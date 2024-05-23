Memorial Day Weekend Events in Denver and Beyond

But yes, there will be plenty of holiday fun, too. Here's a look at events this weekend in metro Denver, from patriotic to pure party.
Patriotic events
Colorado Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony
Saturday, May 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aurora Memorial Park, 756 Telluride Street, Aurora
The Colorado Freedom Memorial is presenting the eleventh annual Colorado Remembers Ceremony, a community event honoring generations of Colorado’s fallen veterans as well as those still serving today. Presented by the City of Aurora and the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation, the celebration starts at 8 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast and music from members of the Colorado National Guard 101st Army Band. The Remembrance Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will feature an F-16 flyover by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard, a presentation of the USS Arizona Relic, and recognition of all WWII and Vietnam veterans who may be in attendance. Following the ceremony, the Memorial will be open to guided or self-guided tours, and free roses will be available to lay at the Memorial; the Vietnam helicopter War Museum will also be offering tours. Admission to all events is free; learn more here.
Veterans Memorial Day Tribute
Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. to noon
Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 East Hampden Avenue, Cherry Hills Village
This two-hour event, the 25th annual Veterans Memorial Day Tribute, honors the men and women who gave their lives in service, as well as those who lost a battle with post-traumatic stress at home. Through music, photos, biographies and speech, the remembrance ceremony will honor hundreds of Coloradans. Admission is free; learn more here.
Riverside Cemetery Civil War Veterans Tour
Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Riverside Cemetery, 5201 Brighton Boulevard
Join the Fairmount Heritage Foundation guide for a walking tour of the Civil War veterans' graves at Riverside Cemetery. Sign up for the free tour here; to learn more about Riverside, read our cover story.
Commerce City Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 27, 9:30 a.m.
Commerce City
Colorado's largest Memorial Day Parade brings thousands of community members together. Before the parade, the city will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park; after the parade, there will be live music from Those Crazy Nights, food trucks and civic booths at Veterans Memorial Park. Admission is free; learn more here.
And more holiday weekend activities
Memorial Day Weekend: Belmar's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Thursday, May 23, through Monday, May 27
7337 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Belmar is celebrating its twentieth anniversary with a big party from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 24; with live performances by Dragondeer and Be Kind Rewind; activities like bounce houses, face painting and balloon twisters; as well as live art and food trucks. But first, the Roller Rink will open at 3 p.m. today, and remain open Thursdays through Sundays until September 2. Then on Saturday, you can get groovy at a '70s Disco Night at the roller rink from 5 to 9; on Sunday, there's a Sock Hop roller skating night. Admission is free; find out more here.
Winter Park Final Weekend
Now through Monday, May 27
Winter Park
After 207 days of skiing and riding for the 2023/24 winter season, Winter Park Resort is officially calling it quits on Monday, ending the second-longest season. But in the meantime, there will be a beach party at Mary Jane on Saturday...and once you've stashed your skis, head to Grand Lake for a Memorial Day parade. Get all the details here.
Family Fun Free Day
Friday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
It's a family-friendly free day at Four Mile Historic Park, and the venue will offer a full day of games and presentations, including a performance by the Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers; there will also be Indigenous vendors, education centers and activities. Thank the SCFD for making free days possible, and reserve your spots here.
Boulder Creek Festival
Friday, May 24, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along the Boulder Creek from 9th to 14th streets between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue
The Memorial Day weekend action starts Friday night in Boulder with a kickoff concert from Steely Dead, a Steely Dan and Grateful Dead jam band, and other acts. The fun continues through Monday with more live music (forty bands), skate jams, mural painting, more than 200 artisans, family-friendly activities and food, and plenty more. Admission is free; learn more here.
Fourth Friday Jazz
Friday, May 24, 7 to 9 p.m.
brother jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton Street
Linda Theus-Lee and the Jazzy Music Messengers are the performers at this month's Fourth Friday Jazz celebration. Admission is free; learn more here.
Estes Park Art Market
Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Estes Park
The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies presents the annual Estes Park Art Market, featuring artists from Colorado and surrounding states displaying a wide variety of fine arts and crafts. There will also be live music and food, of course. Admission is free; learn more here.
Territory Days
Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Old Colorado City
For more than 45 years, Territory Days has been Colorado's largest street fair in the state's first territorial capital. Shop hundreds of vendors with handcrafts from around the world, as well as food. There will also be educational displays, patriotic tributes and live music from 25 bands on three stages. Admission is free; learn more here.
Denver Arts Festival
Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Conservatory Green, Central Park, 8304 East 49th Place
The summer arts festival season officially opens with the 25th annual Denver Arts Festival. The location has changed over the years, but the goal has not: to celebrate fine art and fine crafts from over 140 Colorado and national artists, at a festival where the kids can stay busy in the Kids' Art Zone while adults enjoy live music, fare from food trucks, and wine, beer and spirits. Admission is free; learn more here.
Old School Cool Vintage Market
Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yardbird Denver, 2743 Blake Street
There will be vintage markets every last Saturday through the summer; at this debut market, there will be food, music and plenty of shopping at displays from local vendors. Admission is free; learn more here.
Odell Brewing Small Batch Beer & Weekend
Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
800 East Lincoln Avenue, Fort Collins
Odell is bringing back Small Batch Weekend, with nine bands, forty beers and twelve wines over three days — with no cover. The music begins at noon each day, with a musical lineup Saturday that includes Venture Still, Max Mackey Music and Choice City Seven; the food trucks on hand will be Mac’n, Las Catrinas, Scrooge Maki, Twist and Churn Ice Cream. On Sunday, the bands are Amoeba Swing, Mike Lamitola and Waido Experience; the food trucks are Baked, Joe Zeppy’s, Jersey Cowboy, Twist and Churn Ice Cream. Rounding things out on Monday are acts Shred the Cowboy, Aubrey Dale and Crescent City Connection; trucks are Fork Yeah, Brazi, Shell on Wheels, Twist and Churn Ice Cream. Admission is free; learn more here.
Elevate Sessions
Saturday, May 25, 2 to 8 p.m.
Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence Street
Staying in the city over the holiday weekend? Mile High Spirits will be hosting a beach bar with DJs spinning Mile High Beats featuring Cinco, DTA and Devlyn. Admission is free; learn more here.
Kickoff to Summer Memorial Day Weekend Festival
Saturday, May 25, 4 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
1000 Block of Old South Gaylord Street
The Memorial Day Weekend Festival on Old South Gaylord is a Denver institution. There's live music all day, every day, as well as food and other festivities, including a dog-friendly area on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free; learn more here.
Drone Day at The Tank
Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m.
The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 County Road 46, Rangely
Ready for a real road trip? Head to northwest Colorado, where the Tank is joining in Drone Day, a global celebration of drones, sustained sounds, ambient worlds and the communities that make them. The Colorado Modular Synth Society is a collection of newbies, builders, artists and hobbyists fascinated with modular synthesizers, including Eurorack, Buchla, Serge and all other voltage-controlled gear. The drones these artists will create in the Tank will vibrate your skin and bones and illuminate your being. The show is free; learn more here.
BolderBoulder
Monday, May 27, 6:30 a.m. until noon
Start at 30th and Walnut streets, Boulder
Celebrate Memorial Day at the BolderBolder, a 10K run that's part race, part costume party, part parade, and embraces the mantra “Oh Yes You Can!” With waves for walking, jogging, running and even wheelchairs (first to take off, at 6:50 a.m.), participants can enjoy all ten kilometers at their own pace. The finish line, at the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field, becomes a vibrant gathering spot to watch the professional race and the largest Memorial Day tribute in the country at noon. Race packages start at $69 and can be purchased here.
Do you know of a great Memorial Day weekend event? We'll be updating this list; send information to [email protected].