Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

It's the last full week of October, and you'll go out of your gourd with all the free entertainment options as we head into Halloween and then a November that starts with Day of the Dead activities, Denver Arts Week and the Denver Film Festival.
Keep reading for ten of the best things to do this week:
InspiraHike
Tuesday, October 25, Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, 5:15 p.m.
Bluffs Regional Park, Lone Tree
InspiraHike, a new Colorado-based company, is offering relaxing and mindful experiences that combine nature, music and guided inspirational commentary with the use of silent disco headphones. As part of its soft launch, it's offering free sunset hikes; donations will be collected to help support rescue animals and the PawsCO organization. Find out more here.
The Janes
Tuesday, October 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
McNichols Building, Civic Center Park
Catch a free screening of The Janes, a documentary about the Jane Collective, a clandestine organization that provided more than 11,000 illegal abortions to clients in Chicago from 1969 to 1973, before the Supreme Court established a constitutional right to abortion with Roe v. Wade. After the film. civil rights attorney Mari Newman will host a panel discussion on "Post-Roe Realities: The Continuing Battle for Abortion Rights & Bodily Autonomy," with Kiki Council, staff attorney at The Forefront Project, and Sara Hansen, project manager for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. Find out more here.
Stories Worth Telling Closing Reception
Wednesday, October 26, 5 to 8 p.m.
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
Stories Worth Telling — an exhibit that explores the past, present and future of filmmaking through three short comedies, various installations and multiple interactive elements — will close at Foothills Art Center with a final reception. Catch it before the final reel; find out more here.
Ofrendas 2022: Catrina Worry Dolls
Thursday, October 27, 3:45 p.m.
Colfax Elementary, 1526 Tennyson Street
In Mayan tradition, children tell little dolls their worries and place the dolls underneath their pillows; while they sleep, the dolls take away their worries. Your worries may be bigger today, but every little bit of help counts. Learn how to make Catrina worry dolls at this free event; find out more here.
Far East Center Trunk or Treat
Thursday, October 27, 5 to 8 p.m.
Far East Center, 333 South Federal Boulevard
Westwood Community Organizations and the City of Denver are partnering to serve area families by hosting the Far East Center Trunk or Treat event, an outdoor celebration at the gateway to Denver’s Little Saigon district. The free evening event has it all: child-friendly music, games, food trucks, vendors, a fire show by Elevated Circus, a costume contest with prizes and the main event: trick-or-treating at decorated car trunks lined up in the parking lot. Find details here.
Olde Town Arvada Trick or Treat Street 2022
Friday, October 28, 5 to 7 p.m.
Olde Town Square, 5700 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Olde Town Arvada invites families to the historic retail zone’s Trick or Treat Street 2022, a free one-night party when participating businesses will hand out treats to little ghouls and bogeymen in costume. Halloween attire is a must to participate in a costume contest at Olde Town Square; stop by throughout the evening to register for a chance to win gift cards awarded to the best overall, group and spookiest costumes at 7 p.m. Find more info here.
Mystikal Makers’ Market and Halloween Extravaganza
Friday, October 28, 4 to 8 p.m. (trick-or-treating until 7 p.m.)
Barbox Garden, Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Aspen Grove will put on its Halloween face with two coinciding events. First, come ready to shop the Mystikal Makers’ Market by Denver Makers Market, a seasonall vendor fest with a focus on the weird and spooktacular, tarot readings and energy healers, that's placed conveniently — pssst, adults — near the Barbox container bar, where Breckenridge brews will be served. Simultaneously, expect a Halloween Extravaganza with safe trick-or-treating, games and a 6 p.m. magic show, to keep everybody happy. Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested at Eventbrite.
RiNo Fall Art Market
Saturday, October 29, 2 to 5 p.m.
29th and Larimer streets
As part of RiNo’s Halloweekend, the all-local RiNo Fall Art Market will be a shopper’s treat, with the best of RiNo open for business alongside seasonable art vendors. Local bands Ghost Town Drifters and Dark Pines are providing the entertainment, and everyone's invited to make pumpkin crafts and enjoy a pet costume contest at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free; learn more here.
The Terrorium Shop Grand Opening and Halloween Affair
Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
4416 Yates Street
The Terrorium inhabits a rare niche in Denver, combining oddities, rare plants, taxidermy and bones in terrariums — or selling the parts individually for folks who want to make their own mini-worlds, which is what Terrorium calls its carefully composed faerie bowls. For the grand opening of its new space, Terrorium will have a vendor market offering everything from fancy breads to striking tropical plants, along with bottled bugs, coffin-shaped mirrors and a traveling tintype photo studio. There will also be “trick-or-treat” deal giveaways, including free or discounted merchandise. Find info here.
Mutiny Information Cafe Thank You Party
Saturday, October 29, 8 to 11 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
The people love Mutiny Information Cafe, and Mutiny loves its people. Over the years, Mutiny owners Matt Megyesi and Jim Norris have built a used book and record store, pinballer’s meeting room, coffee house, open stage and radical culture community center befitting its spot on Broadway. But when trouble befell the store in the form of an immediate closure for back city sales taxes, an emergency GoFundMe campaign supported by friends saved the day. Megyesi and Norris determined to thank their supporters with a free concert at the Oriental Theater; it rolls this Saturday with Bolonium, Team Nonexistent, Kodama, Magic Mo and Dj Konz on the bill, along with vendors, giveaways and host R. Alan Brooks. RSVP here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]