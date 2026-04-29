City Park Farmers Market is one of the most popular in town.

Wait…aren’t there predictions of snow? No matter, metro Denver is about to celebrate the start of farmers’ market season.

Officially, the season already began; both Boulder and Longmont launched their markets in early April. But as we turn the corner into May, the number of farmers’ markets welcoming shoppers increases fivefold. Bigger events like the popular City Park Farmers Market (now under new management) and Cherry Creek Fresh Market both open on May 2; the popular South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market gets underway on May 3.

Making its debut on the tote-bag scene is the new-this-year Harvey Park Farmers Market, a producer-only event that also launches on May 2. Allie Bronston and her husband, Corey Sampson, founded the market after years of planning and preparing for what they hope will be one-stop shopping for locally sourced grocery staples.

Other weekend openings include markets in Southwest Plaza, Greeley, Highlands Ranch, and Lafayette. Later next week, both the Erie Farmers’ Market and Boulder’s Wednesday Evening Farmers Market will kick off, with over a dozen markets still on deck for openings in the weeks ahead.

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Here’s our rundown of all the metro area markets, sorted by size and start dates, so you can plan your shopping schedule:

It’s go time for the Boulder County Farmers Markets. BCFM/Instagram

The metro area’s biggest and most popular markets

Boulder Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Now through November 21

13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Note: No pets allowed

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Longmont Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Now through November 21

Boulder County Fairgrounds

Longmont

Note: No pets allowed

City Park Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 2 through October 31

City Park Esplanade at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street



Cherry Creek Fresh Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 2 through October 10

Cherry Creek Shopping Center at First Avenue and University Boulevard

Note: Parking is free with validation.

Harvey Park Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 2 through October

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, 2250 South Quitman Way

Mile High Fungi will be at the South Pearl and Highlands markets this season. Linnea Covington

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South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 3 through November 8

South Pearl Street between East Iowa and East Arkansas avenues

Boulder Wednesday Evening Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

May 6 through October 7

13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Note: No pets allowed

Highlands Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 10 through October 25

Highlands Square at West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard

People + Produce Belleview Station

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 31 through October 11

6785 East Chenango Avenue

Note: Includes a beer garden

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Parker Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 10 through October 25

19565 Main Street, Parker

Tomato season is coming… City Park Farmers Market

Smaller metro area markets

Southwest Plaza

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout

May 2 through October 31

Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

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Greeley Summer Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

May 2 through October 31

7th Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, Greeley

Highlands Ranch

Sundays,10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout

May 3 through November 1

Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch

Note: Accepts SNAP and EBT cards

Lafayette Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 3 through October 25

Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets

Note: Growers-only market from the owners of City Park Farmers Market

Erie Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

May 7 through September 17

Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt streets, Erie

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University Hills Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 9 through October 31

Colorado Boulevard and Amherst Avenue

Note: New location

Look for hakurei turnips in late-spring and early fall. Mark Guttridge

Louisville Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 9 through October 10

824 Front Street, Louisville

Rebel Marketplace

Every first and third Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 9 through October 17

Del Mar Park, 312 Del Mar Circle, Aurora

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Southlands Farmer’s Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 9 through September 26

Southlands Shopping Center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road, Aurora

Festival Park Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 25 through October 12

300 2nd Street, Castle Rock

Evergreen Farmers’ Market

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 26 through October 11

Center for the Arts, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen

Golden Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 31 through October 4

Golden Library parking lot, 1019 10th Street, Golden

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The Original Evergreen Farmers’ Market

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 2 through September 29

28253 Meadow Drive, Evergreen

Aspen Grove Farmers’ Market

Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 5 through September 25

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Arvada Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

June 7 through September 27

5702 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Orchard Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 7 through September 27

14535 Delaware Street, Westminster

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Huerta Urbana 2Gen Farm Incubator program participant Angel Meza works the market. Huerta Urbana/Focus Points Family Resources Center

Lakewood Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout

June 13 through October 3

9077 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Huerta Urbana Farmers’ Market

Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m.

June 19 through October 30

Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 East 48th Avenue

Note: Pay-what-you-can model. No markets on July 3, September 4 and October 2

Central Park Farmers’ Market

Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

June 21 through October 11

Founders Green at Central Park, Syracuse Street and East 29th Avenue

Sterling Ranch

Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. or sell out

June 24 through October 14

Providence Park, 8100 Piney River Avenue, Littleton

What did we miss? Send information to editorial@westword.com.