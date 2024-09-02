 Denver Residents on What to Do During 36 Hours in Town | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: All the Great Things in Denver Are Out of Business!

But Lakeside Amusement Park is open today, with unlimited rides for just $20.
September 2, 2024
Lakeside Amusement Park: unlimited rides for $20 today.
Lakeside Amusement Park: unlimited rides for $20 today. Jack Spiegel
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the New York Times offered a fresh look at "36 Hours in Denver" by local Steve Knopper. While he avoided many spots in RiNo — the focus of the last NYT "36 Hours in Denver" back in 2018 — the list provides a pretty good guide. In fact, except for the lack of a reference to Lakeside Amusement Park, it reads like a compendium of Best of Denver blurbs.

There's a reason for the omission of Lakeside, according to Knopper: It closes mid-month.

But it's open today, Labor Day, with unlimited rides (on whatever is still working) for just $20! And the "36 Hours" list offers several other handy suggestions to help fill the gap left by the lack of Taste of Denver over the holiday weekend.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the "26 Hours in Denver" news, readers offer their own opinions of how to pass the time: Says Michael:
Good call on the Cruise Room and Lakeview Inn! I think the list is great! For people who complain about Sloan's Lake not being shady enough, buy a hat. Are you kidding me?

The problem with some local folks who rip lists like this is they want folks, local and tourists alike, to be as cool as they think they are, while also flaunting this odd sense of entitlement to protect their ideas of coolness so they don’t change. Newsflash, Denver is unique to each of our 700,000 residents and the millions that visit each year.

My suggestion, take folks or yourself to Capitol Hill Books and browse for an hour, and then walk out of there with an arm full of books and either catch the bus or take a twomile walk east on Colfax for a refreshment at PS Lounge and then a bite to eat across the street at Bastien's. Those places might not be open forever…
Adds Edward:
There’s so much to do in 36 hours…steaks, tacos, drinks, stupid shit like Meow Wolf or walking LoDo at night, too.
Suggests Fifi:
Tocabe for bison ribs, Bull and Bush or Brutal Poodle, a show at Dazzle, a couple thrift stores.
Notes Joe: 
Surprised the New York Times came up with such a good list. I'd do all those things. In fact, I did half of them this weekend.
Counters Teresa:
Used to be able to get in your car, take a drive, see an interesting restaurant/bar, go in and feel welcome, have a great time for a little money, get back in your car and go off to the next place for more fun. There were only two rush hours, 7-10 and 4-6 monday through friday. You could get up on Saturday morning and drive to the mountains in an hour or two, stay all day and get home for late dinner. People had plates an insurance for their cars and didn't hit and run cars or people. They actually let you in to traffic...and Sundays in the fall. the town was quiet because the Broncos were playing. Ahhh, memories of a better place. 
Offers Tan: 
It's been over a decade since I lived in Denver, but here goes:
Day 1
- pick up a cup of coffee at the Penn St Perk
- walk around cap hill, stopping at Jerry's Record Exchange
- Benny's Cantina for lunch
- off to the Esquire for a matinee
- Dinner at the Red Room, then up to the Cricket on the Hill to hear some live music.
- after-concert drinks and nachos at Gabor's
Day 2
- start off the morning with a nice breakfast at Annie's Cafe
- Cafe Evangeline, some po'boys for lunch
- then off to Red Rocks. If there's a concert, great, otherwise we'll just hike around
- it's okay if I get caught in traffic on the way to red rocks, because my favorite jazz DJ, Rodney Franks, will be doing drive-time jazz on KUVO.
*sigh*
well, I guess Red Rocks is still there. and KUVO is technically still there, but in name only.
Adds Mari:
All the great things about Denver were put out of business!!! Destroying the culture of a city is not cool.
Offers Chadwick:
Spend the first two hours sitting in traffic, leaving.
And Alvin concludes:
Work, eat, sleep, play video games repeat. I live here.
What are you doing in Denver today? What would you recommend a visitor do during 36 hours in this city? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Dating in Denver: Over a Barrel With a Great Burger but a Lousy Date

Sex & Dating

Dating in Denver: Over a Barrel With a Great Burger but a Lousy Date

By Mia
Coloradical Is Closing Up Shop on Colfax

Shopping

Coloradical Is Closing Up Shop on Colfax

By Patricia Calhoun
FashioNation Keeps Marching to Its Own Drummer at New Location

Fashion

FashioNation Keeps Marching to Its Own Drummer at New Location

By Kastle Waserman
Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Labor Day Weekend

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Labor Day Weekend

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation