Art Attack: Goodbye to MoP, and Hello to New Exhibitions Around Denver

click to enlarge Ron Cooper, "Varanasi." © Ron Cooper

Dennis Doyle, “Entering atmospheric nowhere (clean air generator).” © Dennis Doyle, Union Hall

click to enlarge Reed Weimer captured this artful plains landscape with a plastic Diana toy camera. Reed Weimer

click to enlarge CU Denver Art Practices Group poster design by @kosiworld. @kosiworld

click to enlarge Candace Shepard, “Me-We,” triptych. Candace Shepard

click to enlarge Melody Epperson, "Admiration." Melody Epperson

click to enlarge A piece of Alex Branch's Ground Cover installation at Understudy. Alex Branch

click to enlarge Scott Young, "FOOL." Scott Young

Month of Photography takes its final bow this weekend, though many offerings remain on view beyond March ( see the schedule here ). Beyond that photo finish, co-ops in Lakewood are cooperating with concurrent openings, and fledgling artists and curators show their stuff in various settings. And for something flashy, catch Scott Young at the Ramble Hotel.Connect the dots below for an arterrific weekend.Ron Cooper and Dr. Jaime Belkind-Gerson, the two photographers showcased in, work in completely different ways. Cooper travels the world, snapping a global collection of portraits from different cultures, while Belkind-Gerson sets his gaze on what’s inside the person, layering X-rays, CT scans, MRIs and other tools of his trade as a gastroenterologist at Children’s Hospital. Both backgrounds are certain to stir up lively conversation during an evening of artist talks with both., the last of three Rough Gems exhibitions this year by curators-in-training at Union Hall, opens this week with the theme of queer relationships with nature and ecology. The show is curated by Shawn C. Simmons, an MA candidate in art and art history at the University of Colorado, who asked artists Dennis Doyle, Eden Kinkaid, Ginger Brooks Takahashi, Corinne Teed and Frankie Toan to wax on their visions of queer utopia.Reed Weimer hosts the last of dozens of Month of Photography exhibitions that began opening in January and crescendoed through March. It’s a personal look into his work using a ’60s-era Diana toy camera and learning to harness its center-focused images fringed by a hazy soft-focus burnout, resembling the Pictorialist photography of the Belle Époque. Core member Camie Rigirozzi’s, a mixed-media collection of spirited animal portraits, also opens the same night at Core.Emerging artists of the CU Denver Art Practices Club were tasked with channeling their research and ideas on creation myths for, opening Friday for a two-week run at Pirate gallery. The show was juried by ceramic sculptor Kim Dickey, who will also select works for special merit awards.It’s business as usual at Edge Gallery, where members Candace Shepard and Jason McKinsey share solos. For, Shepard recycles old work, slices of wood from damaged tree limbs and found materials from construction sites in pieces aimed at repairing the world’s current negative forces with a sense of healing. McKinsey employed analog film photography with a nod to process and intent forThe Latino artists of D3 Arts present, a seasonal show inspired by spring flowers and warm weather. Live music and a couple of vendors are also on the roster. Come see what’s happening art-wise in Westwood.At Next Gallery, Melody Epperson adds a new page to her continuing series that evokes snapshots of family and friends with an installation of paintings and sound, while Georgia Padilla reveals the golden side of her five-year-old autistic daughter, who collaborated with Mom on consciousness-raising work in celebration of Autism Acceptance Month and World Autism Day.Artist Alex Branch takes over the Understudy artist incubator for April with the site-specific installation, which explores the artist’s capability for generating true depictions of natural events and objects. After the opening reception, the exhibition is open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. daily.Denver-based neon artist (and Ramble Hotel resident creative) Scott Young mixes up AI, neoclassical imagery and his own wicked sense of social humor for, a week-long show in the Ramble’s Vauxhall ballroom, open to the public every evening from 8 to 10 p.m. In addition to two receptions, there will be an artist panel discussing the work on April 4, and a not-to-miss live performance on closing night.The Mark Sink retrospective now on view at RedLine as part of Month of Photography is arranged by periods of personal history in a way that can only truly come to life through the memories of Sink himself. This walk and talk is your best opportunity to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Experience stories about Sink’s place in the Warhol coterie, from his interactions with the underground art and new-wave culture of Denver in the ’70s and ’80s, and his influences from family history and other niche periods. Finally, eyeballing Sink’s many eras as a photographer will help pull the show, which closes April 9, together in your mind.