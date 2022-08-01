Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

Happy birthday, Colorado! On August 1, 1876, Colorado was admitted to the Union, making it the Centennial State. To celebrate, free activities abound today, but there are plenty of other deals in and around town this week — including free rides on RTD all month, during the Zero Fare for Better Air program. And Denver Days continues its tenth-anniversary celebration with community activities through August 7; get the full schedule here.
Now keep reading for the twelve best events in town (and beyond) this week:
Colorado Day at Colorado State Parks
Monday, August 1
All Colorado State Parks
In celebration of Colorado Day, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on August 1. Fair warning: All other park fees remain in effect; find out more here.
Colorado Day Scavenger Hunt
Monday, August 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capitol Hill, various locations
To mark Colorado's 146th birthday, Historic Denver is hosting a free scavenger hunt that will wind through Capitol Hill, connecting the Molly Brown House Museum (1340 Pennsylvania Street, open all day with paid tours), the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion (400 East Eighth Avenue, open all day for free tours) and the Colorado State Capitol building (200 East Colfax Avenue, with free tours from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) through a series of interactive clues that you can follow on your phone. Explore the neighborhood and Colorado history at the same time; the hunt runs all day August 1. Sign up here.
Colorado Day at the History Colorado Center
Monday, August 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
On the Centennial State's 146th birthday, more than twenty attractions will come together at the History Colorado Center for an epic free day full of activities and experiences, including gold panning, an alpaca petting zoo, mascot appearances, live music (including the very busy Brothers of Brass) and more; the regular exhibits will be open, too. And around the state, other History Colorado sites — including the Center for Colorado Women’s History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center, and the Trinidad History Museum — will offer free admission. Find out more here.
High Plains Chautauqua: Becoming America
Monday, August 1, starting at 1 p.m., through Friday, August 5
Aims Community College, Greeley
High Plains Chautauqua returns to Greeley for five days of programs exploring the theme "Becoming America." The fest starts with portrayals of Alexander Hamilton and Abigail Adams; as the week continues, singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie will appear, as will Wernher von Braun and such legendary Colorado ladies as Elaine Goodale Eastman, Katharine Lee Bates, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini and Josephine Baker. After the Monday afternoon opening, programs will run from morning to evening Tuesday through Thursday, with a Family Fun night on August 4 that includes a trip back to the Old West and a wrap-up Friday morning. All programs except an August 1 evening reception are free; get the full schedule here.
Congress Park Pool Opening Celebration
Tuesday, August 2, 11 a.m.
Congress Park Pool, 850 Josephine Street
Finally! Congress Park pool has reopened after a major upgrade, and the city will celebrate with a day of free pool access, popsicles and other giveaways! At 11 a.m., Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilman Chris Hinds will thank those who made it happen and celebrate the new Denver Public Art mural created by artist Ratha Sok, "Take a Chance," with help from students of East High School. Pool access will be free to all from noon to 7 p.m. Find out more here.
Colorado Glass Works Grand Opening
Tuesday, August 2, 1 to 7 p.m.
1500 Pearl Street D, Boulder
Five years ago, Meggy Wilm started doing stained glass art as a hobbyist; today she's the second-most-followed stained glass artist in the world on Instagram. And she's now opening a store to celebrate the genre. Find out more here.
National Night Out
Tuesday, August 2, 4 to 6 p.m.
Avondale and West 14th Avenue, Denver
Tuesday, August 2, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Broomfield County Commons Park
Municipalities across the country are marking National Night Out, which is designed to push community-police partnerships. In Denver, it coincides with Denver Days. Denver Police District 1 is hosting its annual National Night Out gathering event on Tuesday; look for free food and music. Lower Downtown Neighbors Association will host a LoDo Block Party at McGregor Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Broomfield will bring out all the big trucks for kids to see, as well as offering live fire and K-9 demonstrations. Get the details here.
Trine Bumiller, "Eden on Earth" Artist Talk
Wednesday, August 3, 6 p.m.
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 Tenth Street Plaza, Auraria campus
Trine Bumiller often turns to the details of nature in her work, but in hanging her show Garden of Eden, currently at the University of Colorado Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery, she threw in a little old-time religion. The stately installation glows with color, turning the textures of flowers and grasses into religious icons circling what was once a house of worship. Bumiller will shed light on why she did that, in conversation with CU Denver religion professor Dr. Stephanie Yuhas, to close down the exhibition (Garden of Eden ends Friday). Admission is free; find more about the show here.
Swing Night
Thursday, August 4, 6 to 8 p.m.
Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Aspen Grove’s Breckenridge BARBOX Garden will be swinging on Swing Nights every Thursday in August, starting this week with live music by the Royal Street Ramblers. Jump into free Lindy hop lessons, courtesy of Swingin’ Denver; food trucks and Breckenridge beer will take care of the rest. The event is free, but participants are invited to donate a pair or pack of new underwear for women, men or children in the Undies Project donation barrel for distribution to people in need. Learn more here.
Jenny Shank, Tag
Friday, August 5, 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Bob Ragland Branch Library, 1900 35th Street, Suite A, RiNo ArtPark
Boulder author Jenny Shank’s next book release, Tag, is about a popular subject around these heavily muralized parts: the early days of street art in Denver, when it was still the bastion of wall writers and intrepid taggers. But the graffitists grow up, as did the street art scene in contemporary Denver. As part of this week’s Denver Days citywide community activities, Shank will introduce and discuss Tag, still a work-in-progress, at the new Bob Ragland Library at the RiNo ArtPark. Find details here.
Silent Movie/Silent Disco
Friday, August 5, 8 p.m. to midnight
Little Man LoHi, 2620 16th Street
Silent night returns to Little Man Plaza! The surprise silent movie starts at dusk; it will be followed by a starry, starry night silent disco brought to you by CiferNoise Productions. Dance and singalong! Find out more here.
Yoga on the Lawn
Saturday, August 6, 9 to 10 a.m.
Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue (inside Ruby Hill Park)
It just gets better: Levitt Pavilion, which puts on fifty free concerts every summer, will start offering free vinyasa yoga classes on the lawn every Saturday morning through September, in the interest of promoting physical and mental well-being within the community. Levitt has partnered with Revive Bodywork for hour-long classes by Revive instructors. All ages and skill levels welcome; BYO yoga mat if you need one. Get more information here.
Do you know of a great free event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]