Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre: Mountain Octopus, through August 26; The Royale, June 18-September 2. CRT Mainstage, 124 Main Street, and Ruth Humphrey Brown Theatre, 120 Main Street, find additional events and ticket deals online, creederep.org.
Lafayette Arts Hub: See summer fare at Lafayette’s community-run cultural center and theater. Beauty and the Beast: Through 18; Rock of Ages: July 21 through 30; Fridays through Sundays, $15 to $28, [email protected], 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, artshub.org.
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre: A world-class theater located in beautiful Grand Lake, where each season promises to bring outstanding professional theater to the Rocky Mountain region.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, through August 26; Pirates of Penzance, June 16 through August 25; Something Rotten, July 1 through August 24; Cabaret 2023 benefit, July 22, $175; Almost Heaven, September 1 through 30. Repertory tickets, $30 to $60; Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, 800 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake, rockymountainrep.com.
Shakespeare in the Sangres: WCPA presents a play each evening in our beautiful outdoor amphitheater behind the Jones Theater in Westcliffe. Measure for Measure: Fridays through Sundays June 16 through July 1, $5 to $20. Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe, jonestheater.com.
Square Product Theater: Things We Will Miss: A personal meditation on the climate crisis and the beauty and inevitability of impermanence, July 7 through 22, $5 to $50, sliding scale. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, thedairy.org.
Theatre Aspen: Fortieth-anniversary season. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 22 through July 8; Doubt, July 14 through 29; Rent: August 4 through August 26; Solo Flights: New Works Festival, September 7 through 14; theatreaspen.org.
Vintage Theatre: Classics and cutting-edge theater, classes, improv and staged readings that challenge, entertain and grow an audience and artistic family alike. Bond-Trimble Theatre: Driving Miss Daisy, through July 9; Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment, July 28 through August 13. Nickelson Auditorium: In the Heights: June 22 through July 30; tickets: $20-$38. 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, vintagetheatre.org.
FILM
Film on the Rocks: Annual outdoor film series, with Colorado-grown pre-show entertainment. Mondays, 7 p.m.: June 12: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark; June 19: Black Panther; July 10: Top Gun: Maverick; July 24: Mamma Mia!; August 21: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi; $20, $35 VIP; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, denverfilm.org/programs/film-on-the-rocks.
Month of Video (MOV): A month-long exhibition, event and curatorial platform held citywide during the month of July, featuring exhibitions with a diverse array of video works, including video art, video games, performance art for video and more. Saturday, July 1, through July 31: Complete info and programming TBA at denvermov.com, and on Facebook and Instagram.
Movies Around Town, Arvada: Free movies on a giant inflatable movie screen in some of Arvada's favorite parks. June 16: Field of Dreams: Wood Run Park, 8255 Hoyt Way, Arvada; July 14: Top Gun: Maverick: Homestead Park, 5640 West 63rd Avenue, Arvada; August 11: School of Rock, 5200 Carr Street, Arvada; September 8: People's Choice: Forest Springs Park, 6650 Kendrick Drive, Arvada; all films start at dusk, arvadafestivals.com/movies-around-town.
2023 Movie Nights at Infinity Park: Grab your chairs, a blanket and some drinks, and make your way to Glendale for free family movies under the stars. June 12: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; June 26: Encanto; July 10: Top Gun: Maverick; July 24: DC League of Super-Pets; gates open at 6 p.m.; movies screen at 7 p.m., Infinity Park, 4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale, infinityparkatglendale.com.
Northglenn Arts Summer Movies: Buy dinner at a food truck and cuddle up for a free movie on the Great Lawn. June 21: Coco; June 28: Selena; July 12: Top Gun: Maverick; July 19: Hook; all films at dusk; Northglenn Recreation Center Great Lawn, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn, northglennarts.org/programs/summer-movie-series.
Summer Films: The Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation resumes a free family favorite, with screenings now inside the theater. June 16: Top Gun: Maverick; June 30: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; July 14: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; July 28: Coco; pre-film entertainment at 6:30 p.m., film at 8 p.m.; admission is free, or a $5 donation; Historic Elitch Theatre, 4550 West 38th Avenue, historicelitchtheatre.org/events.
Sunset Cinema: Free outdoor film series with a foodie theme, live music curated by Dazzle, local food trucks, and cinema-style snacks and beverages available for purchase. June 13: Chef; June 27: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory; July 11: Tampopo; July 18: The Hundred-Foot Journey; July 25: The Menu. Doors at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7:15 p.m., films at dusk; free, RSVP at Eventbrite. Galleria, lower terrace, Denver Performing Arts Complex, artscomplex.com/events.
Thornton Neighborhood Movies in the Park: Free family films outdoors in Thornton Parks. June 3: Space Jam: A New Legacy, Carpenter Park, 3498 East 112th Avenue, Thornton; June 17: Top Gun: Maverick, Trail Winds Park, 13405 Holly Street, Thornton; July 1: Puss-N-Boots, Fallbrook Farms, 14189 Madison Street, Thornton; July 14: Aladdin, Trail Winds Park; July 15: Jurassic Park, Community Park; July 29: Up, Carpenter Park; August 4: The Lion King (live-action version), Carpenter Park Fields; August 12: Paddington, Trail Winds Park; September 9: The Lost City, Community Park. Doors at 7 p.m., films at dusk, thorntonco.gov/festivals-events.
DANCE
Sans Souci Film Festival: A dance film festival connecting filmmakers with audiences around the world. Twentieth Anniversary Festival: September 1 through September 3. Festival Premiere 2023: Friday, September 1, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; tickets: $32. Additional events/screenings TBA. Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway Street, sanssoucifestival.org.
Swingin’ Denver: Live Music Parties: Every first Wednesday, July through November, 9 to 11:30 p.m., $12 to $20, Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street. Hot House West Swing Orchestra: Join Boulder Swing Dance, Dance Laugh Love and Swingin' Denver for a very special Flatiron Stomp dance party, July 22, 7 to 11 p.m., $20-$75, Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Road, Boulder. Swingin’ Under the Stars, weekly on Saturdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., through September 2, free, Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th Street. Summer Swing Nights at Aspen Grove: Fridays, August 4-August 25, 6 to 8 p.m., free, BARBOX Garden, Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, swingindenver.com.
Vail Dance Festival: Twelve days of dance performances, workshop and talks, including NOW: Premieres, the UpClose series and a roster of international dance stars, Friday, July 28, through August 7. Performances: July 28: Opening night, with Martha Graham Dance Company, L.A. Dance Project, Brazilian tap force Leonardo Sandoval and BalletX, $30-$150, 7:30 p.m. July 29: Martha Graham Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., $50-$115. July 30: UpClose | Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century, 6 p.m., $10-$95. July 31: L.A. Dance Project, 7:30 p.m., $50-$115. August 1: Dance for $20.23, with Brazilian tap dancer Leonardo Sandoval, contemporary ballet troupe BalletX, ballroom stars Denys Drozdyuk and Antonina Skobina, and more, $10.23-$20.23. August 2: Music From The Sole: Brazilian dancer/choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and bassist/composer Gregory Richardson: Tap dance and live music come together in the acclaimed production I Didn’t Come to Stay, 6 p.m., $50-$100, Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek. August 4: International Evenings of Dance I, 7:30 p.m. $10-$150. August 5: International Evenings of Dance II, 5 p.m. $10-$150. August 5: International Evenings of Dance III, 8 p.m., $30-$150. August 6: BalletX, 7:30 p.m., $65-$105. August 7: Now: Premieres, 7:30 p.m., $30 to $125. Shows at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 South Frontage Road East, Vail (unless noted), vaildance.org.
MARKETS
Colorado Fresh Markets: Get fresh products, browse local finds, enjoy tasty food trucks, meet up with neighbors and listen to music in a friendly and charming open-air market setting. Cherry Creek Fresh Market and Makers Markets: Saturdays through November 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays from June 14 through August 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Cherry Creek Shopping Center, First Avenue and University Boulevard, coloradofreshmarkets.com.
Boulder County Farmers’ Markets: Farmer-run nonprofit markets featuring more than 150 local vendors to host the longest market season in Colorado. Boulder: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through November 17; and Wednesdays, 4 to 7:30 p.m., through October 4; 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder. Longmont: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through November 18; Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. bcfm.org/markets. Also offering Curbside Pickup Online Markets year-round in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver, bcfm.localfoodmarketplace.com/Index.
Centennial Outdoor Market: Saturdays, June 17, September 16 and October 28, 9 am. to 3 p.m. 12835 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial, facebook.com/people/Centennial-Outdoor-Market.
City Park Farmers Market: The perfect Denver Saturday morning experience. Saturdays through October 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., City Park Esplanade, 2551 East Colfax Avenue, cityparkfarmersmarket.com/saturdaymarket.
Denver Bazaar’s Night Bazaar: The Bazaar returns to four locations this summer, including longtime favorites and brand-new neighborhoods, with 40+ craft vendors, food trucks and street food, fashion trucks, market bars, live DJs or bands, cocktails and more. RiNo: Fridays through September 1, 5 to 9 p.m., 2424 Larimer Street; Lowry: Third Thursday, June 17 through August 17, 4 to 8 p.m., 7070 East Lowry Boulevard; Platte Street: Every first Saturday through August 5, 1553 Platte Street. Sloan’s Lake: Second Saturdays through August 12, 4 to 8 p.m., 16th Avenue and Raleigh Street. Admission free, Shop & Sip passes, $30, denverbazaar.com/nightbazaar2023.
Denver Makers’ Markets: Local handmade artisans, crafters, farmers and vendors to browse both indoors and out. Arapahoe Community College: Fourth Saturdays through November 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5900 South Santa Fe Drive. Aspen Grove: Saturday, July 15, Swing Nights, August 4-25, 3 to 8 p.m., 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. Lakewood: First Saturdays through September 2, Lamar Plaza, 6677 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood. Park Hill: Sundays, July 28 and September 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6035 East Colfax Avenue. Midtown: Sundays, June 25 and August 13, The Shed, 1625 West 67th Avenue. denvermakersmarket.com/events.
Englewood Markets: Saturdays, July 1 and August 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Englewood Civic Center, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, englewoodco.gov/our-city/events/upcoming/englewood-markets
Firefly Handmade Market: A trip to a Firefly Handmade leads you to the intersection of craft, local and small batch. Summer Market 2023: Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1000 Block of South Gaylord Street, between Tennessee and Mississippi Avenues. Fall Market 2023 at Downtown Boulder Fall Fest: Friday, September 12, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, September 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Pearl Street Mall, 1303 Pearl Street, Boulder.
Havana Street Global Market: A globally inspired market place with products from around the world. July 16, July 30, August 13, August 27, September 10 and September 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Havana Exchange Shopping Center, 2802 South Havana Street, Aurora, onhavanastreet.com/events/havana-street-global-market.
Havana Street Global Night Market: Event will celebrate cultural diversity through business, with a mix of vendors from around the world selling products ranging from food, crafts and art to handmade jewelry and more. Saturdays, June 12, Seoul Hospitality Group/ Leezakaya, 2710 South Havana Street, Aurora; July 15 and August 12, Sam’s No. 3, 2580 South Havana Street, Aurora; all markets 5 to 9 p.m., free admission, bonfireeventco.com.
Hobnob Events Farmers Markets: Local vendors provide Colorado-grown produce, tasty baked goods, specialty meats, gourmet food items and more. South Pearl Street Farmers Market: Sundays, through November 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1400-1500 blocks of South Pearl Street, between Iowa and Arkansas avenues. Central Park Farmers’ Market: Sundays, June 25 to October 8, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Founders' Green, 7601 29th Avenue. Highland Square Farmers Market: Sundays, through October 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Denver Union Station Farmers Market: Saturdays, through September 9, 1701 Wynkoop Street, jarmanandcoevents.com.
Horseshoe Market: Denver’s home for unique shopping experiences and Lucky Finds™. Summer Horseshoe Market: Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton. Fall Horseshoe Market: Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Regis University, 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, horseshoemarket.com.
Larimer Square Summer Market Series: Shop a curated collection of more than a dozen top Denver makers and artists this summer at Larimer Square. Sundays, June 25, July 23 and August 27, noon to 4 p.m., Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer Street, larimersquare.com.
Made by Us Markets: Supporting local artists and small business is our love language! Pride Pop-Up: Sunday, June 11, noon to 6 p.m., Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. Modern Nomad Pop-Ups: Saturdays, June 17, June 24; July 8 and July 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2936 Larimer Street. Cider Sundays Pop-Us: Sundays, June 18 and July 16, noon to 6 p.m., Stem Cidery, 3040 Blake Street, mbudenver.com/calendar.
Metro Denver Farmers Markets: Southwest Plaza Farmers Market: Saturdays, through Oct. 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Southeast Parking Lot, Wadsworth Boulevard and Bowles Avenue. Highlands Ranch Farmers Market, Sundays, through October 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester Street. Lakewood Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 10 through September 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9077 West Alameda Avenue. Aspen Grove Farmers Market: Wednesdays, June 14 through September 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, denverfarmersmarket.com.
NoBo First Friday Market: A vendor village filled with artisans, makers, foodies and food trucks, performance and live music. First Fridays, through September 2, 6 to 9 p.m., 4939 Broadway, Boulder, noboartdistrict.org.
A Paris Street Market: One of the region’s oldest open-air, vintage, antique and artisan markets. Every first Saturday, July 1, August 5 and September 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, aparisstreetmarket.com.
People + Produce Farmers Market Series: Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through September 24, Belleview Station, 4855 South Quebec Street, peopleandproducebvs.com.
Wheat Ridge Farmers Market: Wednesdays, through September 27, 5 to 7 p.m., Wheat Ridge Poultry, 5650 West 29th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, wheatridgepoultry.com.
SPORTS / RECREATION
Barr Lake State Park: Offering recreational programs in archery, biking, birding, boating safety, conservation, fishing, hiking, nature and more. Barr Lake Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/BarrLake. Register at cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/calendar.
Bluff Lake Nature Center: Offering free, downloadable self-guided tour itineraries and scavenger hunts, bird walks, guided Forest Bathing and Qigong and Mindfulness Walks, after-school programs and summer camps, nature play stations and more. Open from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year. Bikes and dogs not allowed. 11255 East Martin Luther King Boulevard, blufflake.org.
Colorado Rockies: Home games: June 10-11: San Diego Padres. June 23-29: Los Angeles Dodgers. June 30-July 2: Detroit Tigers. July 14-16: New York Yankees. July 18-19: Houston Astros. July 28-30: Oakland Athletics. July 31-August 2: San Diego Padres. August 14-16: Arizona Diamondbacks. August 18-20: Chicago White Sox. August 28-30: Atlanta Braves. September 1-3: Toronto Blue Jays. September 11-13: Chicago Cubs. September 14-17: San Francisco Giants. September 26-28: Los Angeles Dodgers. September 29-October 1: Minnesota Twins. Tickets: Starting at $19, mlb.com/rockies/tickets/single-game-tickets. Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street, mlb.com/rockies.
Colorado Rapids: Home games: June 21: San Jose Earthquakes. June 21: Vancouver Whitecaps FC. June 24: Los Angeles Galaxy. July 4: Portland Timbers (Block Party and 25th annual 4th Fest fireworks). July 8: FC Dallas. July 15: Houston Dynamo. July 31: Deportivo Toluca FC (Leagues Cup Group Stage).Tickets: $15-$225, coloradorapids.com/tickets. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, coloradorapids.com.
Denver Union Station Fitness on the Plaza: Local instructors offer a variety of fitness categories Saturdays, June 10 and June 24, 8 a.m., free, RSVP in advance. Wynkoop Plaza, Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, denverunionstation.com/events.
Larimer Square Fitness on The Square: SweatNET will be taking over Larimer Square, bringing some of the city's top fitness studios to Denver's most historic block. Third Saturdays, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, 10 to 11 a.m., $20 (SweatNET members free), Larimer Square, larimersquare.com/events.
Rooftop Rodeo: For more than a century, the PRCA-sanctioned Rooftop Rodeo has been a thrilling highlight of Estes Park’s summer season. Opening Night: Wednesday, July 5. Rooftop Rodeo Parade: Thursday, July 6, 10 a.m., Downtown Estes Park. Family Night: Thursday, July 6. Fiesta at the Rodeo: Friday, July 7. Paint Estes Park Pink: Saturday, July 8. Military Night: Sunday, July 9. First Responders and Locals Night: Monday, July 10. Gates, 5 p.m.; pre-show, 6:30 p.m.; rodeo, 7 p.m.; tickets: $17 to $35 (children two and under get in free). Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, rooftoprodeo.com.
Snowmass Rodeo: Celebrating 48 years of rodeo action in beautiful Snowmass Village. Every Wednesday, June 21 through August 16, 5 to 8:30 p.m.; tickets: $10 to $25. Snowmass Rodeo, 2735 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, snowmassrodeo.org.
Stretch & Sip Yoga: Your invitation to unwind and relax with a 60-minute yoga session on a rooftop patio. Every Saturday, June 3 through August 26, 9 a.m., donation-based. Hilton Garden Inn Union Station, 1999 Chestnut Place, woodiefisher.com.
Summer Boot Camp: Four-week outdoor fitness series in Sculpture Park geared to serve all fitness levels. Mondays, July 10 through July 31, 7 a.m., free. Sculpture Park, Denver Performing Arts Complex, artscomplex.com/event.
Yoga on the Rocks: Start your day with an exhilarating workout at the most awe-inspiring venue in the world. Most Saturdays, June 10 through August 12, 7 a.m.; $18 per session, $85 five-pack, $160 season pass. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, redrocksonline.com.
Yoga in the Plaza: Join CorePower Yoga at Belmar every Saturday morning for a 60-minute yoga experience. Saturdays, June 10 through August 26, 8:30 a.m.; free, RSVP required. Belmar, 7337 West Alaska Drive Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com/event.
Museums and Attractions
Chatfield Farms: A 700-acre native plant refuge and working farm located along the banks of Deer Creek in southern Jefferson County. Offering children's summer camps, tours and workshops. Events: Lavender Festival: Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided Meditation Series: Wednesdays, June 14 through July 5, $18, $15 member per session. Seasonal Discoveries Tour: Saturdays, July 8, July 22, August 19, September 2, 10 a.m.; Sundays, June 18, July 30, August 6, August 27, September 10, 10 a.m., $5-$11. Colorado Connections: Chatfield Farms: Sunday, July 10; Friday, August 25; $7-$16. Gate admission, Free to $10. 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farms.
CitySkate: Downtown Denver's first-ever roller rink, with free mini golf, local food, beer and events throughout the summer. June 16 through October 1: Fridays-Saturdays, 3 to 10 p.m.; Sundays, 3 to 9 p.m., free admission, Skate rentals: $9 for adults, $7 for kids 12 and under, Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street, summerindenver.com.
Colorado Renaissance Festival: Take a magical tour through time and legend: Situated on over thirty beautiful acres, the festival presents ten stages of nonstop entertainment, over 200 village artisans and delicious food fit for a king. Saturdays and Sundays, June 17 through August 6, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, $12 to $28, 650 Perry Park Avenue, Larkspur, coloradorenaissance.com.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science Curiosity Cruiser: Your friendly neighborhood museum on wheels! The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is hitting the road in a pop-up vehicle, stocked inside and out with fun activities for some on-the-go wonder for all ages. Find dates and locations or book the Curiosity Cruiser at dmns.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Known for its wide range of gardens and collections on 24 acres, reflecting an ever-widening diversity of plants from all corners of the world. Also offering lectures, art exhibits, plant society shows and sales, summer concerts and special events throughout the year. Denver Rose Society Show: Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18; Colorado Mycological Society Mushroom Fair: Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6; Water Garden Society “Blossoms,” Saturday, August 12; Rocky Mountain Bonsai Society Show: Friday, September 1, through Sunday, September 3. Gate admission: free to $15. 1007 York Street, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Zoo: One of Colorado’s most vital cultural cornerstones, the Denver Zoo is dedicated to providing an intimate, inspiring and informative firsthand encounter with the wonders of nature. Open daily at 10 a.m. (8:30 a.m. members). Summer gate admission: Free to $24. 2900 East 23rd Avenue, denverzoo.org.
Elitch Gardens: Colorado’s only world-class combination theme and water park, with exciting new family shows, Dive-In Movies, a free summer concert series and stunning fireworks extravaganzas that will light up the Denver skyline. Open daily through August 19, and weekends and holidays through October 29.
Daily gate admission: $66.99 online; season tickets $139.99. 2000 Elitch Circle, elitchgardens.com.
History Colorado Center: Artifacts and stories intermingle to tell the tale of Colorado and the American West. The museum is designed for multi-generational audiences and consists of over fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, capturing the spirit of Colorado. Ongoing Exhibits: Borderlands of Southern Colorado; Rainbows & Revolutions: History of LGBTQ+Coloradans; Return of the Corn Mothers; The Dry: Black Women's Legacy in a Farming Community; The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever; The World in Denver: The Photography of Robert Weinberg; Virgil Ortiz Revolt 1680/2180: Runners + Gliders and more. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Admission: Free to $14. 1200 Broadway, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center.
Lakeside Amusement Park: A family-friendly, neon-lit amusement park with attractions for all ages, ranging from the Cyclone roller coaster to a calm Merry-Go-Round, and an unforgettable scenic train ride around picturesque Lake Rhoda, with mountain views. Open daily except Tuesdays through August 20, and weekends and holidays through September 10. Spectator Admission: $5; All-Access Pass: $15-$30; ride coupons 50 cents each. 4601 Sheridan Boulevard, lakesideamusementpark.com.
Meow Wolf Denver / Convergence Station: Enjoy immersive and interactive experiences that transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. Events: Adulti-Verse, themed 21+ nights every first Wednesday of the month, 5 to 10 p.m. Galleri Gallery: Abby Gregg, Biophony, through June 30. Vortex 2023, August 25-27, The JunkYard, 1098 Yuma Street, meowwolf.com. General admission starts at $45; Colorado resident admission starts at $35. 1338 First Street, meowwolf.com.
Molly Brown House Museum: Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum is committed to enhancing the city’s unique identity by telling the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown’s activism, philanthropy and passion through educational programs, exhibits and stewardship. Exhibits: The World Is Changing, through August 27. Events: Art on Penn: Seurat-Style Sip & Paint: Saturday, June 10, 5 to 7 p.m., $25. Under the Lens: Food at the Fair: Tuesday, June 27, 6:30 p.m., $25. 1340 Penn After Hours: Sexy Sarah: Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m., $20. Under the Lens: Innovation: Tuesday, July 25, 6:30 p.m., $25. Under the Lens: Representation at the Fair: August 22, 6:30 p.m., $25. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission: free to $20. 1340 Pennsylvania Street, mollybrown.org.
Our Journey | On Colorado's Central Plains: Explore the small-town attractions of Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson and Lincoln counties on the Central Plains of Colorado, using Our Journey’s free travel kit that includes free admission to twelve museums through Labor Day, as well as information on upcoming events and unique places to visit in a day or a weekend. Memorial Day to Labor Day. Call 800-825-0208 or email [email protected] for an Our Journey travel kit. Learn more at ourjourney.info.
Water World: America's largest water park, with more than fifty slides and on seventy-plus acres. Open daily through August 19 and weekends through September 3. Admission: $14.99-$54.99; Splash Passes start at $134.99. 8801 Pecos Street, Federal Heights, waterworldcolorado.com.
