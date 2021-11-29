Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The city is getting all lit up for the holidays, but before you succumb to another round of celebrations and shopping, why not fire up your brain, too? The Institute for Science & Policy will offer its annual symposium this week, full of free talks and panel discussions, and there's even a Mindful Marketplace this weekend...along with more light shows, of course.
Don't miss our lists of all the holiday markets and all the holiday events this season, and keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this week:
The Great Resignation: Why Work Isn’t Working for Women
Tuesday, November 30, 5 to 6:30 p.m. online
Women are leaving the workforce in greater percentages than men, putting workplaces on notice that work isn’t working for them. Can the Great Resignation lead to a Great Reset, in which gender and racial equity drive company cultures? Lauren Y. Casteel, president of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, will talk with Katica Roy, gender economist, CEO and founder of Denver-based Pipeline, during this online Chat4Change sponsored by the foundation. Registration is free; learn more here.
Institute for Science & Policy Symposium 2021: Science in the Age of Misinformation
Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reception Wednesday, December 1, 5 p.m. at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
Join the Institute for Science & Policy, a project of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, for its annual symposium exploring truth, trust, authority, the media and the fate of scientific thinking in a world of rampant misinformation. The event will feature virtual panels with leading experts from around the country, including keynotes by Lee McIntyre, author of How to Talk to a Science Denier, and Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate. There will be an in-person panel conversation and reception at the museum at 5 p.m. December 1; find out more and register for the symposium here.
Big HoliGay Bazaar
Wednesday, December 1, 4 to 8 p.m.
Denver Milk Market, Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
This year’s four-session Big HoliGay Bazaar is bound to be a well-appointed party — the kind where you happen to shop, too. Hosted by Out Front, each installment has its own theme, something begging for costumery — on December 1, it’s “Holiday-Time in the Roaring ’20s." There will also be BOGO drink specials, custom drink menus and live entertainment. And the vendors are to die for; you won’t see the same items you'll see at any other market in town, not even at the future HoliGay events (December 11 and 17). Admission is free; find info about changing themes and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Padres y Jóvenes Unidos Rebrand Launch Party
Wednesday, December 1, 6 p.m., online
The thirtieth-anniversary celebration of PJU has gone virtual. And while the Denver-based community organization led by Latinx working-class students and parents will be relaunching under a new name, the mission remains the same: to fight for liberation from all forms of oppression. The virtual event will include talks by executive director Elsa Bañuelos, as well as boardmembers Jhovani Alejandro Becerra Reyes and
Irma Diaz Quiroz. Learn more and register here.
Canine Christmas
Thursday, December 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christkindl Market, Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
You never know what you’re going to get from one day to the next at the Christkindl Market: a polka band at night, ugly sweaters by day. If you happen to be out and about near Civic Center Park on December 2, bring your dog: Although well-behaved, leashed dogs are always welcome at the market, the Canine Christmas cranks it up into a celebration. Dress your pups up for the occasion; this is a perfect setting for a family holiday snapshot. Find information here.
35th Annual Fine Art Market/45th Holiday Pottery Sale
Thursday, December 2, noon to 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 5,1 to 5 p.m., continuing Wednesdays through Sundays through December 19
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
High-quality, artful holiday shopping has been a specialty at the Arvada Center for decades, with the annual Fine Art Market exemplified by gallery-ready art and craft by dozens of Colorado artists in the Main Gallery, and work by students and instructors from the center’s ceramic-art studio celebrating form and function in the Upper Gallery. They’ll run side by side for nearly three weeks, but it’s best to shop before items sell out. Admission is free; learn more here.
Olde Golden Candlelight Walk
Friday, December 3, 7 p.m.
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
Downtown Golden’s Olde Golden Candlelight Walk, a town tradition for more than thirty years, might not have the pizazz of a Blossoms of Light or Zoo Lights, but it makes up for that with something subtler: the beauty of families marching at night in their winter coats, holding flickering candles to light their way. It’s free to walk; if you need a candle to carry, stop by Earth Sweet Botanicals or the Golden Visitors and Information Center during business hours, and pick one up for a $2 donation. More info here.
Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas
Saturday, December 4, noon to 6 p.m.
Main Street, Breckenridge
Breckenridge is all family-friendly off the slopes on December 4, a day of fun and silly events leading to the lighting of Main Street. Breckenridge Creative Arts kicks things off at noon with a Handmade Holiday Market that runs through 8 p.m. at 117 East Washington Avenue. All afternoon, there will be a dog parade open to all breeds, a seven-block Moose March race for kids twelve and under, and the main event: Race of the Santas. Wear your own Santa suit, or purchase one for $25 when you register; race fees are $10 to $15. Spectating is free. Learn more and sign up yourself, your child and your dog here.
Mindful Marketplace
Saturday, December 4, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Tradecraft Industries, 6145 Broadway
The Psychedelic Club will fill its Mindful Marketplace with thirty-plus local vendors chosen for their contributions to the community and their mindful practices. There will be a few breakout discussion sessions, mycology supplies, psychedelic art, tarot readings and more, with a silent auction benefiting the harm reduction and education services provided by the Psychedelic Club of Denver. Admission is free, but no illegal substances are allowed; find out more about the marketplace here. The Psychedelic Club will host a party in the same space that night; tickets are $35 and available at eventbrite.
Parade of Lights
Saturday, December 4, 6 p.m.
Route: Bannock Street at Civic Center, Tremont Place, 17th Street, Arapahoe Street, 15th Street, Glenarm Place, 13th Street
The Parade of Lights gets back to being a real parade in 2021, but for one night only. It’s a chance to ramp up the holiday excitement for the kids; find a spot along the route to watch the fancy floats, giant character balloons, marching bands and prancing ponies as they circle downtown Denver. The parade will also air live on the sponsoring 9NEWS, with repeat screenings at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 11, and December 24 at 10:35 and 11:35 p.m. Whether you see it in person or online, the parade is free — unless you want to spring for VIP seating, $25-$40. Find everything you need to know here.
Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]