Fifteen More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Happy 303 Day! In keeping with this unofficial celebration of the first Mile High area code, this day is going to boast another Colorado tradition: a warm, sunny day before more snow.
So get out there and enjoy everything metro Denver has to offer! Don't miss our list of free things to do, and keep reading for ten events that are all worth the price of admission.
Jen Korte
Thursday, March 3, 7 to 8:30 p.m., online
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has teamed up with Alicia "Bruce" Trujillo to create a series of evenings of conversation and music with local guitar greats. Next up: Explore the inspirations and motivations of Colorado musician Jen Korte of LadyGang, Jen Korte & The Loss and more. This virtual event will be broadcast live from the Guitar exhibition; get tickets, $10 for non-members, here.
Catamounts, One Way-Back Day
Opening Thursday, March 3, through March 19, Thursdays through Sundays; industry night: Monday, March 14, 8 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The Catamounts, Boulder’s adventurous, foodie-friendly and community-minded theater troupe, is getting comfortable working under a roof these days — not that its work has suffered during outdoor ventures. Come welcome the group to the Dairy for its latest: One Way-Back Day, a down-home story sourced by director Tresha Farris from a stew of African, Black and South Carolinian Gullah and GeeChee American fairy tales and folklore. Kept in line by director Lisa Young and a well-picked cast, this is an unforgettable kind of front-stoop play that will take audiences far away from the usual grind, guided by a matriarchal, 101-year-old storyteller named Lettice Boyer. Get tickets, $20 to $50, and information at the Dairy’s website.
Boulder International Film Festival
Thursday, March 3, through March 6
Various locations in Boulder
The Boulder International Film Festival is back, and it's going to be big in 2022, its eighteenth year. Celebrities making an appearance include Alec Baldwin (a previous guest who'll be back for an interview on Saturday, March 5), and Outstanding Performer of the Year Javier Bardem (also Saturday, March 5). The four-day festival also includes screenings of films from around the globe, parties and other special events. The official opening-night film on March 4 is The Duke, but you can party hearty in advance at two pre-parties. See the full schedule, as well as ticket prices and packages, here.
Immersive Frida Kahlo
Opening Thursday, March 3, tentatively through June 5
Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver, 3900 Elati Street
Frida Kahlo has continued to inspire artists and art lovers alike since her death nearly seventy years ago, thanks to her appeal as a strong-willed woman and enormously talented creative being, not to mention her quirks, devotion to traditional Mexican fashion and love for both animals and famous men. Now Frida’s fans can walk through her life and oeuvre at Immersive Frida Kahlo, complete with larger-than-life projections of her most iconic artworks. It’s not quite like sitting in a Coyoacán courtyard with Frida, but it’s fun; learn more and get tickets, $40 to $70, here.
Curious Theatre Company, Refuge
Thursday, March 3, through April 9, select dates
Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company addresses the border situation in folkloric fashion with Refuge, a play by Satya Jnani Chávez and Andrew Rosendorf that tells the bilingual story of a young Honduran immigrant heading north into Texas. The production has a lilt of magic realism, traditional music and puppetry; Curious commissioned and developed the work, an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award recipient, with help from transcreator Mari Meza-Burgos, who helped mold the script’s shifting languages to make sense between two cultures. Reserve tickets, ranging from $20 for previews on March 3 and 4 to $35 to $50 during the regular run, here.
Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival
Thursday, March 3, through March 6
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
The Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival is back, live at the Sie FilmCenter, after two years in cyberspace. In 2022, the returning in-person fest boasts more than ten screenings, interspersed with community conversations and special events over four days, beginning with the opening-night film Listen Before You Sing, the triumphant story of a children’s choir from a remote town, and ending with the documentary Free Chol Soo Lee, about a Korean man wrongly convicted of murder in San Francisco, who inspires a successful pan-Asian movement for his freedom. Find out what happens in between and check ticket options here.
DCPA Colorado New Play Summit
Friday, March 4, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to midnight
Bonfils Theatre Complex and Seawell Ballroom, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The DCPA Theatre Company’s Colorado New Play Summit is back, with a second weekend of new-play readings and full-length world premiere New Play Summit winners In the Upper Room and Rattlesnake Kate. Get an inside view of how scripts become plays, with your input taken into consideration. Learn more and find ticket options, including packages and à la carte pricing, here.
INbox, Theatre Artibus
Friday, March 4, through March 27, select dates
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
The Savoy in Curtis Park, now owned by physical-theater specialists Meghan Frank and Buba Basishvili of Theatre Artibus, went quiet during the pandemic and then closed for renovations. Now the Savoy’s new improvements are being unveiled with a side of INbox, a droll sci-fi comedy played out silent-movie-style, right down to the overstated movements and framed titles used in the silver-screen era. The work is tied to a true story of an unlikely project in Tasmania; to learn more, go see it. Tickets are $19 to $48 at Eventbrite.
Babes Around Denver 20th Anniversary Party
Friday, March 4, 7 p.m.
Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street
Twenty years ago, Babes Around Denver founder Dede Frain decided to organize a monthly happy hour for queer women in Denver. That happy hour blossomed into First Friday, the biggest and longest-running monthly women's party in the country. Celebrate two decades of Sapphic joy with a blowout BAD 20th Anniversary Celebration at Tracks, where three DJs will spin Top 40, retro, Latin and hip-hop hits; look for go-go dancers and other local performers, as well. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 before 10 p.m., or $15 after 10 p.m.
Airness
Friday, March 4, through March 13, select dates
University Theatre Building 261, University of Colorado Boulder
CU Boulder theater students aren't just stringing along audiences with Airness, a play that glorifies the art of air guitar. It’s got a feel-good plot with a message about a girl finding nirvana while flailing an invisible instrument at a competition between fellow fake headbangers. Have a laugh during the show’s eight-night run; tickets are $22 here.
50 First Jokes Denver 2022
Friday, March 4, 8 to 10 p.m.
Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street
The new year doesn’t really start until 50 First Jokes Denver is unleashed at the Bug — and this show was already postponed in 2022, after being canceled twice. So now, after 790 days without one, it's finally time for the seventh annual 50 First Jokes Denver! Hosted by local (and international) legends Christie Buchele and Nathan Lund, the final lineup will include at least fifty comedians who'll be sharing their jokes for the first time...even though we're well into the new year. Get tickets, $20, here.
No Man's Land Film Festival
Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5 (and virtual March 7 through March 13)
Denver Art Museum, 100 West Avenue Parkway
After two years, the No Man's Land fest is back in person, celebrating the athletic and creative achievements of women, transgender and gender non-conforming communities with both discussions and films. The first festival was in 2015; in 2020, NMLFF "revised its mission statement to create safe and inclusive platforms that further champion women, transgender, and gender-fluid communities with grit, hustle, determination, and boundless passion, investing them with the respect, support, and media recognition they deserve," according to the website. Get more information and tickets here.
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Brazil Calling: The Music of Antônio Carlos Jobim
Saturday, March 5, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
If you don’t know Jobim, you don’t know bossa nova, a romantic musical fad with a syncopated beat that swept the sophisticated set in the late ’50s and early ’60s, but still sounds fresh today. A musician, composer and arranger of the bossa nova beat, a samba variation, Antônio Carlos Jobim is famous for penning such standards as "Desafinado," "Chega de Saudade," "Águas de Março" and the ubiquitous "Girl From Ipanema," made famous by Astrud Gilberto. The Colorado Jazz Repertory’s evening of Jobim’s music will get you swaying in your seat at the Arvada Center; get tickets, $24 to $38, here.
Colorado Environmental Film Festival
Through March 6, online
The Colorado Environmental Film Festival includes more than 95 feature-length and short films by filmmakers from 22 countries — all available to watch on demand, some with representatives from local and national organizations. Get the schedule, ticket prices and all other details here.
and an ongoing film bonus:
Repertory/Special Features Format
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Now that the Sie is up and running every day, FilmCenter director Keith Garcia is making a dream come true: He’s introducing repertory programming this month with a dedicated screen, opening up a new avenue of entertainment for movie-goers — especially those who like genre films, restorations, cult classics, double features and tributes to directors and actors. In March alone, you can choose from a Sidney Poitier series (March 7-9) or a nod to Peter Bogdanovich (March 10-11), as well as a week of 2022 Oscar snubs. See what’s coming up or happening daily here, and start checking off your favorites.
