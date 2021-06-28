Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This week leads straight into First Friday and the Fourth of July weekend, with events bursting out all over Colorado. Although once again, fireworks shows are subject to cancellation (this time because of fire danger rather than the pandemic), bargain entertainments abound.

If you're penciling in events for the season, don't miss our comprehensive Summer 2021 listings; for a quick peek at this week's options, keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver — and yes, a few online:

Spirit Nest Workshop With Jayson Fann

Monday, June 28, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anythink Wright Farms, 5877 East 120th Avenue, Thornton

Anythink commissioned a series of large-scale, interactive public-art pieces by world-renowned artist and educator Jayson Fann, designed as “spirit nests.” As artist-in-residence, Fann is leading workshops at all of the Anythink Locations, where participants will learn more about his artistic process and what it means to use natural materials to create art. The free workshops kick off June 28 at Anythink Wright Farms and move to Bennett on July 1; find out more here.

Lighthouse Writers Anthology Book Launch

Monday, June 28, 6 p.m., online

Not every person who passes through the doors of Lighthouse Writers Workshop is looking for a writing career. Its community programs are designed to help all kinds of folks — military veterans, people experiencing homelessness, women transitioning out of prison, seniors, people living with cancer and their caregivers — rise above their despair with self-expression through writing. The second volume of All The Lives We Ever Lived, an anthology that collects these personal stories, will launch with a free online presentation hosted by BookBar; RSVP for the Zoom link here.

ArtPark Al Fresco Family Nights: Papercraft WOW!

Tuesday, June 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

RiNo ArtPark, 1930 35th Street

Parts of the RiNo ArtPark, a strip of green space and historic buildings near the banks of the Platte, are finally being put to creative public use this summer. The evidence? RiNo and the Denver Public Library have been hosting free make-and-take family nights on Tuesdays since the beginning of June. The last of the June series, Papercraft WOW!, will have kids and parents putting their heads and hands together to make decorative marbled paper, plantable stationery and origami; after a break, the series will start up again in August. Find details and RSVP for the workshop here.

Record to Record, Alabama Shakes: Sound and Color

Wednesday, June 30, 7 p.m., online

ArtHyve’s eclectic Record to Record monthly listening club continues over Zoom with a discussion of the Alabama Shakes album Sound and Color with Lady Gang (aka musician Jen Korte) and host Bruce Trujillo, the newly appointed concert director at the Swallow Hill Music Association. Listen to the album in advance, then join the conversation; the music talk will be recorded and stored in ArtHyve’s archive for future listening. It’s free to participate (donations welcome); RSVP for info and Zoom link at Eventbrite.

Caddyshack Movie Night Featuring Caddy Pack

Thursday, July 1, doors at 7:30, film at 9 p.m.

Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos Street

Lifted Libations is throwing a free movie night with an outdoor screening of Caddyshack, along with giveaways, putting contests, movie trivia and samples of Lifted Libations' brand-new line of canned organic vodka cocktails in its Caddy Pack mix, featuring fan favorites — Mile High Mule and Tee Time — and brand-new releases: Swing Juice and Lifted Lemonade. Find out more here.

No Vacancy First Friday

Friday, July 2, 7 p.m. to midnight

3722 Chestnut Place

Catch the first First Friday show presenting work created during No Vacancy artist residencies. Johnny Draco, Shadows Gather, Jeff Merkel, Diana Merkel and OddKnock Productions have been in residence for a month; meet the artists and see their creations at this free bash, with beer from Ratio Beerworks. Find out more here.

Thought for Food: A Poetry Benefit for Denver Food Rescue

Friday, July 2, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

South Broadway Press released Thought for Food: An Anthology of Poetry Supporting Denver Food Rescue last year during lockdown and still made thousands of dollars for the food bank through sales of the book. But the people who put together the anthology aren’t done. Now that live events are back, a group of Denver poets involved in the project will be reading en masse at the Mercury Cafe (now under new ownership!), at a free marathon reading. There is no cover, but donations for Denver Food Rescue will be accepted; learn more here.

First Fridays Old Town Cruise

Friday, July 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Littleton

Shades of American Graffiti: Downtown Littleton is jumping into the wayback machine this summer with the First Fridays Old Town Cruise, a car show on wheels that will circle the Main Street corridor (from Prince Street to Alamo Avenue to Curtice Street to Powers Avenue) every first Friday of the month through October. Potential cruisers should meet in the City of Littleton Building parking lot, 2255 West Berry Avenue, at 6 p.m.; the first fifty to arrive drive the circuit, while spectators are encouraged to bring chairs to line the streets. Get info here.

ArtWalk Summer on the Streets Festival

Saturday, July 3, 4 to 8 p.m.

Firehouse Art Center, 667 4th Avenue, Longmont

Firehouse Art Center is taking charge of Longmont’s ArtWalk again this summer by activating live music and mini arts-and-crafts markets in downtown alleyways and breezeways every Saturday, starting this weekend and running through August 21. Kids’ activity tables won’t be on the docket this round, but youngsters can pick up free hands-on take-home art kits at Firehouse, where the art exhibition One Thing, and Then Another will be on view for one last day. Get to know Longmont’s nooks and crannies by foot this summer; find weekly maps and schedules here.

Big Boom Bash

Saturday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Jeffco Stadium, 500 Kipling Street, Lakewood

Spectacular fireworks will be on view within a 1.5-mile radius of Jeffco Stadium, 500 Kipling Street, from a variety of vantage points on July 3, including nearby parks and convenient parking lots. Tune in to 100.3 FM on your car radio for choreographed music, or stream on your phone here; learn more and find a map of prime viewing spots here. In case of winds, pray for calmer weather on July 4.



Know of a great free event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.