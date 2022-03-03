Disney Animation Immersive Experience Opens, and More Immersive Art in Denver

Denver continues to be immersed in immersive arts experiences, with more to come. Spectra Art Space's Spookadelia has been extended for the second time, and Halloween favorite 13th Floor was redecorated for Love Bites, its Valentine-themed experience that runs through Sunday, February 19; tickets for Love Bites start at $19.99.
Performing arts group LuneAseas is also mounting an immersive performance titled 7 Words for Love at the Fort Collins Masonic Temple, 225 West Oak Street, on Saturday, February 25. The interactive show involves seven experimental performances telling the story of the Three Fates, who are trying to find pieces to make their hearts whole; tickets are $30.
There are more permanent shows to catch, too. Here are more immersive options available right now:
Disney Animation Immersive Experience
Lighthouse ArtSpace, 3900 Elati Street
Through May 29
Did you know that Disneyland's "Main Street" was based on the layout of Fort Collins? Harper Goff, the architect, grew up there, and returned to photograph his favorite buildings as inspiration for the drag that's home to the gift shops, restaurants and Disney Main Street Fire Station, where Walt Disney himself had an apartment that he would stay in at the park. So a trip to Disneyland is basically an immersion in old Fort Collins.
But here in Colorado, you can get immersed in Disney. With Walt Disney Animation Studios celebrating its centennial anniversary, Lighthouse ArtSpace, which has created many immersive experiences, is capitalizing on the popular animated films. Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which just opened, is an hour-long show that takes you through the magical worlds Disney created in its later classics, such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, as well as newer Pixar-style output including Moana, Encanto and Frozen. Tickets are $40 here.
Spookadelia: The Wakening
Through April
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
This narrative-driven, immersive masterpiece showcases a spooky scavenger hunt, performance artists from Elevated Circus and immersive installations by artists such as Spectra veteran Marina Fini. This is the fifth installment in Spectra Art Space's Spookadelia series; owner Sadie Young says she created this iteration's narrative around Jungian philosophy and dreams. It's been so popular, it has been extended through February. Read more about her concept here. Tickets start at $12.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue
The Lumonics art collective started offering immersive experiences decades ago, long before the immersive concept was exploited by companies that realized it was the perfect way to capitalize on iPhone-wielding influencers. Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, which is devoted to the light sculptures of the late Mel and Dorothy Tanner, now offers weekly editions of Lumonics Immersed, an event designed to provide healing while the sculptures' glowing lights pulsate to ethereal music produced by Dorothy and composer Marc Billard, the Lumonics studio's creative director. "Dorothy used to call it a vacation from yourself," Barry Raphael, the gallery's archivist, told Westword last year. Tickets are $20.
Beacon
2854 Larimer Street
This dance bar is known as much for its immersive installations as it is for its nightly DJ sets from Denver's best. There's the "Stardust Wagon" room by Sidney Connell, an installation of woven branches covering the bar area called "Willow Weave Bar" by Jon Medina, and a golden, honeycomb-style room called "Enter the Hive Mind," by Aleesha Anderson. Stop by on First Friday for a local artist market, or check out one of the Beacon's many concert offerings on its website.
Meow Wolf's Convergence Station
1338 First Street
Ever since the Santa Fe art collective opened its Denver location in September 2021, it's become one of Denver's biggest draws, immersive or not. The behemoth installation contains four worlds to roam, where you'll uncover many secret spots each time you go. As one of the spot's creative operators told us, "I have been working a Convergence Station since the day it opened, and I am still discovering new things literally every day." Before you go, read about some secret spots in Convergence Station here. Tickets to Meow Wolf are $40.