Shops & Markets

Farmers’ Market Season Ramps Up This Weekend

More markets will be sprouting up all over in the coming weeks.
By Antony BrunoApril 29, 2026
person shopping for fresh vegetables at a farmers' market
City Park Farmers Market is one of the most popular in town.

City Park Farmers Market
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Wait…aren’t there predictions of snow? No matter, metro Denver is about to celebrate the start of farmers’ market season.

Officially, the season already began; both Boulder and Longmont launched their markets in early April. But as we turn the corner into May, the number of farmers’ markets welcoming shoppers increases fivefold. Bigger events like the popular City Park Farmers Market (now under new management) and Cherry Creek Fresh Market both open on May 2; the popular South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market gets underway on May 3.

Making its debut on the tote-bag scene is the new-this-year Harvey Park Farmers Market, a producer-only event that also launches on May 2. Allie Bronston and her husband, Corey Sampson, founded the market after years of planning and preparing for what they hope will be one-stop shopping for locally sourced grocery staples.

Other weekend openings include markets in Southwest Plaza, Greeley, Highlands Ranch, and Lafayette. Later next week, both the Erie Farmers’ Market and Boulder’s Wednesday Evening Farmers Market will kick off, with over a dozen markets still on deck for openings in the weeks ahead.

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Editor's Picks

Here’s our rundown of all the metro area markets, sorted by size and start dates, so you can plan your shopping schedule:

It’s go time for the Boulder County Farmers Markets.

BCFM/Instagram

Boulder Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Now through November 21
13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Note: No pets allowed

Related

Longmont Farmers Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Now through November 21
Boulder County Fairgrounds
Longmont
Note: No pets allowed

City Park Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 2 through October 31
City Park Esplanade at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street

Cherry Creek Fresh Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 2 through October 10
Cherry Creek Shopping Center at First Avenue and University Boulevard
Note: Parking is free with validation.

Harvey Park Farmers Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 2 through October
Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, 2250 South Quitman Way

Mile High Fungi will be at the South Pearl and Highlands markets this season.

Linnea Covington

Related

South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 3 through November 8
South Pearl Street between East Iowa and East Arkansas avenues

Boulder Wednesday Evening Farmers Market
Wednesdays, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
May 6 through October 7
13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Note: No pets allowed

Highlands Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 10 through October 25
Highlands Square at West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard

People + Produce Belleview Station
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 31 through October 11
6785 East Chenango Avenue
Note: Includes a beer garden

Related

Parker Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 10 through October 25
19565 Main Street, Parker

Tomato season is coming…

City Park Farmers Market

Smaller metro area markets

Southwest Plaza
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout
May 2 through October 31
Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Related

Greeley Summer Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
May 2 through October 31
7th Street, between 9th and 10th avenues, Greeley

Highlands Ranch
Sundays,10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout
May 3 through November 1
Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch
Note: Accepts SNAP and EBT cards

Lafayette Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 3 through October 25
Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets
Note: Growers-only market from the owners of City Park Farmers Market

Erie Farmers’ Market
Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.
May 7 through September 17
Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt streets, Erie

Related

University Hills Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through October 31
Colorado Boulevard and Amherst Avenue
Note: New location

turnips
Look for hakurei turnips in late-spring and early fall.

Mark Guttridge

Louisville Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through October 10
824 Front Street, Louisville

Rebel Marketplace
Every first and third Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through October 17
Del Mar Park, 312 Del Mar Circle, Aurora

Related

Southlands Farmer’s Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 9 through September 26
Southlands Shopping Center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road, Aurora

Festival Park Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 25 through October 12
300 2nd Street, Castle Rock

Evergreen Farmers’ Market
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 26 through October 11
Center for the Arts, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen

Golden Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 31 through October 4
Golden Library parking lot, 1019 10th Street, Golden

Related

The Original Evergreen Farmers’ Market
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 2 through September 29
28253 Meadow Drive, Evergreen

Aspen Grove Farmers’ Market
Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 5 through September 25
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Arvada Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
June 7 through September 27
5702 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Orchard Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 7 through September 27
14535 Delaware Street, Westminster

Related

Huerta Urbana 2Gen Farm Incubator program participant Angel Meza works the market.

Huerta Urbana/Focus Points Family Resources Center

Lakewood Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout
June 13 through October 3
9077 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Huerta Urbana Farmers’ Market
Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m.
June 19 through October 30
Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 East 48th Avenue
Note: Pay-what-you-can model. No markets on July 3, September 4 and October 2

Central Park Farmers’ Market
Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
June 21 through October 11
Founders Green at Central Park, Syracuse Street and East 29th Avenue

Sterling Ranch
Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m. or sell out
June 24 through October 14
Providence Park, 8100 Piney River Avenue, Littleton

What did we miss? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

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Antony Bruno has been Westword‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at Billboard magazine, a communications advisor, and a freelancer for multiple Denver-based publications.

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