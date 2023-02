A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

click to enlarge Side Stories illuminates the RiNo Art District. RiNo Art District

click to enlarge "Tusche," by Megan Morgan, closing soon. Night Lights Denver

click to enlarge The annual Casa Bonita show honors the pink entertainment palace. Next Gallery

click to enlarge Sking and boarding inside city limits! Ruby Hill Rail Yard

March is coming in like a lion, with First Friday activities, the Month of Photography and International Women's Day Activities. You can catch illuminating events in downtown Denver and RiNo, or head for the hills to catch concerts in Aspen and ski joring in Leadville.Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in the week ahead (including a few online shows slated to go offline soon), and watch for updates:Side Stories, the large-format outdoor film installation festival, returns to the RiNo Art Distroct for its fifth year. Five artists — Alejandra Abad, Andi Todaro, Jank Films, Payson Wick and Waveform Experiential —have been selected to create site-specific, five-minute films that align with this year’s theme of “What Moves You,” a nod to movement of all forms and interpretations. Each film will illuminate one of five exterior walls throughout the RiNo Art District over the course of ten nights. Admission is free; find out more here Tuesday is your last chance to see the February lineup for Night Lights Denver, which is illuminating the Clocktower with artworks by Megan Morgan Fine Artist, Peter Burr, Red pig flower and Dr. Ietef "DJ CAVEM" Vita (with support from Thomas "I am Detour" Evans). Starting March 1, the imagery will celebrate an army of shutterbugs organized by Colorado Photographic Arts Center executive director and curator Samantha Johnston. Find out more here The Poetry Foundation’s national Poetry Out Loud initiative challenges high-school-aged students to memorize and recite poems of their choice before a panel of judges. The impetus is to gain a berth in the national finals in Washington, D.C. this May, along with a $200 cash prize and a $500 stipend for poetry materials for the winner’s school or backing organization. This year, thirteen students from twelve Colorado schools will compete at the event, which is hosted by Colorado Springs Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius. Admission is free for spectators; find out more here You might shell out a lot of cash for a weekend in Aspen, but there are plenty of free events connected with the World Cup this weekend, starting with a welcoming ceremony Thursday evening at Snowmass Base Village complete with athlete appearances and a torchlight parade followed by fireworks. At 3 p.m. Friday, Aspen Snowmass is hosting the free World Cup for Climate panel at the Melted Gondola art installation at Wagner Park. Moderated by Aspen Skiing Company SVP of Sustainability Auden Schendler and featuring leading voices in the industry — including alpine ski racer Travis Ganong and U.S. Ski Team President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt — the panel will explore how a ski community can help to bring about systemic, impactful change for generations to come. After that, catch free concerts and the races themselves, which run through March 5. Get the details here At the 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend, experience the unique sport of ski joring (horses and skis...what can go wrong?), join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, enjoy live music and dancing, and take part in more winter fun. The horses and skiers will race from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; you can bid on teams and then kids can try ski joring for themselves after the Saturday contests. There's more free fun all weekend; find out more here The psychedelic art collective Threyda will host a First Friday blowout in the Art District on Santa Fe with food vendors, art viewing, clothing-sale bins and free art prints while they last. Get yours, and then head out into the rest of the district for art receptions and more. Learn more here Every year, Next Gallery celebrates Casa Bonita, the beloved pink eatertainment palace that towers over the 40 West Arts District. The kitschy indoor circus known for its sopaipillas, cliff divers, puppet shows, grimy grottos and other tawdry entertainments closed in 2020 and was eventually bought bycreators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who plan to reopen in May. In the meantime, you can see the largest-ever Casa Bonita exhibition, with more than seventy works by local and national artists. It runs weekends through March 5; get details here the tri-annual magazineis worth supporting. Stay informed: Come meet the staff at a reception hosted by Rule Gallery, pick up a free copy of the new spring edition and enjoy Rule’s current show, a group exhibition called. RSVP at Eventbrite , and then continue to check on the DARIA website for ongoing information, online content and reviews.Westwood’s Mujer Mercado is back in force for International Women’s Month, with plenty of new merch to prove that Denver’s Latina makers are tough, crafty and one-of-a-kind in all the best ways. In addition to the vendor booths, the Rise Westwood campus will be brimming with kids’ activities, brunch specials at the cafe, free mimosas and an art showcase for women artists in the gallery. ¡Que vivan las mujeres!To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online Motus Theater is sharing the Martin Luther King Jr. performance from January 16, which featured nationally acclaimed and regionally loved singers The ReMINDers; Dr. Reiland Rabaka, director of the CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies; and Motus monologist Colette Payne, director at the Women’s Justice Institute. You can watch the full event here for free in February here.

Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Admission is always free, but on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here