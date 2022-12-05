Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Despite the lack of snow, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with light shows and holiday markets all over town. But it's not all holiday happenings; there are other events both serious and silly.
Keep reading for some of the best free events in Denver this week, and watch for updates.
Third Annual Holiday Art Market
Through December 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Michael Warren Contemporary will turn into an art marketplace every day in December through Christmas Eve, with work by gallery artists priced under $1,000 and more commonly between $200 and $500 — or less. New works will be brought out throughout the run of the show. If you’ve got money to spend and hard-core art lovers to gift, you can’t go wrong. Worst-case, you'll simply see some lovely pieces for free.
To Have and Hoard: An Exhibition of the Collections of Joel Haertling
Thursday, December 8, through February 5
Opening Reception: Thursday, December 8, 6 to 8 p.m.
Maybe you know that Joel Haertling is the son of late Boulder architect Charles Haertling. Maybe you remember this cohort of filmmaker Stan Brakhage’s avant-garde circle from his long stint as the eclectic and studied director and curator of the Boulder Public Library’s film program. Or perhaps you simply spotted him at a garage sale and wondered what he did with all that stuff he bought. That question is at least partially answered by the BPL’s new exhibit To Have and Hoard, a small cross-section of Haertling’s immense collection of objects that he’s obtained and catalogued in a 35,000-cubic-foot warehouse. Andrew Novick, a collector of stuff himself, curated the show. Novick is also fundraising to make a film about Haertling (learn more at gofundme.com); find out all about it at the opening reception.
Matter Anniversary Party and Print Sale
Friday, December 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Matter Studio, 2134 Market Street
In addition to being a sharp graphic designer and hands-on letterpress printer who's shown his work at major art shows ar the Denver Art Museum and MCA Denver, Rick Griffith lends his creativity to community activism, politics and basic human rights. And as if that wasn’t enough, he built a business at Matter Studio, then added and grew a book and gift shop. This Is Matter’s 23rd anniversary, and as he has in years past, Griffith is hosting an annual celebration and print fire sale, with fish tank mojitos and food by Maiz. Drop on by, give respect, and check out Matter’s holiday market on the same block.
ElectroNeon Hip Hop ’N’ Pop Lockin’ Sock Hop
Friday, December 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Birdseed Collective, 4496 Grant Street
Beats By Girlz Denver, the local chapter of the international nonprofit Beats By Girlz, supports young women with hands-on workshops and training in music technology. In turn, Youth on Record and the Birdseed Collective provide workspaces and training facilities to the organization. This sock hop is the culmination of the Girlz’ inaugural year and its first DJ workshop series. Students, local women DJs and musicians will perform at the celebration, but what’s with the socks? Bring some new, warm ones to donate to the community. RSVP for the free event (or opt to make a donation or buy a $450 student sponsorship) at Eventbrite.
Golden Holiday Parade
Saturday, December 10, 10:30 a.m.
Downtown Golden, Washington Avenue between 10th and 13th streets
Golden’s full holiday-season celebration continues with its annual Holiday Parade, a three-block spectacle of elves, marching bands, floats, strolling carolers, the Grinch and popular local figure Buffalo Bill. Santa will make an appearance, too, as the procession makes its way from Parfet Park at 10th Street along Washington Avenue to 13th Street. That will leave plenty of time afterward to have a bite and explore Golden shops, as well as the holiday market at Foothills Art Center. Info here.
Warm Cookies Tenth Anniversary Par-tay
Sunday, December 11, 1 to 4 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Ten years ago, Evan Weissman took a leap. Then an acting member of the Buntport Theater crew, Weissman became concerned about how little Americans know about how the government works, principally at the ground level, where neighbors might be able to have more of a hand in deciding what’s best for their own neighborhoods — if they only knew where to start. He decided that even adults can learn the rules of civics, and came up with the idea for Warm Cookies of the Revolution: a meeting where folks can engage in discourse about community issues while munching on warm cookies right out of the oven. Since then, Weissman’s invention has accomplished more than he ever dreamed of in the name of community and the power of joining hands to solve problems. That’s something to celebrate, and Weissman invites his fellow civics enthusiasts to join him for a party where, instead of playing games, they could talk about what’s next, Join Weissman to reflect and look ahead. RSVP here.
2022 Zines & Cereal
Sunday, December 11, 4 to 7 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
So many anniversaries this weekend and so little time! Director Kelly Shortandqueer and friends will celebrate the Denver Zine Library’s nineteenth year with a little shindig where celebrants can refuel with cereal or cocktails or both while browsing select zine vendor tables and checking out the DZL’s new 2023 calendar. RSVP for the free event and see details at Eventbrite.
John Lennon/Beatles Sing-along
Sunday, December 11, 2 to 5 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Beatle lover Jim Bernath’s annual John Lennon/Beatles Sing-along is rolling into its 24th year of companionship and full voices while celebrating the songs of John, Paul, George and Ringo at the Mercury Cafe. There will be options for accessing lyrics sheets, including online, and Bernath plays DJ and leads the singers. No points lost for singing out of tune — the event simply raises up the sad anniversary of Lennon’s death while also remembering a bygone yet timeless era in popular music. Note that the Merc’s kitchen will close at 3 p.m., so arrive early to order food or drinks. Details here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink is one of the best winter attractions in the city, a space right off the mall to engage in fun and games and celebrate the city. Admission to the rink is always free; bring your own skates to add to the savings, or rent skates on-site ($11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under). After opening today, the rink will be open daily Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (6 p.m. on Thanksgiving), Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours will change in January; the rink is slated to stay open through February 14. Get all the details here.
Light the Lights
Through January 23, 5 to 10:45 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
City Hall is now lit every night through the Stock Show, with special eight-minute shows at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. Find out more here.
Mile High Tree
Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The Mile High Tree has moved to Civic Center Park, right by the Denver Christkindlmarket. America's tallest digital tree puts on a dazzling show every fifteen minutes, with songs timed to the tree's light display. Admission is free from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Find out more here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Through December 23
Greek Amphitheater, Civic Center Park
The German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter has opened the Christkindlmarket for the 33rd year; it's back at Civic Center Park with booths selling holiday wares and snack items. And yes, there's a beer garden. Through December 23, hours will be Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (festival hall open until 10 p.m.) and Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a,m. to 7 p.m. On November 30, the focus is on a Canine Christmas! Admission is free; find out more here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m.
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Denver's Union Station is all lit up for the season, with the Merry & Bright Lights Show featuring over 7,000 bulbs and music continuing through December 27. Santa will visit on every Sunday until Christmas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more here. Santa will return on December 4, 11, and 18. And stick around for Merry & Bright, the illuminated light show that r
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
Daily through December 24
Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues
The third time’s the charm for Cherry Creek North’s outdoor holiday market, celebrating its third year of bringing eighty rotating vendors to sell their wares at Fillmore Plaza. While the market has limited hours on Thanksgiving, latecomers can still catch CCN’s romantic Winter Wanderland lighting display and LAPS, a Journey Through Time, a series of six interactive musical hourglass sculptures that viewers can set in motion. And on the first three Saturdays in December, enjoy Saturday Night Lights, which brings lighted trees and choreographed music into play, while street performers create a circus atmosphere at dusk. The market continues through December 24; learn more here.
Arvada Center Fine Art Market/Holiday Pottery Sale
Through December 11
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Ninety Colorado artists bring jewelry, fine art, ceramics and ornaments to the art market, including special items donated for an auction that continues through the entire run of the show. Meanwhile, the pottery sale offers work both functional and purely creative by instructors and students of the center’s own ceramics studio program. After opening December 1, the market continues Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m., through December 18. The show continues Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. It’s free to shop; find details here.
Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences
Daily through January 31
Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Boulder has a new holiday attraction: Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences, a self-guided tour along the Pearl Street Mall that has you encountering Boulder’s own mascot, Freezie the Snowman, as well as other characters along the way. It's free; find out more here.
