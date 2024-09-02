Reader: All the Great Things in Denver Are Out of Business!

There's a reason for the omission of Lakeside, according to Knopper: It closes mid-month.
But it's open today, Labor Day, with unlimited rides (on whatever is still working) for just $20! And the "36 Hours" list offers several other handy suggestions to help fill the gap left by the lack of Taste of Denver over the holiday weekend.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the "26 Hours in Denver" news, readers offer their own opinions of how to pass the time: Says Michael:
Good call on the Cruise Room and Lakeview Inn! I think the list is great! For people who complain about Sloan's Lake not being shady enough, buy a hat. Are you kidding me?Adds Edward:
The problem with some local folks who rip lists like this is they want folks, local and tourists alike, to be as cool as they think they are, while also flaunting this odd sense of entitlement to protect their ideas of coolness so they don’t change. Newsflash, Denver is unique to each of our 700,000 residents and the millions that visit each year.
My suggestion, take folks or yourself to Capitol Hill Books and browse for an hour, and then walk out of there with an arm full of books and either catch the bus or take a twomile walk east on Colfax for a refreshment at PS Lounge and then a bite to eat across the street at Bastien's. Those places might not be open forever…
There’s so much to do in 36 hours…steaks, tacos, drinks, stupid shit like Meow Wolf or walking LoDo at night, too.Suggests Fifi:
Tocabe for bison ribs, Bull and Bush or Brutal Poodle, a show at Dazzle, a couple thrift stores.Notes Joe:
Surprised the New York Times came up with such a good list. I'd do all those things. In fact, I did half of them this weekend.Counters Teresa:
Used to be able to get in your car, take a drive, see an interesting restaurant/bar, go in and feel welcome, have a great time for a little money, get back in your car and go off to the next place for more fun. There were only two rush hours, 7-10 and 4-6 monday through friday. You could get up on Saturday morning and drive to the mountains in an hour or two, stay all day and get home for late dinner. People had plates an insurance for their cars and didn't hit and run cars or people. They actually let you in to traffic...and Sundays in the fall. the town was quiet because the Broncos were playing. Ahhh, memories of a better place.Offers Tan:
It's been over a decade since I lived in Denver, but here goes:Adds Mari:
Day 1
- pick up a cup of coffee at the Penn St Perk
- walk around cap hill, stopping at Jerry's Record Exchange
- Benny's Cantina for lunch
- off to the Esquire for a matinee
- Dinner at the Red Room, then up to the Cricket on the Hill to hear some live music.
- after-concert drinks and nachos at Gabor's
Day 2
- start off the morning with a nice breakfast at Annie's Cafe
- Cafe Evangeline, some po'boys for lunch
- then off to Red Rocks. If there's a concert, great, otherwise we'll just hike around
- it's okay if I get caught in traffic on the way to red rocks, because my favorite jazz DJ, Rodney Franks, will be doing drive-time jazz on KUVO.
*sigh*
well, I guess Red Rocks is still there. and KUVO is technically still there, but in name only.
All the great things about Denver were put out of business!!! Destroying the culture of a city is not cool.Offers Chadwick:
Spend the first two hours sitting in traffic, leaving.And Alvin concludes:
Work, eat, sleep, play video games repeat. I live here.What are you doing in Denver today? What would you recommend a visitor do during 36 hours in this city? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].