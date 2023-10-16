Photos: Museum of Illusions Is a Trippy Addition to the 16th Street Mall

click to enlarge Employee Arik teaches patrons how to use a mirrored installation for photos. Brandon Johnson

click to enlarge The building these people are "standing" on is actually part of the floor; mirrors reflect the image to the camera to make it appear as though it is the facade of a structure. Brandon Johnson

On a weekday afternoon, the place was packed, with kids darting from room to room followed by smiling parents, as well as a group of friends who'd traveled to Denver from Germany and decided to make a stop. Helpful museum employees were at each station, helping to explain the illusion and how it works, and taking pictures on request.Take a peek at the museum's offerings: