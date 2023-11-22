Married at First Sight Recap: One Couple Comes Together, Another Falls Apart

Just a week into the marriages, one couple is already threatening divorce.
The sixth episode of Married at First Sight saw some high highs and extremely low lows. Our four Denver couples are now halfway through their honeymoons, and must soon decide if they want to divorce or stay married to the complete stranger they were assigned by the reality TV show’s “relationship experts.”
In the latest episode of this seventeenth season, the eight newlyweds spent time together as a group, combining their collective 56 days of marriage experience to share notes and give each other advice. While Becca, Austin, Emily and Brennan had to hold themselves back from boasting about their perfect pairings, Lauren, Orion, Clare and Cameron are still reeling from last week's drama.
Always the optimist, Becca noted that at least the struggling couples have space to improve: "There's actually room for it to go uphill," she said. But I wouldn't be so sure about that.
Here's what happened on the "Cancun Can't Touch This" episode of Married at First Sight, which first aired on November 22:
Lauren and Orion
Rebounding from last week's fight over Lauren's "redskin" joke, the couple spent most of the episode trying to get back on track. After some romantic cave swimming and Lauren remembering Orion's favorite ice cream flavor, it seemed like all was well. But the high of their reconciliation led to some steamy dinner conversation about the two potentially having sex (I'll spare you the details of Orion's "giving nature" and sex toy collection). During the chat, Orion revealed that he hadn't had sex in over a year and a half. Lauren said she had sex two months ago, right before she learned she was getting married on the show.
This revelation killed the mood for Orion, who declared sex was now "off the table" for him. “I know what I’m worth," he said. "I just don’t want to hand myself out.” Lauren seemed shocked by Orion's reaction, but the episode ended right before the inevitable fallout. However, the preview for next week's episode showed Lauren in tears, saying that the couple got into a blowout fight — during which she asked for a divorce. At this rate, they might break the record for the shortest marriage in Married at First Sight history, which is currently a whopping ten days.
Becca and Austin
The season's golden couple is still going strong. Austin even felt the need to downplay their relationship when talking with the other men to protect their feelings. "It’s hard for other couples when they’re not instantly connected like we are," he said. But Becca revealed to the women that the pair might get along so well for a reason: They haven't discussed anything serious yet, such as life goals, religion or politics. And when Becca tries to broach these topics, she said, Austin shuts her down. For all their conversations about aliens, death and Nintendo 64, they actually know next to nothing about each other. Only time will tell if the truth shatters the illusion of this couple.
Clare and Cameron
After two weeks of awkward tension, Clare and Cameron finally showed signs of improvement. While Clare said the couple is unsure if they're attracted to one another, Cameron made it clear that the lack of attraction is only on Clare's part. But after the two bonded by throwing paint on each other during a date, Cameron said he's hopeful that having fun together will bring out Clare's romantic feelings. “I feel like we’re in a completely different relationship than we were yesterday,” Cameron said. He even put his arm around her during a group boat trip, which is basically like third base for a married couple that hasn't even kissed yet.
Emily and Brennan
Poor Emily cannot catch a break. After slipping in the shower and injuring her wrist last week, she and Brennan went flyboarding on this episode. Repeatedly shooting out of and falling into the water matted Emily's hair into one large knot. After more than a day of trying to detangle it, a stylist chopped much of her hair off, leaving her "feeling bald." But Emily's resilience during her disastrous, sexless honeymoon has only impressed her husband. "Nothing knocks her down. I’m excited for our life together," Brennan said. As the honeymoon is set to end during next week's episode, the couple said they're not worried about leaving paradise for their regular lives: “It’s just going to be less palm trees."
Somehow, I doubt that.
To watch the chaos continue, tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight, on Wednesday, November 29.