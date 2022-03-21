Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Much of the focus will be on Boulder over the next few days as it marks the one-year anniversary of the King Soopers shootings; there will be numerous commemorative events around the town on March 22, including a special day at the Museum of Boulder. Later in the week, though, the town will show its resilience as it heads into Boulder Arts Week.
There are also talks on Taiwan and COVID (see a list of ticketed talks, including an appearance by Pat Schroeder, here), as well as a celebration in RiNo. Keep reading for ten of the best free events in metro Denver this week:
Immersive Denver Happy Hour
Monday, March 21, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Immersive Denver is holding its first in-person networking event of 2022. Come talk shop, reconnect, or just meet with other immervice artists. Admission is free, but drinks )cocktails and mocktails) will be available for purchase. Find out more here.
Leaders as Readers: Mowa Haile
Monday, March 21, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover McGregor Square
Mowa Haile, who grew up in Fort Collins after emigrating from Eritrea in 1981 at the age of nine, is the president of Sky Blue Builders, which he founded in 2007 after a career in the technology sector. Mowa has guided the company from a two-man team and $80K in revenue to completing large projects for Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. One of his main passions is giving back; he's made it his mission to mentor small and minority firms, support underserved kids and communities, loudly encourage and support women in construction and have a diverse leadership team: “At the end of the day, our success is not just measured by our balance sheet, but, as important, by the betterment of our community." He'll be talking with Kwame Spearman, CEO of Tattered. Admission is free; find out more here.
Boulder Strong: Still Strong, Remember March 2021
Tuesday, March 22, 9 to 5 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
March 22, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the shootings at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, where ten people lost their lives. Ross Taylor, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, made a series of portraits of Boulder residents now on display at the Museum of Boulder; select items from the site are also on display. Although it's normally closed on Tuesdays, the museum will be open on the anniversary so that people can see Boulder Strong; find out more here.
Taiwan: Japan and U.S. Relations After Ukraine
Wednesday, March 23, 3 p.m., online
The Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research, the Consulate-General of Japan in Denver and the Center for China-U.S. Cooperation continue to bring Japanese foreign policy experts together with their counterparts at the University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies. Floyd Ciruli, director of the Crossley Center, will monitor a discussion with professor Koji Murata, Doshisha University, Kyoto, and professor Suisheng Zhao, Korbel School Director of the Center for China-U.S. Cooperation; they'll discuss the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on the policies of the Indo-Pacific — and especially what it means for Taiwan. Register here.
When Words Guide Us: Poetry Workshop With Paula Gasparini-Santos
Friday, March 25, 3 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
In connection with her exhibition Forgiving Myself, artist Paula Gasparini-Santos will lead participants through an introduction to subconscious poetry creation, helping them create words for healing and a deepened understanding of self. Registration is free; sign up here.
Women's History Month Virtual Dance Screening
Friday, March 25, all day, online
The Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema is offering a free, online, one-hour program of dance films ranging from "Far-Flung Dances: V (The Meadow)," a five-minute short from Ireland, to "The Broken Phone Project," a four-minute film from the Netherlands. Find out more here.
Hard Blue Second Album Release Party
Friday, March 25, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Fraco's Bar and Live Music, 5302 South Federal Circle, #A, Littleton
Hard Blue, a Denver area blues/rock trio, is releasing its second album and celebrating with a free launch party at Fraco's, with giveaways, special drinks and more, including live music by Hard Blue. "Following the global success of our first album, we have been working hard throughout the pandemic to make this new album even better," says Shaun Skillin, bandleader and vocalist/guitarist. "We're really excited to launch the album with an all-evening showcase of it, and our other favorite songs." Find out more here.
The Art Garage Sale, Moving Edition
Friday, March 25, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, noon to 5 p.m.
Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
The galleries of Pasternak’s Art Hub in Lakewood will be moving a block east this spring. But Next Gallery is getting ready to blow the joint now by throwing an Art Garage Sale, with art and supplies going for bargain prices. Wish the artists well, and stock up on art while you can. Find more information here.
ArtPark Menagerie
Saturday, March 26, noon to 4 p.m.
RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
RiNo ArtPark is the realization of the RiNo Art District's dream: a creative hub with river access, eight affordable artist studios, a food and beverage incubator, a new home for the Birdseed Collective’s Alto Gallery and a new public library branch. To show it off, Alto and RedLine Contemporary Art Center are throwing a free ArtPark Menagerie, with work by artist-in-residence Raymundo Muñoz in the gallery and open studio visits with his fellow artists. On the side, enjoy food truck eats, wheat-pasting demos and performance poetry. Learn more here.
Sugar Plum Bazaar Spring Fling
Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
The Hangar, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Spring markets are popping up like daffodils around town, including one of Denver’s old favorites: the Sugar Plum Bazaar Spring Fling, which lands in the Hanger at Stanley, bringing handmade wares by fifty Colorado-based artisans and makers. If you shop shrewdly, that ought to get you through Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation and all of your other spring gift-giving celebrations. Learn more and RSVP here.
Do you know of a free event in Denver that should be on this list? We'll be updating it through the week; send information to [email protected]