Disney Animation Immersive Experience Extended, and More Immersive Art in Denver

Denver continues to be immersed in immersive arts experiences, with more to come. Lighthouse ArtSpace has extended its run of the Disney Animation Immersive Experience, while the experimental performance group Quixotic is bringing a circus-inspired, immersive cabaret to town with the Sensatia Cirque Cabaret, which promises to engage each of the senses. The show will run from June 15 to July 29 at the Artch, a Non Plus Ultra venue at 3001 Walnut Street, and tickets to Sensatia are available now.
The RiNo Art District will showcase this year's artists selected for NO VACANCY, the district's residency program, starting June 2 at the IMAC warehouse, 2550 Larimer Street. Resident artist Taylor Madgett used her stipend to create an immersive installation titled Dance Canvas. “Through an exploration of mediums including street dance, projection and acrylic paint, my installation will focus on capturing the euphoria and freedom of dance onto canvas and explore what happens when humans experience emotions through dance," Madgett says. "The Dance Canvas allows the physical energy of dance to be transformed into visual art, with movements represented by physical brushstrokes, allowing the body to become the paintbrush on an oversized canvas drop cloth.” So be sure to set your sights on this spot for June's First Friday!
In the meantime, there are other shows to catch now. Here are more immersive options right now:
Strange Natures by Control Group Productions
DeLaney Homestead Historic District, 170 South Chambers Road, Aurora
Through June 4
Control Group Productions is known for its mind-bending, engaging experiential theater, and its latest immersive offering is Strange Natures. The show is named after a book by Nicole Seymour on queer ecology, the philosophy that views human interaction with nature through a queer lens. Taking audiences on an immersive, dance-filled trek through an old homestead in Aurora that has been transformed into a bright, plastic ecosystem, Strange Natures invites audiences "to think about the world in new ways, especially in light of the absurdist Greek tragedy that we're all living through in real life," associate director Caroline Sharkey says. Tickets are $20.
Disney Animation Immersive Experience
Lighthouse ArtSpace, 3900 Elati Street
Through August 13
Did you know that Disneyland's "Main Street" was based on the layout of Fort Collins? Harper Goff, the architect, grew up there, and returned to photograph his favorite buildings as inspiration for the drag that's home to the gift shops, restaurants and Disney Main Street Fire Station, where Walt Disney himself had an apartment at the park. So a trip to Disneyland is basically an immersion in old Fort Collins.
But here in Colorado, you can get immersed in Disney. With Walt Disney Animation Studios celebrating its centennial anniversary, Lighthouse ArtSpace, which has created many immersive experiences, is capitalizing on the company's popular animated films. Disney Animation Immersive Experience, which just opened, is an hour-long show that takes you through the magical worlds Disney created in its later classics, such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid, as well as newer Pixar-style output including Moana, Encanto and Frozen. Tickets are $40 here.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue
The Lumonics art collective started offering immersive experiences decades ago, long before the immersive concept was exploited by companies that realized it was the perfect way to capitalize on iPhone-wielding influencers. Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, which is devoted to the light sculptures of the late Mel and Dorothy Tanner, now offers weekly editions of Lumonics Immersed, an event designed to provide healing while the sculptures' glowing lights pulsate to ethereal music produced by Dorothy and composer Marc Billard, the Lumonics studio's creative director. "Dorothy used to call it a vacation from yourself," Barry Raphael, the gallery's archivist, told Westword last year. Tickets are $20.
Beacon
2854 Larimer Street
This dance bar is known as much for its immersive installations as it is for its nightly DJ sets from Denver's best. There's the "Stardust Wagon" room by Sidney Connell, an installation of woven branches covering the bar area called "Willow Weave Bar" by Jon Medina, and a golden, honeycomb-style room called "Enter the Hive Mind," by Aleesha Anderson. Stop by on First Friday for a local artist market, or check out one of the Beacon's many concert offerings on its website.
Meow Wolf's Convergence Station
1338 First Street
Ever since the Santa Fe art collective opened its Denver location in September 2021, it's become one of Denver's biggest draws, immersive or not. The behemoth installation contains four worlds to roam, where you'll uncover many secret spots each time you go. As one of the spot's creative operators told us, "I have been working a Convergence Station since the day it opened, and I am still discovering new things literally every day." Before you go, read about some secret spots in Convergence Station here. Tickets to Meow Wolf are $40.