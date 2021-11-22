Sixteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Continue reading for sixteen of the best free events in and around Denver:
Holiday Art Market
Now through December 29, Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
The Foothills Art Center’s Holiday Art Market is the perfect excuse for a drive to downtown Golden, where merchants, restaurants and businesses on the main drag radiate with holiday spirit. Nearly fifty years old, HART offers high-quality artisan crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards, which could ostensibly take care of everyone on your list. The market is also one of the few that stay open for a few days after Christmas — that’s when folks can shop for themselves! Learn more here.
Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland and Holiday Market
Now through December 24, daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays
Fillmore Street between First and Second Avenues
Cherry Creek Winter Wanderland returns, filling sixteen blocks with holiday decor and interactive art installations; there will be special events on Saturday nights. And after the inaugural event last year, the free Cherry Creek Holiday Market is back on Fillmore Street, with thirty local makers (including one that does baby fire pits!), designers and creators. Produced by Fetch Concepts, it will also offer food, a full bar and live music Friday through Sunday. Find more information here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Now through December 23, Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
For a magical holiday shopping experience, you can’t beat the old-world Christkindlmarket, a light-filled tradition in downtown Denver for twenty years and counting. The market is returning to Civic Center Park in 2021 after moving there last year mid-pandemic, for a more roomy stroll from one charming wooden hut to the next, as shoppers search for hand-blown glass ornaments, Russian nesting dolls, hand-knit mufflers, hot pretzels and pastries, German bier and mulled glühwein, to name a fraction of what’s available. Adding to the spirit of the market are polka bands, old-world characters and other entertainers. Admission is free; find info (including schedule changes) here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Opening Wednesday, November 24, 4 p.m., through February 20
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
There’s nothing quite like winter ice skating in the frosty outdoors, somewhere like the Downtown Denver Rink, a big-city experience that’s perfect for families, greenhorns, romantic couples and outdoorsy folks of all ages. Admission is free when you bring your own skates; if you don’t, skate rentals are $7 to $9. Find a schedule and learn more here.
Light the Lights
Wednesday, November 24, 5:45 p.m.
City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street
This year the City of Denver is jumping ahead of Downtown Denver’s Grand Illumination, which will light up the 16th Street Mall and Union Station on the day after Thanksgiving. For a pre-Thanksgiving holiday appetizer, hit the ice rink at Skyline Park and then head to Civic Center Park to see the traditional lighting of City Hall, which dates back to shortly after the building was finished in the ’30s. Details here.
Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale: Inside the Artist's Studio
Wednesday, November 24, 6 p.m., online
The Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale will be back in January, and in advance of that annual art extravaganza, some of the artists will be offering virtual talks about their work. While you're prepping for the big day, you can listen to Ouida Touchon, Jay Moore and Michael Blessing. Register and see the complete schedule as well as videos of past talks here.
Moonlight Madness
Thursday, November 25, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Outlets at Castle Rock
Get a jump on Black Friday deals at Castle Rock, where you can enjoy shopping deals and special giveaways, or just dance the night away in a silent disco with a live DJ. Find out more here.
Cheerful Vintage Pop-Up Store
Friday, November 26, through December 29; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m.
BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street
At the BRDG Project gallery on Platte Street, one group of shows will be ending this weekend to make way for new ones opening on First Friday in December. But first, artist and apron collector EllynAnne Geisel’s Cheerful Vintage Pop-Up, an eclectic market of old books and magazines, used decor, linens and aprons, will give clues about her upcoming exhibition Tie One On. Peruse Geisel’s vintage and goods through December 29, but the best pickings are first come, first served. Find information here.
Après Ski Holiday Market
Friday, November 26, through Sunday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
American Field is curating this second annual market that approximates a European ski village, with a wide variety of vendors offering clothing, home goods and more; there will also be drink specials. The market repeats on weekends through Christmas, and admission is free; find out more here.
Grand Illumination
Friday, November 26, 5 to 7 p.m.
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Yeah, Virginia, there is still a Grand Illumination in downtown Denver on the evening after Thanksgiving. Stroll the 16th Street Mall as it lights up from Broadway all the way to Union Station, where you'll find a forty-foot-tall tree strung with more than 7,000 holiday sparkly colored bulbs, Merry & Bright Light Show projections on the front of the station and entertainment by the Denver Dolls and Sound of the Rockies. And watch for Santa, who'll join the fun Saturday. Find all you need to know here.
Small Business Saturday Denver
Saturday, November 27
Small businesses everywhere
Shopping local has become more important than ever since March 2020, and one of the best ways to start breathing life back into small businesses, artists and makers you love is to honor the spirit of Small Business Saturday, an invented shopping holiday that really does make a difference. Go out and spend wisely at neighborhood boutiques and gift shops, artisan markets and galleries. See our complete listing of shopping events over Small Business Saturday weekend here, and find a map of participating businesses here.
Denver Bazaar
Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
The Denver Bazaar brings its holiday shopping extravaganza to Zeppelin Station for Small Business Saturday (and Sunday). The outdoor market will host more than 100 craft vendors, as well as fashion trucks, a holiday-themed pop-up bar, live entertainment and more. Admission is free, but there are ticketing options for unlimited beverages. Find out more here.
Reindeer and Princess Day
Sunday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Barr Lake State Park, Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
Take those antsy kids on Thanksgiving break out to Barr Lake State Park, where the annual Reindeer and Princess Day is a favorite for families. Santa and his reindeer will pay a visit, as will a kindly princess or so; busy hands will be put to work on holiday crafts. Space is limited for this popular event; RSVP in advance for your timed-entry slot, and remember that while admission is free, a $9 daily use fee or annual parks pass per vehicle is required at the gate. Info here.
WAP UP: Womxn in Business Holiday Pop-Up
Sundays, November 28 and December 5, 12 and 19, noon to 5 p.m. weekly
Blush & Blu, 1526 East Colfax Avenue
Here’s where to support local women-run businesses in one place, Sundays through Christmas: Hosted by the queer/lesbian bar Blush & Blu, WAP UP hand-picked makers, crafters, tarot readers, light workers, artisans and vendors of used and vintage finds for the flight of markets. It’s free to attend, but for $15 up front, you can leave with every gift you buy wrapped and ready to go under the tree. Learn more and RSVP at Eventbrite.
And anytime bonuses:
"Unknown," Opera Colorado
Anytime through December 11, online
"Unknown" is a song cycle honoring the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Opera Colorado co-commissioned the twenty-minute song cycle. which was created by two award-winning American artists — Shawn Okpebholo and Marcus Amaker — to explore the ideas of war, honor and memory through the eyes of soldiers, family members and Tomb Guards, who are connected to each other and the Tomb through their mutual service and sacrifice. Watch it here.
L’Esprit de Noël, Central City Opera
Anytime, online
For decades, L’Esprit de Noël has raised funds to help support Central City Opera, including education and community engagement programs serving more than 40,000 people each year. For the second year in a row, the event is virtual, and comprises an online tour of a historic Denver property — this time, the McCourt Mansion. Once the home of Peter McCourt, a younger brother to the infamous Baby Doe Tabor and a theatrical manager, today the mansion sits on the National Register of Historic Places and is back to being a single-family home after decades of mixed-use. Watch it here.
Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]