Photos: Museum of Illusions Is a Trippy Addition to the 16th Street Mall

The Museum of Illusions is now open
at 951 16th Street (the former home of Chili's), and despite all the construction work on the 16th Street Mall, it's pulling in a lot of foot traffic. The museum
, which provides engaging photo-op experiences and immersive installations
meant to show the science behind perception, is anticipating more crowds in the future, with plans for unique community activations, according to museum publicist Claire Hawkins.
On a weekday afternoon, the place was packed, with kids darting from room to room followed by smiling parents, as well as a group of friends who'd traveled to Denver from Germany and decided to make a stop. Helpful museum employees were at each station, helping to explain the illusion and how it works, and taking pictures on request.
Take a peek at the museum's offerings:
Employee Arik teaches patrons how to use a mirrored installation for photos.
Brandon Johnson
The building these people are "standing" on is actually part of the floor; mirrors reflect the image to the camera to make it appear as though it is the facade of a structure.
Brandon Johnson
Clone yourself with mirrors in the "clone room."
Brandon Johnson
This room evokes Yayoi Kusama's famed "infinity rooms," which use mirrors to cast innumerable reflections.
Brandon Johnson
In each installation, visitors strike poses.
Brandon Johnson
The simple trick for the "reverse room" is reversing your photo.
Brandon Johnson
The Infinity Dodecahedron is one of many interactive sculptures in the museum.
Brandon Johnson
A peek inside the mirrored dodecahedron gives the illusion of infinite patterns.
Brandon Johnson
More visitors attempt to appear as though they are scaling a building in this installation.
Brandon Johnson
The eyes of the mural will follow you as you peruse the many puzzles and trippy treasures in the gift shop.
Brandon Johnson
Museum of Ilusions is open daily, with tickets sold in twenty-minute increments starting at 10 a.m.; admission is $24 for adults, $20 for children. Find more information and get tickets at moidenver.com.
A couple plays in the gift shop.
Brandon Johnson