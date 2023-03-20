A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Stop and smell the roses! Spring arrives in Denver at 5:24 p.m. today, bringing with it a bouquet of free events ranging from concerts to exhibits to discussions of bees!
Keep reading for a dozen things to do in town this week, and watch for updates:
International Day of Happiness
Monday, March 20
The Curtis, 1405 Curtis Street
In honor of the International Day of Happiness, the Curtis is hosting a day-long celebration, with free lemonade and other sweet treats in the lobby, as well as tulips available for guests and locals to take; there will also be a wall of happiness where people are invited to share what brings them joy. Welcome, spring! Find out more here.
The Wonderful World of Bees in Colorado
Monday, March 20, noon, online
On the first day of spring, join Stephen Buchmann and other pollinator experts and advocates, including the First Gentleman of Colorado, Marlon Reis, for a program that will offer bee-friendly gardening tips on appropriate flowers and other essentials for building pollinator habitats. Environment Colorado will also share ways the Colorado Legislature can take action to protect pollinators this session. Register here.
Spring Equinox Reception: “Black is the color of my true love’s hair”
Monday, March 20, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312
During this special edition of the Dikeou Pop-Up's Spring Equinox celebration, musician/artist Lizzi Bougatsos will perform a noise set inspired by the music of Patty Waters; her “Self-Portrait” ice sculpture will also be on view. Find out more here.
Exploring Culturally Fluent Healthcare
Monday, March 20, 6 p.m. online
Colorado Humanities presents the tenth program in its Legacy of Race & Ethnicity series, a discussion of how health care can become more equitable, with Adeo Executive Director Dr. Sarita Reddy, Colorado Health Foundation President and CEO Dr. Karen McNeil-Miller, and University of Northern Colorado College of Osteopathic Medicine Founding Dean Beth Longenecker; the panel will be moderated by Dr. Lesley Brooks, SummitStone Health Partners Chief Medical Officer and North Colorado Health Alliance Assistant Medical Director. Registration is free here.
Running With My Girls
Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m.
The Cube, 8371 Northfield Boulevard
Join director Rebekah Henderson for a screening of her film Running With My Girls, which follows women of color campaigning for public office in Denver; it will be followed by a talkback with Henderson. This is her director's cut, she notes; when the film is broadcast, it's edited for language and other things. In other words, this will be more enlightening and entertaining! A donation of $15 is suggested, but no one will be turned away. Find out more here.
"S.T.A.R. (Support Team Assisted Response)"
Tuesday, March 21, 7 to 9 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Denver's Office of Film Television and Media, along with Caring for Denver and Deck Nine, is hosting this screening of a documentary about the STAR program, followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Dave Higgins, state Representative Leslie Herod, and a representative from the Caring for Denver Foundation. The film focuses on the implementation of the program, which has brought about a significant change in the approach by the state legislature and first responders toward mental health and wellness crisis calls. Admission is free; RSVP here.
A Musical Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Charles "Chas" Wetherbee
Tuesday, march 21, 7:30 p.m.
Grusin Music Hall, University of Colorado Boulder
The University of Colorado Boulder’s College of Music will host this concert honoring the memory and musical contributions of Professor Charles 'Chas' Wetherbee, who passed away in January; it will include performances by Wetherbee’s former students, colleagues and other collaborators. The free event is part of the College of Music’s Faculty Tuesdays series; find out more here.
Reimagine Policing and Public Safety Mayoral Forum
Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23, 6 to 8 p.m.
The Venue at Central Park, 8316 Northfield Boulevard, Suite 1660
The Denver Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety, the Denver Justice Project, ACLU Colorado, Youth Empowerment Agency and Metro Deep are hosting a two-part forum with Denver mayoral candidates who completed a community-centered public safety questionnaire. Admission is free; find out more here.
Women in Their Infinite Forms: Artful Reflections
Wednesday, March 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Stranded Pilgrim, Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee Street
The Athena Project is hosting this celebration of women artists, with a discussion led by Rohini Gupta and art curated by Angela Astle and Anne Myers in collaboration with Maggie Pryde of Dairy Block and Olivia Moffett of Denver Milk Market. Artists from Women in Their Infinite Forms will be on hand, including Courtney Griffin, Lexie Richey, Summer Allen, Calla Michaelides Lokku, Teresa Castaneda, Elsa Carenbauer and Anna Goss. Admission is free (with a suggested donation of $5); find out more here.
Living History: Tea Schook and the Fight for Equality
Wednesday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.
The Center on Colfax, 1301 East Colfax Avenue
As a complement to The Center’s current exhibition, Women’s Activism: Profiles in Dissent, Tea Schook will speak about her work against Amendment 2 thirty years ago and how it evolved from a local ordinance to a law enacted for the whole state of Colorado; she'll also talk about the history of the fight to secure the civil rights of LGBTQ+ Coloradans. Admission is free; find out more here.
Schuyler Colfax’s 200th Birthday Celebration
Thursday, March 23, 3 to 5 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
While it searches for its permanent home, the Colfax Avenue Museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary at History Colorado Center, where it is presenting 40 Years on the Fax. On namesake Schuyler Colfax’s 200th birthday, curator Jonny Barber will recount stories from Colfax’s life, including his prominent role in ratifying the 13th Amendment while serving as Speaker of the House. Admission is free; RSVP here.
Small Talk Artist Panel Discussion
Thursday, March 23, 5:30 p.m.
Buell Theatre Lobby, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Join the Colorado Photographic Arts Center and Denver Arts & Venues for a panel discussion of the Month of Photography Show Small Talk, moderated by Samantha Johnston, executive director of CPAC, and Benjamin Rasmussen of Pattern. The show runs through March 31; RSVP for the discussion here.
A Synesthete’s Atlas: Cartographic Improvisations
Thursday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.
Counterpath, 7935 East 14th Avenue
This screening/performance/reading includes real-time cartographic improvisations using projected, manipulated digital maps by Eric Theise, in live improvisatory collaboration with Denver-based guitarist and sound artist Carl Ritger, whose prepared lap steel and modular sampler approach will provide a textural counterpoint to the visual wash of street grids, land masses, water bodies and curiosities from built and natural environments. The evening opens with Jose Antonio Villarán reading from his recently published Open Pit. Admission is free; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]