Art Attack: New Art Shows Channel Spring This Week in Denver

click to enlarge Jennifer Hohlfelder, “Seizing Moments.” Jennifer Hohlfelder

click to enlarge "Flower Thrower" is one of Banksy's well-known works at the exhibit. Kyle Flubacker

click to enlarge See this wall sculpture by Jay Phillips at Micheal Warren Contemporary. Courtesy of Michael Warren Contemporary

click to enlarge Jessica Moon Bernstein-Schiano, "Where Do All the Buffalo Roam?" Courtesy of BRDG Project

Vicki Christensen, "Question," mixed media on canvas. Courtesy of Bitfactory

click to enlarge Clay flowers bloom at Access Gallery's Meet the Artists Night. Courtesy of Access Gallery

click to enlarge A steamroller print, fresh off the press. Courtesy of RMCAD

In spring, people turn to thoughts of increased recreation, outdoor events, budding trees, blooming flowers and new beginnings. New gallery shows this week reflect those dreams of better times and things, and we all could use some more of that.Follow this path and you might just step into a whole new light:Jennifer Hohlfelder grew up in an artistic family, but didn’t begin to explore her own inner creative eye until well into adulthood. Subsequent painting classes and personal drive led her to take a leap., opening today at the Museum of Boulder, reveals a style that revels in simplicity, with color-blocked compositions and landscapes providing the background for figures caught in everyday moments and pleasurable recreation.Banksy is here, keeping company with his pals Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo and their current Denver attractions, but using a different approach: Instead of giant, immersive walk-through spectacle, this is an actual exhibition of works by the elusive street artist. Tickets starting at $40 might seem pricey, but judge for yourself — it’s quite a collection.Michael Warren Contemporary unveils new work by a couple of artists based in the Colorado high country: Carbondale’s Andrew Roberts-Gray and Jay Phillips, who lives and works in Glenwood Springs, but also makes the rounds in Aspen and Carbondale. Both create process-heavy works on surfaces combining the traditional and and the unique, with futuristic themes.The BRDG Project celebrates Earth Day and new directions with two new exhibitions,, which includes a long weekend of special Earth Day events, and, a salute to a variety of artists who’ve shown work during the gallery’s first year. That anniversary also marks BRDG Project’s transition into the nonprofit sector while showing prudence about its temporary space in the Zang Building, which will be undergoing renovations when these shows end. Co-founders Brett Matarazzo and Michael Dowling conceived the space as a gallery “bridging artist, gallery, youth and underserved communities together in an accessible and engaging space for contemporary expression and learning,” and its future might include new digs, preferably in the same area. To that end, they will be starting a crowdfunding platform soon. Visit the website for more information Tokyo-born octogenarian and Bitfactory studio artist Tadashi Hayakawa’s transcendent abstract expressionist style could have had roots in the freestyle practice of Japanese brush calligraphy. It’s that free, and at the same time, exact. Artists headed in the same direction found inspiration from Hayakawa during a recent painting workshop he led; the results are now part of the exhibition, curated by Bitfactory owner Bill Thomason.Sync artists Jim Olson and Helen Strebel take command of the space for a month with a variety of abstracted, figurative stoneware sculptures, oil paintings and drawings, and flowing acrylic abstracts with textural ornamentations.Access Gallery’s young artists with disabilities recently celebrated the arrival of spring flowers with help from the Denver Botanic Gardens, resulting in a pile of lovely flora-inspired artworks in various mediums. On Meet the Artists Night, visitors will be able to do just that, with an extra perk: A whole new group of ceramic works created with the Boulder Pottery Lab and continuing on the same theme have been added to the show. RSVP here The Cone Zone typically signals the end of Mo’Print for another year, but it’s a really big climax. Participating artists will prepare humongous wood or fiberboard blocks that are placed on the pavement and pressed down by a two-ton steamroller. Prints will then be peeled off the block to be hung for a show in RMCAD’s Rotunda Gallery. We call that a fitting spectacle for Mo’Print’s last hurrah. Registration for printmakers has ended, but spectators are welcome.Pirate is stepping up its programming to bring people into the space beyond opening receptions, including performance nights and this free print workshop with Kate Laster ( @howlingmoondog ), who creates risographs out of paper cuts of epigrams and quotes. Here, she surpasses that practice by going monumental.