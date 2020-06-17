Denver Museum of Nature & Science Returning With LEGO Art

Nathan Sawaya's work will be on display as part of The Art of the Brick .

Governor Jared Polis says museums can reopen under strict safety rules, and so the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, which has been shut down for three months over COVID-19 concerns, will be back in business on June 23, with a members-only preview on June 22.

“As restrictions lift from COVID-19, science education has never been more essential and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is catalyzing our community forward, helping us understand how diversity in our natural world creates strength and nurtures life,” explains George Sparks, Denver Museum of Nature & Science president and CEO, in a statement announcing the reopening. “We are a place for everyone, everywhere, and we can’t wait to welcome our community back to the museum!”

The museum will reopen with new safety protocols, cleaning and disinfectant practices, and hygiene assessments. Staff will be required to wear face coverings and have their temperature checked; there will be hand-sanitizer stations spread throughout the museum and posters reminding people to wash their hands in the restrooms.

Guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance, with designated entry times to encourage social distancing of six feet or more between groups.

Along with a host of new restrictions, the museum is also launching a blockbuster touring exhibit, The Art of the Brick, which will be open to the public on June 25 and to members on June 24. The show is billed as "the world's largest and most elaborate display of LEGO art," with more than a hundred works on display.

To thank patrons for their patience, The Art of the Brick will be free with admission through Labor Day.

"The Art of the Brick takes Lego bricks somewhere you wouldn’t expect, and shows you things you have never seen before,” explains brick artist Nathan Sawaya.

For more information about ticketing and procedures, go to the DMNS website.