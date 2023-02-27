A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

March is coming in like a lion, with First Friday activities, the Month of Photography and International Women's Day Activities. You can catch illuminating events in downtown Denver and RiNo, or head for the hills to catch concerts in Aspen and ski joring in Leadville.
Keep reading for twelve of the best free events in the week ahead (including a few online shows slated to go offline soon), and watch for updates:
Side Stories
Nightly through March 4
Five locations in RiNo
Side Stories, the large-format outdoor film installation festival, returns to the RiNo Art Distroct for its fifth year. Five artists — Alejandra Abad, Andi Todaro, Jank Films, Payson Wick and Waveform Experiential —have been selected to create site-specific, five-minute films that align with this year’s theme of “What Moves You,” a nod to movement of all forms and interpretations. Each film will illuminate one of five exterior walls throughout the RiNo Art District over the course of ten nights. Admission is free; find out more here.
Night Lights Denver
Tuesday, February 28, 6 p.m. to midnight
Nightly Wednesday, March 1, through March 31 (except Mondays), 6 p.m. to midnight
Daniels & Fisher Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Tuesday is your last chance to see the February lineup for Night Lights Denver, which is illuminating the Clocktower with artworks by Megan Morgan Fine Artist, Peter Burr, Red pig flower and Dr. Ietef "DJ CAVEM" Vita (with support from Thomas "I am Detour" Evans). Starting March 1, the imagery will celebrate an army of shutterbugs organized by Colorado Photographic Arts Center executive director and curator Samantha Johnston. Find out more here.
Poetry Out Loud: Colorado State Finals
Wednesday, March 1, 3 p.m.
Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood
The Poetry Foundation’s national Poetry Out Loud initiative challenges high-school-aged students to memorize and recite poems of their choice before a panel of judges. The impetus is to gain a berth in the national finals in Washington, D.C. this May, along with a $200 cash prize and a $500 stipend for poetry materials for the winner’s school or backing organization. This year, thirteen students from twelve Colorado schools will compete at the event, which is hosted by Colorado Springs Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius. Admission is free for spectators; find out more here.
Audi FIS Ski World Cup
Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5
Aspen and Snowmass
You might shell out a lot of cash for a weekend in Aspen, but there are plenty of free events connected with the World Cup this weekend, starting with a welcoming ceremony Thursday evening at Snowmass Base Village complete with athlete appearances and a torchlight parade followed by fireworks. At 3 p.m. Friday, Aspen Snowmass is hosting the free World Cup for Climate panel at the Melted Gondola art installation at Wagner Park. Moderated by Aspen Skiing Company SVP of Sustainability Auden Schendler and featuring leading voices in the industry — including alpine ski racer Travis Ganong and U.S. Ski Team President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt — the panel will explore how a ski community can help to bring about systemic, impactful change for generations to come. After that, catch free concerts and the races themselves, which run through March 5. Get the details here.
Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend
Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5
Harrison Avenue, Leadville
At the 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend, experience the unique sport of ski joring (horses and skis...what can go wrong?), join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, enjoy live music and dancing, and take part in more winter fun. The horses and skiers will race from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; you can bid on teams and then kids can try ski joring for themselves after the Saturday contests. There's more free fun all weekend; find out more here.
Free Art Giveaway and Special Clothing Sale
Friday, March 3, 6 to 10:30 p.m.
Threyda, 878 Santa Fe Drive
The psychedelic art collective Threyda will host a First Friday blowout in the Art District on Santa Fe with food vendors, art viewing, clothing-sale bins and free art prints while they last. Get yours, and then head out into the rest of the district for art receptions and more. Learn more here.
2023 Casa Bonita Art Show
Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, noon to 5 p.m.
Next Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Every year, Next Gallery celebrates Casa Bonita, the beloved pink eatertainment palace that towers over the 40 West Arts District. The kitschy indoor circus known for its sopaipillas, cliff divers, puppet shows, grimy grottos and other tawdry entertainments closed in 2020 and was eventually bought by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who plan to reopen in May. In the meantime, you can see the largest-ever Casa Bonita exhibition, with more than seventy works by local and national artists. It runs weekends through March 5; get details here.
DARIA Spring 2023 Magazine Launch
Saturday, March 4, 1 to 3 p.m.
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
Denver’s artists thrive on feedback, but often complain that they aren’t hearing enough critical voices. Art criticism is hardly prolific around here and that’s why the tri-annual magazine DARIA: Denver Art Review, Inquiry and Analysis is worth supporting. Stay informed: Come meet the staff at a reception hosted by Rule Gallery, pick up a free copy of the new spring edition and enjoy Rule’s current show, a group exhibition called Way Out World. RSVP at Eventbrite, and then continue to check on the DARIA website for ongoing information, online content and reviews.
International Women’s Month Mujer Mercado
Sunday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RISE Westwood Campus, 3738-3800 Morrison Road
Westwood’s Mujer Mercado is back in force for International Women’s Month, with plenty of new merch to prove that Denver’s Latina makers are tough, crafty and one-of-a-kind in all the best ways. In addition to the vendor booths, the Rise Westwood campus will be brimming with kids’ activities, brunch specials at the cafe, free mimosas and an art showcase for women artists in the gallery. ¡Que vivan las mujeres!
Last chance:
"Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown"
Online 24/7 through February
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Denver's Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships has released the #IAmDenver documentary “Reclaiming Denver’s Chinatown,” produced by the Denver Office of Storytelling. The documentary premiered to a sold-out audience at the Denver Film Festival in November, and plans are in the works for community screenings and talkback events. In the meantime, watch it online.
Dr. King Jr. and the Radical Roots at the Heart of Justice
Online 24/7 through February
Motus Theater is sharing the Martin Luther King Jr. performance from January 16, which featured nationally acclaimed and regionally loved singers The ReMINDers; Dr. Reiland Rabaka, director of the CU Boulder Center for African and African American Studies; and Motus monologist Colette Payne, director at the Women’s Justice Institute. You can watch the full event here for free in February here.
Ruby Hill Rail Yard
Daily 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (lights on until 9 p.m.)
Ruby Hill Park, South Platte Drive at West Florida Avenue
Denver Parks & Recreation and Winter Park Resort have again teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the urban terrain park at Ruby Hill, complete with rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels. Admission is always free, but on Thursdays (4 to 9 p.m.) and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), equipment is free, too. Find out more here.
