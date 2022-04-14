Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Great weather returns this weekend, which makes this an ideal time to hit the road...or maybe just the rodeo. You can also catch great theater and dance performances, or join other cosplay fans at Colorado Anime Fest.
See our list of free events here and the lineup of art openings here. Now keep reading for ten events that are worth the price of admission over the next few days.
Art Is Magic Gala for DAVA
Thursday, April 14, 6 to 9 p.m.
The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Art Is Magic is a prime example of a community’s business leaders stepping up to help kids: The fundraiser for Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, a nonprofit that’s been offering art-based programs to children of diverse backgrounds for more than 25 years, also serves as a culminating project for the Aurora Chamber’s annual Leadership Aurora Class. The evening will conclude with a silent auction of art by Aurora Central High School students while magician and mentalist Professor Phelyx handles the entertainment. Admission, including bites and Jadoo brews, is $40 in advance here.
jk-co, Palace of Glass
Thursday, April 14, Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, 7 p.m.
Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn
The jk-co dance company has landed at Parsons Theatre, where it will present Palace of Glass, an immersive evening-length performance set in a Baroque-era French fantasy, with dancers, actors and operatic singers collaborating to tell a lusty, backstabbing story. Did you love Dangerous Liaisons? This dance is calling your name. Find info and tickets, $30 to $35, at Eventbrite.
Colorado Anime Fest 2022
Friday, April 15, through Sunday, April 17
Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 South Syracuse Street
After a break, the Colorado Anime Fest is back, bringing the high art of cosplay to a weekend fest full of Japanese culture and history programming, parties, gaming, anime screenings, photo shoots, shopping and contests galore, with a round of guest voice artists waiting in the wings to sign autographs. The organizers of COAF are promoting this year's event as a reunion for con fanatics who lived without a cause for the last two years, so this one could really make some memories. Bring a mask, or incorporate one into your costuming. Registration ranges from free to $80; sign up and learn more here.
Rodeo All-Star Weekend
Friday, April 15, through Sunday, April 17
National Western Events Center, 4655 Humboldt Street
Yeehaw! While summer rodeo season is still a couple of months off, the Rodeo All-Star Weekend will showcase world-champion rodeo pros going head to head in competitive bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and tie-down roping. Activities also include Lunch With the Champions, All-Star After Parties and, on April 15, a concert by country star Wade Bowen. Weekend passes are $110; purchase other ticket options here.
Titanic Memories
Friday, April 15, 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 16, 7 p.m.
Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street
April 15, 2022, is the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. And while Margaret Tobin Brown managed to get into a lifeboat rather than get immersed in the icy Atlantic, the Molly Brown House Museum has a very cool immersive event this weekend. Actors will share little-known tales of survivors and victims as you wind your way through the building. Tickets, $25, are sold on the quarter-hour and going fast; find out more here.
Blue Ridge
Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 17, 2 p.m.; shows continue weekends through June 5
Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden
Miners Alley puts some sparkle into the theater’s return to business with the regional premiere of Blue Ridge, a new black comedy by Abby Rosebrock with great buzz after its 2018 premiere with the Atlantic Theater Company in New York City. It’s about an enraged high school teacher who ends up sentenced to six months in a halfway house after she axes her boss’s car over a love affair on the rocks. Human relations only become more difficult as the play moves along, and she can't stay in step with the Twelve Steps. To find out where it goes from there, reserve tickets, $15 to $43, here. And remember: Opening night at Miners Alley includes free drinks and a buffet after the show!
Frequent Flyers, Transformation in the Calling
Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 17, 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
As Frequent Flyers gets back to work on stage, Transformation in the Calling will be all about work. Five dancers take on the up-in-the-air roles of a mathematician, an ice skater, a ballet dancer, a scientist and an elementary school teacher, using transformational apparatuses to keep them moving high above the audience. But the real transformation comes when the performers finally join together as aerialists who’ve found their way. Be inspired: Tickets are $24 to $28 here.
30th Anniversary Boulder Roubaix Road Race
Saturday, April 16, first race at 7:30 a.m.
41st and Oxford Road, Boulder County
One of the most famous races in the western U.S., the Boulder Roubaix Road Race is held the day before the "Queen of the Classics," the French race between Roubaix and Paris. It's an 18.7-mile loop through north Boulder County; more than half is on unpaved roads. Registration runs through 7 p.m. April 14 online, or you can stop at Vecchio’s Bike Shop, 2725 Iris Avenue in Boulder, between 5 and 8:30 p.m. April 14. Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. and adds $10 to the fee, which ranges from $10 to $50. Get the details here.
Interactive Rocky Horror Picture Show
Saturday, April 16, 9:30 p.m.
Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex
After a sold-out show last month, Colorado's Elusive Ingredient is back with an immersive performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, when cast members will act out this cult classic. Audience members are also encouraged to dress up and join the fun. Throw bags with all the essentials will be sold before the start of the show. Get tickets, $12, here.
Wolf Creek Ski Area Closing Day
Sunday, April 17
Wolf Creek
In the mood for a road trip? Travel back in time to the way skiing used to look at Wolf Creek, which has extended its closing date until Easter Sunday, April 17. The final day will include a visit from the Easter Bunny, who'll host an Easter Egg Hunt; there will also be special deals on lift tickets. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]