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Wait…aren’t there predictions of snow? No matter, metro Denver is about to celebrate the start of farmers’ market season.
Officially, the season already began; both Boulder and Longmont launched their markets in early April. But as we turn the corner into May, the number of farmers’ markets welcoming shoppers increases fivefold. Bigger events like the popular City Park Farmers Market (now under new management) and Cherry Creek Fresh Market both open on May 2; the popular South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market gets underway on May 3.
Making its debut on the tote-bag scene is the new-this-year Harvey Park Farmers Market, a producer-only event that also launches on May 2. Allie Bronston and her husband, Corey Sampson, founded the market after years of planning and preparing for what they hope will be one-stop shopping for locally sourced grocery staples.
Other weekend openings include markets in Southwest Plaza, Greeley, Highlands Ranch, and Lafayette. Later next week, both the Erie Farmers’ Market and Boulder’s Wednesday Evening Farmers Market will kick off, with over a dozen markets still on deck for openings in the weeks ahead.
Here’s our rundown of all the metro area markets, sorted by size and start dates, so you can plan your shopping schedule:
The metro area’s biggest and most popular markets
Boulder Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Now through November 21
13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Note: No pets allowed
Longmont Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Now through November 21
Boulder County Fairgrounds
Longmont
Note: No pets allowed
City Park Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 2 through October 31
City Park Esplanade at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street
Cherry Creek Fresh Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 2 through October 10
Cherry Creek Shopping Center at First Avenue and University Boulevard
Note: Parking is free with validation.
Harvey Park Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 2 through October
Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, 2250 South Quitman Way
South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 3 through November 8
South Pearl Street between East Iowa and East Arkansas avenues
Boulder Wednesday Evening Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
May 6 through October 7
13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Note: No pets allowed
Highlands Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 10 through October 25
Highlands Square at West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard
People + Produce Belleview Station
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 31 through October 11
6785 East Chenango Avenue
Note: Includes a beer garden
Parker Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 10 through October 25
19565 Main Street, Parker
Smaller metro area markets
Southwest Plaza
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout
May 2 through October 31
Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Greeley Summer Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
May 2 through October 31
7th Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, Greeley
Highlands Ranch
Sundays,10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout
May 3 through November 1
Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch
Note: Accepts SNAP and EBT cards
Lafayette Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 3 through October 25
Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets
Note: Growers-only market from the owners of City Park Farmers Market
Erie Farmers’ Market
Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.
May 7 through September 17
Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt streets, Erie
University Hills Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through October 31
Colorado Boulevard and Amherst Avenue
Note: New location
Louisville Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through October 10
824 Front Street, Louisville
Rebel Marketplace
Every first and third Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through October 17
Del Mar Park, 312 Del Mar Circle, Aurora
Southlands Farmer’s Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through September 26
Southlands Shopping Center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road, Aurora
Festival Park Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 25 through October 12
300 2nd Street, Castle Rock
Evergreen Farmers’ Market
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 26 through October 11
Center for the Arts, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen
Golden Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 31 through October 4
Golden Library parking lot, 1019 10th Street, Golden
The Original Evergreen Farmers’ Market
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 2 through September 29
28253 Meadow Drive, Evergreen
Aspen Grove Farmers’ Market
Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 5 through September 25
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Arvada Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
June 7 through September 27
5702 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Orchard Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 7 through September 27
14535 Delaware Street, Westminster
Lakewood Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout
June 13 through October 3
9077 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood
Huerta Urbana Farmers’ Market
Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m.
June 19 through October 30
Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 East 48th Avenue
Note: Pay-what-you-can model. No markets on July 3, September 4 and October 2
Central Park Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
June 21 through October 11
Founders Green at Central Park, Syracuse Street and East 29th Avenue
Sterling Ranch
Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. or sell out
June 24 through October 14
Providence Park, 8100 Piney River Avenue, Littleton
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