Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Snow may return tomorrow, but the outlook is sunny on the cultural scene, where a flurry of free events will culminate in Boulder Arts Week.
Keep reading for ten of the best free events in town this week:
2023 Jake Adam York Memorial Reading: Poet Emily Pérez
Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m.
Tivoli 640, Tivoli Student Union, 900 Auraria Parkway, Auraria Campus
For the late Jake Adam York, poetry was more than wordcraft; it was an engagement with the changing world, and a cohesive and fully integrated way of life. A professor at CU Denver, York founded the national literary journal Copper Nickel in 2002, which still comes out twice a year. Since York passed suddenly in 2012, his legacy is remembered annually at the free Jake Adam York Memorial Reading, a showcase for poets who, like York, focus on history and/or issues of social importance. In 2023, notable Colorado poet Emily Pérez will have the honor; a book signing follows the reading. Learn more here.
Colorado School of Mines Jazz Ensemble
Tuesday, April 4, 7 p.m.
Masterpiece Studio, Buell Public Media Center, 2101 Arapahoe Street
The Colorado School of Mines Jazz Ensemble is a nineteen-piece band under the direction of Jonathan Cullison; KUVO’s High School/Collegiate Performance Series is presenting this live broadcast. Admission to the studio is free (but limited) for members of the KUVO Studio Club and Beat Collective, but you can also tune in on KUVO. Find out more here.
Printmaking as Activism: A Two-Day Event on Building Community Through Art
Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m., and Friday, April 7, 1 to 3 p.m.
CU Art Museum, 1085 18th Street, Boulder
Delita Martin, an artist and printmaker based in Huffman, Texas, runs the Black Box Press studio as well as the Black Box Press Foundation. This two-day event begins with a talk by Martin on April 5; she'll discuss her work celebrating community and affirming social justice. On April 7, she'll lead a two-hour workshop, "Artist Spotlight and Collage Making." Both events are free, but space is limited at the workshop; register here.
John Taylor & Black Identity in the Ute Borderlands
Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m., online
Louis Gregory McAllister, professor of Ethnic Studies at Northern Arizona University, shares the story of John Taylor, a freed Black man who enlisted as a Buffalo Soldier following the Civil War and was sent West. He settled in southwestern Colorado, where he claimed to be “the first white man in the Pine River Valley"; he eventually married Kitty Cloud, a Ute tribal member, and had four children before passing away in 1934 at the age of 94. This free lecture is part of the buildup to the opening of Buffalo Soldiers: reVision at Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center in June. Register for the online program here.
Metamorphosis: Boulder Tec Runway
Thursday, April 6, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The hair artists of the future, all students at the Boulder Valley School District's Technical Education Center, will show an audience what’s hot for hair in 2023 during an experiential Metamorphosis runway show at the Dairy. Experimental hair sculpture, makeup and live hair cutting and styling are all part of the show. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis; reserve seats here.
Beyond Academia Poetry and Literature Festival
Friday, April 7, 2 to 5 p.m.
Boulder Creek Meeting Room, Boulder Public Library, Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
The Beyond Academia Free Skool’s Poetry and Literature Festival puts its anarchic learning ideas to work by giving free rein to members of the literary underground. Besides readings by Boulder’s poetry community, the event will have guest presenters, an open mic, half-hour mini-workshops, and information tables for people who want to join in. It’s free to participate; find details and learn more about BAFS on Facebook.
Zone Marketplace Tenth Anniversary Celebration
Friday, April 7, 2 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, noon to 6 p.m.
Zone Marketplace, 725 Santa Fe Drive
The Zone Marketplace, a small-business retail incubator founded by Newsed, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with cake, champagne toasts and speeches on Friday and special shopping deals and giveaways on Saturday. Get the details here.
Rainbow Dome Zodiac Skate
Friday, April 7, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Silverthorne Recreation Center Gymnasium, 430 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne
After a great 2022 series, Rainbow Dome’s zodiac-themed skate moves up to Silverthorne for a night. Fans of the concept (and of all ages) can keep rolling at this skate night that includes all the usual extras — rental skates, a colorful selfie booth and artistic touches everywhere. Head for the roller-rama at the town’s rec center, where admission is free; learn more here. Coming soon: An Aries Roll back in Denver, in conjunction with the Colorado Shiners and the second annual BIPOC Bowl. Details TBA.
Good Friday Musical Meditation: My Morning Jacket's The Waterfall
Friday, April 7, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Pine Street Church, 1237 Pine Street, Boulder
Pine Street Church is holding its eighth annual hybrid concert/worship service, where the musicians of the church perform an entire album chosen from the “secular” ranks and framed with narration that considers the music and lyrics through a lens of the story of the season, the Passiontide. This year’s album is My Morning Jacket's The Waterfall, and admission is free. Reserve your seat here.
Boulder Arts Week: Boulder Art Association
Saturday, April 8, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Around Boulder
The Boulder Art Association has a packed lineup for Boulder Arts Week, which runs from April 7 through April 15. It starts at 11:30 a.m. April 8 with the [email protected] Art Critique Group at the R Gallery + Wine Bar, which will be followed by the Open Gait Parade starting at 4 p.m. that day. Artists dressed in black, with art in hand, will walk in parade formation down the Pearl Street Mall until 6 p.m., then retire to the R Gallery to celebrate with happy hour specials. Get more details here.
Do you know of a great free event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list throughout the week; send information to [email protected]