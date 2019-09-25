Art Attack: Twelve of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do This Week in Denver

What’s on tap this week in the local art world? Plenty, it seems, beginning with the Biennial of the Americas, which continues to partner with artists for special installations in spite of its more business-oriented agenda in recent iterations. Read up on the BotA art itinerary and check it out, through September 29. In addition, catch the amazing Jaguara art car in action at the biennial wrap-up party, Cósmico Americas, on September 28. But the biennial isn’t the only game in town when it comes to art. Try these twelve shows and events, too:

EXPAND Rian Kerrane, "Defining Milieu." Rian Kerrane

Rian Kerrane, Inside/Out

Republic Plaza, 370 17th Street

September 26 through November 8

Arts Brookfield and the Downtown Denver Partnership’s Alleyways Project handed metal sculptor/installationist Rian Kerrane a double header that unfolds both indoors and outdoors at Republic Plaza. Defining Milieu, in the office building’s lobby gallery, depicts ordinary household objects and shipping pallets as symbols of daily life and consumerism, while her three-dimensional mural "The Oscar Wallpaper" adorns an outside wall with a William Morris-style floral design. Kerrane sourced Oscar Wilde and his hilariously recounted 1882 trek through Leadville, Colorado, as an inspiration for both installations.

EXPAND A pastel painting by Mark Brasuell for Schöne Bilder. Mark Brasuell

Mark Brasuell, Schöne Bilder

Leo Franco, In Relief

Craig Robb, Remnants of a Thought

Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

September 26 through October 20

Opening Reception: Friday, September 27, 6 to 9 p.m.

Spark Gallery hosts a show of new pastel paintings in springy colors by Mark Brasuell and a selection of Leo Franco’s hardwood, metal and plexiglass sculptures, while Craig Robb echoes Franco’s direction in his own inimitable way with constructions of wood and steel in the North Gallery. All three shows are worth a look-see.

EXPAND Louis Recchia, "The Storm," oil on board. Louis Recchia

Louis Recchia

Peter Yumi, Fruitland Museum of Contemporary Art

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

September 27 through October 13

Opening Reception: Friday, September 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Louis Recchia throws down a new selection of his whimsical and beautiful oils and mixed-media wall pieces at Pirate, while incoming buccaneer Peter Yumi takes over the associate space with Fruitland Museum of Contemporary Art, the unfolding story of a mythical republic and its artists and society members, as well as its enduring love of fruit. Rumor is, there’ll be a fresh-juice stand, curated music and other surprises at the reception.

Adam Milner, 2019, glazed stoneware and 3D printed steel. Adam Milner, David B. Smith Gallery

Shantell Martin, Underlined

Adam Milner, If digging something up makes it true, what does burying do?

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

September 27 through November 2

Opening Reception: Friday, September 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

International star Shantell Martin, already famous around here for her two-year-old sidewalk mural at the Colorado Convention Center, is back in the local art news with a new exhibition opening today at the Denver Art Museum. But you can also take in the squiggly-lined Martin aesthetic on a more personal level at David. B. Smith Gallery, which is hosting a concurrent show of six smaller works on canvas and paper. The opening also marks the return of gallery artist Adam Milner, the Brooklyn-based Denver émigré whose show in the Project Room continues the artist’s obsession with personal objects and mementos.

EXPAND Visual diarist Silvana Vukadin-Hoitt presents Altered States of Beauty at the 29 Degrees Dojo. Silvana Vukadin-Hoitt

Altered States of Beauty: Transformation

Zen Room, 29 Degrees Dojo, 5515 West 38th Avenue

Friday, September 27, 7 to 9 p.m.

Donations accepted

Silvana Vukadin-Hoitt continues her brave and poignant public visual cancer diary, Altered States of Beauty, with a soirée and photo exhibition of her own mortal journey. Space is limited; please RSVP at the Facebook page in advance. Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

EXPAND Mona Lucero will release a new line of art scarves on September 27. Mona Lucero Design

Mona Lucero Scarf Debut

Shop Mona Lucero, 126 West 12th Avenue

Friday, September 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Fashion designer, Denver treasure and Westword MasterMind Mona Lucero has always considered herself an artist first when creating new and classic looks in her local atelier: The evidence is in her occasional hand-adorned and -painted garments created over the years. A new line of scarves created using fabric printed with her own photography and artwork makes up Lucero’s latest artistic foray. Get ’em while you can.

Grab a new Kidrobot Spiritus Dea Blind Box at Sally Centigrade. Courtesy of Kidrobot

Surreal Road Trip

Kidrobot Spiritus Dea Blind Box Release

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Opening Reception: Friday, September 27, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Sally Centigrade weighs in with nothing but fun: A pop-surreal and urban-art group show and the latest blind box release from Kidrobot, including a multi-artist-designed lineup of Spiritus Dea Dunny goddesses. While you’re there, get warmed up for the gallery’s October duo with works by Kathie Olivas and Brandt Peters; attendees will be given a $5 certificate for a credit toward any item at the next opening.

See harpist/vocalist Annastezhaa perform at this month's Untitled Final Friday at the Denver Art Museum. Courtesy of Annastezhaa

Untitled Final Friday: Harvest of the Dreamer

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Friday September 27, 6 to 10 p.m.

Untitled is included with general admission (free for members and youth ages eighteen and younger); two-for-one admission for college students with ID

Poet/musician/activist/Westword MasterMind Adrian Molina, aka Molina Speaks, aka MO SPKX, represents for Untitled this month, bringing a whole party-load of his friends with him to celebrate the changing of the seasons, with a blast of culture, art, music and metaphysics. Collaborate on a zodiac mandala, dance to music by Felix Fast4ward, share poetic words with American Indian poet Crisosto Apache, commune with the meta-realist and neo-pre-Columbian art of Stevon Lucero. These are just a few of the worlds you’ll traverse in one night.

Doublespace hosts a collaborative installation by Vera Benschop and Dylan Griffith. Vera Benschop and Dylan Griffith

Vera Benschop and Dylan Griffith

Doublespace, 144 West 12th Avenue

September 27 through October 5

Opening Reception: Friday, September 27, 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doublespace opens for Final Friday in the Golden Triangle with a show of collaborative textile, printmaking and installation works by Vera Benschop and Dylan Griffith.

EXPAND Welcome new MCA director Nora Abrams into the fold. MCA Denver

Clambake to Celebrate Nora Burnett Abrams as New Director

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

Out with the old, in with the new: Longtime MCA Denver curator Nora Burnett Abrams will get a community welcome as the new director of the museum at a clambake that’s not a clambake (perhaps a reference to her East Coast roots), but really just a fun and free party with music for everyone. You get the message: Arrive with your dancing shoes on.

Erica Williams,”Sequester.” Erica Williams

Erica Williams, Caelum

Tina Jiang, Ancient World

Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop Street

September 28 through November 9

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 28, 6 to 10 p.m.

After announcing the imminent closure of Helikon recently, gallery owner, entrepreneur and artist Cayce Goldberg promised that the gallery would continue to mount shows through the end of the year, and this is one of them. Artist Erica Williams contributes drawings and prints articulating her occult interests in the main gallery, while Chinese-American artist Tina Jiang presents a series of mixed-media digital artwork for her solo.

Man Eating Plant Studio Art Show

1566 High Street, in the alley garage

Saturday, September 28, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A group of nine independent local artists join forces in a one-night garage-gallery extravaganza that will no doubt boast affordably priced art for everyone. Better yet: Partial proceeds of every sale will go to Judi’s House, a local organization providing care to grieving children and their families.

For more events this weekend, find details in this week's 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.