Fall Arts Guide: Hundreds of Things to Do in Denver

Aspen leaves aren't the only thing that go golden in the fall. Denver's art scene also celebrates the change of seasons, with new events all over town (and some online, too).
Keep reading for hundreds of things to do all over Denver this fall, compiled for our Fall Arts Guide:
THEATER/PERFORMANCE
Aurora Fox Arts Center 2021-22 Season: Through October 10: Hundred Days; November 26-December 19: A Very Merry Unauthorized Children’s Scientology Pageant; January 28-February 20: Dontrell Who Kissed the Sea; March 18-April 10: Hurricane Diane; April 29-May 22: Freaky Friday. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-739-1970, aurorafoxartscenter.org.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities 2021-22 Season: Through October 10: I Do! I Do!; October 1-November 7: Sylvia; November 19-December 23: Elf—The Musical; February 4-May 22: The Liar; February 25-May 21: Animal Farm; March 18-May 19: Stick Fly; March 25-April 24: Kinky Boots. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Band of Toughs, 2021 Season: Through October 9: Under the Stars With Brews and the Bard: As You Like It. September 30 and October 1, 7, 8 and 9, tickets: $12; Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria, 14th and Curtis streets, bandoftoughs.org.
Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 2021-22 Season: December 10-26: How to Survive Your Family at Christmas; February 4-20: The Little Dog Laughed; April 15-May 1: Red-handed Otter. June 10-26: A Walk in the Woods. Bas Bleu Theatre, 970-498-8949, basbleu.org.
BDT Stage, 2021-22 Season: Through October 17: Avenue Q; October 21-31: Take to the Highway; November 4-6: Play Me a Memory; November 13-January 8: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. November 16-17: The Face; January 14-February 20: My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra; March 3-April 23: The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes; May 27-September 3: The SpongeBob Musical. BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, 303-449-6000, bdtstage.com.
Benchmark Theatre 2021-22 Season: October 8-30: Elephant; November 26-December 18: Meteor Shower, by Steve Martin; January 6-February 5: Our American Cousin: America Divided; The Bench at 40 West, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-519-9059, benchmarktheatre.com.
Buntport Theater 2021-22 Season: October 28-November 13: Cabaret De Profundis, or How to Sing While Ugly Crying; December 10-12: Middle Aged People Sitting in Boxes; January 28-February 19: Tommy Lee Jones Goes to Opera Alone; April 8-30: Buntport’s 50th original full-length play (title TBA). Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com.
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2021-22 Season: Through November 14: Footloose; November 26-January 30: The Sound of Music; February 10-March 13: Curtains. March 17-April16: Murder on the Orient Express; April 28-June 26: Singin’ in the Rain. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.
Catamounts: November 6-28: Eddie and Dave (no performances November 22-25). Tickets and showtimes TBA. The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 720-468-0487, thecatamounts.org.
Cherry Creek Theatre 2021 Season: October 1-October 24: Steel Magnolias; October 29-November 21: Jest a Second! Elaine Wolf Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-800-6578, cherrycreektheatre.org.
Coal Creek Theater of Louisville 2021 Season: October 29-November 14: This Random World; December 16-18: An Evening of Colorado-Grown One-Acts: "A Keening for Finnegan McPhee" and "Remembrance in Blue." Louisville Arts Center, 801 Grant Street, Louisville, 303-665-0955, cctlouisville.org.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company 2021-22 Season: September 30-October 24: Guadalupe in the Guest Room; December 2-January 9: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; February 17-March 13: By the Way, Meet Vera Stark; March 5-April 3: Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical; April 21-May 15: La Cage Aux Folles. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
CU Presents 2021-22 Season: Through October 3: Climate Cabaret; October 29-November 7: Kaidan+: Something Strange and Spectral; November 12-14: on Display; February 11-20: Gallathea; March 4-13: Airness; April 15-24: They Promised Her the Moon. University Theatre Building 261, University of Colorado, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
Curious Theatre Company 2021-22 Season: Through Oct. 16: The Lifespan of a Fact; November 6-December 11: American Son; January 15-February 12: The Sound Inside; March 5-April 9: Refuge; April 30-May 28: Fireflies. Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org.
Dairy Arts Center 2021: Upstart Crow Theatre Company, October 14-24: Macbeth; Broken Box Mime Theater, October 29-30: Above Below, and October 30-31: Destination Everywhere. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway 2021-22 Season, Buell Theatre: November 19-20: Hip Hop Nutcracker; December 2-January 1: The Lion King; January 14-16: The Choir of Man; February 2-6: Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show; February 16-March 27: Hamilton; March 29-April 10: Tootsie. DCPA Cabaret 2021-22, Garner Galleria: October 16-31: The Improvised Shakespeare Company; December 11 through May 1: The Other Josh Cohen. DCPA Off-Center 2021-22, November 18-December 2: Camp Christmas. DCPA Theatre Company 2021-22: November 19-December 26: A Christmas Carol; January 7-March 6: Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf; February 4-March 13: Rattlesnake Kate; February 11-March 13: In the Upper Room; April 22-May 29: Choir Boy; May 13-June 12: Quixote Nuevo. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.
Firehouse Theater Company 2021-22 Season: November 13-December 18: Ada and the Engine; February 26-March 26: Towards Zero; April 9-May 7: Flyin’ West, in collaboration with 5280 Co-op; John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, 303-562-3232, firehousetheatercompany.com.
Forge Light Theatreworks: October 8-31: Lizzie: The Musical. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 9, 2 p.m.; Sundays, October 17-31, 2 p.m. Monday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.: Denver Actors Fund Industry Night; Monday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.: IDEAStages Industry Night; Sunday, October 31, 7:30 p.m.: show and Halloween event. Tickets: $20 to $30, The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-931-6720, forgelighttheatreworks.org.
King Center: MSU Denver Theater 2021-22: Through October 10: The Servant of Two Masters (165 Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre); November 11-21: Polaroid Stories (155 Metro State Studio Theatre); February 24-March 7: Edges (165 Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre). MSU Denver Theater, King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Auraria Campus, 303-556-2296, ahec.universitytickets.com.
Lake Dillon Theatre Company 2021 Season: December 10-23: Holiday Follies. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 6:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; ticket prices TBA. Lake Dillon Theatre, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-513-9386, lakedillontheatre.org.
Miners Alley Playhouse 2021-22 Season: October 8-November 7: The Crucible; November 26-December 23: A Christmas Carol. January 28-March 20: Moon Over Buffalo; April 15-June 5: Blue Ridge. Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.
PACE Center: October 22-November 21: Clue: The Musical; January 14-February 5: The Wizard of Oz; April 24: Popovitch Comedy Pet Theater. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
Performance Now Theatre Company 2021-22 Season: January 7-23: Nunsense; March 18-April 3: 1776. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com.
StageDoor Theatre 2021-22 Season: Through October 17: Murder on the Orient Express; November 5-7: Passing Periods at Pomegranate Prep; December 3-18: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn; January 14-16: The Rainbow Fish Musical. StageDoor Theatre, 25797 Conifer Road, Conifer, 303-838-0809, stagedoortheatre.org
Stories on Stage 2021-22 Season: October 22: Harmony of the World; November 12: What Goes Up, Must Come Down; December 18-19: Making Merry; January 16 and January 21: High School Confidential, with Buntport Theater. February 14 and 18: Living Outside the Box; March 5, 6 and 11: Wildest Women; April 3 and 8: X, Y and Z; May 1 and 6: Good Day Sunshine. Performances at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive; King Center, Auraria Campus, 855 Lawrence Way; or Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quincy Avenue, Boulder; and via online platforms; 303-494-0523, storiesonstage.org.
Theatre Or: Through October 31: Sisters in Law. Fridays through Sundays (showtimes vary); Thursday, October 14, and Monday, October 18, 6:30 p.m.; tickets: $29 to $32. John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place.
Theatreworks 2021-22 Season: Through October 10: Witch; November 26-December 19: Every Brilliant Thing; January 27-February 13: Elliot: A Soldier's Fugue; April 21-May 15: The Bluest Eye. Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-3232, entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks.
Town Hall Arts Center 2021-22 Season: Through October 17: The Fantasticks; November 5-December 26: Winter Wonderettes; November 19-January 2: Plaid Tidings; January 28-March 6: Little Shop of Horrors; April 8-May 8: Once on This Island. Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-794-2787, ext. 5, townhallartscenter.org.
Vintage Theatre 2021-22 Season: Through October 31: Young Frankenstein; October 1-November 7: Cross Words; November 27-December 22: The Twelve Dates of Christmas; January 7-February 13: Grace and Glorie; February 11-March 20: Shakespeare in Love; March 11-April 17: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; April 15-May 22: Blackademics. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.com.
DANCE
Ballet Ariel 2021-22 Season: October 9-November 27: The Toymaker’s Doll Coppelia; December 11-24: The Nutcracker; April 16-24: An American in Paris. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com, and other locations, 303-945-4388, balletariel.org.
Boulder Ballet 2021-22 Season: October 1: Boulder Ballet Fall Concert, Chautauqua Auditorium, 303-440-7666, 900 Baseline Road, chautauqua.com; November 26–28: The Nutcracker, Macky Auditorium, CU Boulder; February 24–27: Black Voices of Dance, and May 19–22: Masterworks, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org. Boulder Ballet, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org.
Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival: Friday, October 8, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $10 to $25. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
Colorado Ballet 2021-22 Season: October 8-17: Giselle; November 27-December 24: The Nutcracker; February 4-13: Romeo and Juliet; March 11-20: The Wizard of Oz; April 15-24: Ballet Masterworks. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 14th and Curtis streets, 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance: Friday, October 9, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $20 to $45. Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, 800 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake, 970-627-5087, rockymountainrep.com, cleoparkerdance.org.
CU Artist Series 2021-22 Season: January 30: Circa: Sacre; February 2: Ailey II. CU Artist Series, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
CU Presents 2021-22 Season: October 8-10: [un]WRAP (virtual program); November 5-7: Breaking on the Glass Cypher; January 28-30: Catapult; February 25-27: Open Space; April 7-10: The Current; April 22-23: Fresh. University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder, 303-492-8008,
cupresents.org.
Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance: Fall Cabaret, Saturday, October 2, 7 and 9 p.m.; tickets: $30. Frequent Flyers, 3022 East Sterling Circle, #150, Boulder, 303-245-8272, frequentflyers.org.
Hannah Kahn Dance Company: October 9-10: Up Close, Saturday, October 9, 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 10, 4:30 p.m.; tickets: $10. Hannah Kahn Dance Studio, 75 South Cherokee Street, 303-789-4181, hannahkahndance.org.
Lakewood Cultural Center 2021-22 Season: October 17: Heritage Irish Stepdancers, Rising Phoenix. October 29-30: Reformation Dance Company, Dracula; November 19-21: Ballet Melange, The Nutcracker; November 27-28: Dance Conservatory of Denver, The Children's Nutcracker; December 11-23: Ballet Ariel, The Nutcracker. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com.
Lone Tree Arts Center 2021-22 Season: October 17: Passport to Culture: Seven Falls Indian Dancers; November 14: Passport to Culture: Spoke N Motion; January 19: Arts in the Afternoon: Rene Heredia's Flamenco Fantasy Theatre; February 12: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company: The 2022 Lunar New Year of the Water Tiger; March 13: Passport to Culture: Fiesta Colorado; March 17: SPARK! Alliance: Dancing in the 20th Century; April 24: Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana: De La Frontera. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
PACE Center Dance/Performance 2021-22 Season: November 27: Christmas in Killarney; December 9-18: The Nutcracker of Parker; February 12-13: Mystic India; PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
Wild Heart Dance: Grace; Friday and Saturday, October 1-2, 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 3, 4 p.m.; tickets: $25 to $35. Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Avenue, Boulder, 303-443-7510, wildheartdance.com.
Wonderbound 2021-22 Season: October 14-31: Penny’s Dreadful (sold out); December 2-19: Winterland: A Discotheque Cabaret; February 2-20: Romance, Revenge, Redemption; April 20-May 8: Oh Me, Oh My. Wonderbound Studios, 3824 Dahlia Street, 303-292-4700, wonderbound.com.
DAVA Youth Film Premiere: An exclusive red-carpet evening with award-winning youth film premieres by DAVA students, Saturday, October 22, 7 p.m., tickets: $40. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-739-1970, aurorafoxartscenter.org/dava-youth-film-premiere.
Denver Film Festival 44: The Denver Film Festival returns in 2021 with in-person screenings, signature events and shindigs, panels and conversations, and virtual backup to celebrate its 44th season, November 3-14; festival program release on October 5; five- and ten-film packs available now, $55 to $145; regular ticket sales TBA. Sie FilmCenter and satellite locations, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org/denverfilmfestival/dff44.
Dickens Horror Film Festival 2021: Fear and film on the Front Range, with all-day screenings and a costume contest, October 16, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; tickets: $12 to $50. Dickens Opera House and Tavern, 300 Main Street, Longmont, 303-834-9384, coloradofests.com/festivals/dickens-horror-film-festival.
Nederland Film Festival 2021: A day of inventive films, along with a focus on music film drawing from Nederland’s rich history centered around the Caribou Ranch recording studio. November 6, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; tickets: $12 to $40. Backdoor Theatre, 750 Highway 72 North, Nederland, 303-823-5519, coloradofests.com/festivals/nederland-film-festival.
Neustadt JAAMM Festival: Live and virtual film screenings in conjunction with the 2021 JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music); the festival schedule includes live, virtual and hybrid events. October 17: On Broadway, live screening; November 14: A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff, streaming; November 28-December 4: Disturbing the Peace, streaming; December 5: Rosenwald, live screening. Elaine Wolf Theatre, JCC Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street (or via online platform), jaamm.eventive.org.
Mile High Horror Film Festival 2021: Virtual festival streaming the very best horror, thriller and sci-fi film programming from around the world. October 7-10, tickets: five- and ten-film passes available, $49 to $85; join festival mailing list for more ticket information and developing details. Email [email protected], or visit mhhff.com.
Museum of Outdoor Arts October Movie Nights: Four family screenings of Halloween favorites. October 15: Death Becomes Her; October 16: Beetlejuice; October 28: Hocus Pocus; October 29: The Addams Family. Marjory Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village, 303-806-0444, moaonline.org.
Scream Screen presents There’s Something About Larry: A Tribute to the B-Movies of Larry Cohen: November 19: King Cohen and The Stuff; November 26: Bone; December 3: It’s Alive triple feature; December 10: Special Effects; December 17: God Told Me To. All shows at 9:30 p.m., tickets: $13.25 per film, Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org/scream-screen.
The Telluride Horror Show 2021: Experience an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy at Colorado's first and largest horror film festival. October 15-17, $195 three-day pass, $95 six-pack. Nugget Theatre, Palm Theatre and Sheridan Opera House in Telluride, 970-708-3906, telluridehorrorshow.com.
Warren Miller 2021 Film Tour: Winter Starts Now: November 4: PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org; November 11-14: Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St, Boulder, 303-786-7030, bouldertheater.com; November 17: Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com; November 18-20: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com; Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree,
ART GALLERIES/MUSEUMS
Abend Gallery: Through October 9: Deep Forest Light: Thane Gorek; through October 16: Animalia III; through October 23: Samantha Buller solo exhibition; through October 27: Femmes De Fleurs: Kelly Birkenruth; October 6-November 3: Menagerie: Gina Matarazzo; October 13-November 10: All on Board: Irene Gergopoulou; October 20-November 20: Ferocious Little Hearts: Linda Tracey Brandon; October 27-November 24: Scott Royston solo exhibition. Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware Street, Suite 2, 303-355-0950, abendgallery.com. Open by appointment; serious inquiries only.
Access Gallery: Through October 2: 99 Pieces of Art on the Walls benefit small-works sale; October 15-November 13: Graphically Speaking, and Nancy Rourke in the studio space; November 19-December 17: Javier Flores and Josiah Lopez, Los Amazing Super Placa Brothers Present: ’80s Reflections. Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe, 303-777-0797, accessgallery.org.
Alto Gallery: October 9-30: Falling Leaf: New works by Victor Escobedo; November 5-27: Virgina Diaz Saiki and Lucas Thomas; December 3-January 1: Jennifer Lord, Christi Palitto and Lucy Holtsnider. Alto Gallery, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street, 720-569-7463, altogallery.com.
Art Can: Through October 5: Risa Friedman and Mike Strescino; October 6-19: Derick Penny; October 20-November 3: Ravi Zupa. Art Can pop-up gallery, 25th and Larimer streets, theramblehotel.com/events/the-art-can.
Art Students League of Denver: September 30-November 7: Movable Medley, juried book-art show. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street, 303-778-6990, asld.org.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMOCA): October 14-January 23: INCREDIBLE LIGHTNESS: A Retrospective of the Work of Jerry Wingren and Melinda Rosenberg: Two-Fold; Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org.
Center for Visual Art Metropolitan State University of Denver: Through October 16: Armor; through November 13: Uncanny Times: Looking Back, Looking Forward (at Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder, 303-591-1553); October 29-December 10: MSU Denver Fall BFA Thesis Show; January 14-March 19: Design for the Common Good; April 1-May 6: MSU Denver Spring BFA Thesis Show; May 27-July 16: MSU Denver Faculty & Staff Exhibition. Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303‐294‐5207, temp.msudenver.edu/cva.
Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC): October 1: CHAC First Friday in the Northside,
Clyfford Still Museum: Through October 1: Stories We Tell: The Collection Two Ways; October 15-March 6: A Decade of Discovery: Clyfford Still in Denver; March 11-August 7: Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.
Colorado Photographic Art Center (CPAC): Processing Narratives, October 5-November 20. November 26-January 8: Privilege and Consequence. CPAC, 1070 Bannock Street, 303-837-1341, cpacphoto.org.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College: Through April 17: Brett Weston: Working Toward Abstraction; October 1-December 5: Ronny Quevedo: at the line. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Core New Art Space: October 1-17: Chuck McCoy, Barbara Veatch, Tracey Russell and Carol Bivins in the Annex. October 22-November 7: Claudia Roulier, Michelle Lamb and Susie Biehl. November 12-28: WOW Wide Open Whatever; December 3-19: Gina Smith Caswell and Sam Smith. Core New Art Space, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-297-8428, coreartspace.com.
D’art Gallery: Through October 17: Carrie MaKenna and Kelly Austin-Rolo in the Main Gallery, Fred Becker in Gallery East; October 21-November 14: Terrel Bailey and Dan Baumbach. November 18-December 12: Spot On juried show in the Main Gallery, Simply Small member show in Gallery East; December 16-January 9: D'art Member Show in the Main Gallery, Simply Small in Gallery East; January 13-February 6: D'art Member Show in the Main Gallery, Tabitha Benedict in Gallery East. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-486-7735, dartgallery.org.
David B. Smith Gallery: October 22-November 27: Robert Burnier and Sarah McKenzie. David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street, 303-893-4234, davidbsmithgallery.com.
Denver Art Museum: October 21-23: Martin Building Member Previews; October 24: Martin Building Opening Day Celebration and Free Day, ticket required; October 24: Martin Building Exhibition Openings: By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects, Gio Ponti: Designer of a Thousand Talents, ReVisión: Art in the Americas; October 29: Untitled: Creative Fusions, "The Spirit Survives;" November 14-March 13: Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France; February 6-May 8: Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche. Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Through November 28: Of Sky and Ground: Yoshitomo Saito; through January 2: Fervor: Ana María Hernando; Through August 2022: Seeing the Invisible; October 2-November 7: Alebrije: Xólotl; December 11-April 3: The Indelible Garden: Prints by Taiko Chandler; January 15-April 3: Cross-Pollination: The Moth Migration Project and Organic Tarot: Works by Tya Alisa Anthony; April 30-September 11: Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Edge Gallery: October 1-17: Alane Holsteen and Katie Hoffman; October 22-November 7: Faith Williams and William Shugart; November 12-28: Gayla Lemke, Mark Ferrell and visiting artist Dennis Pippin; December 3-29: Edge Members Small Works Show; January 7-February 13: Unnamed Community Show. Edge Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-477-7173, edgegallerydenver.
Emmanuel Gallery: October 14-December 21: From the Collection of Andrew Krivine: Too Fast To Live, Too Young To Die Redux: Punk Graphic Design and Reversing Into The Future: New Wave Graphic Design; dates TBD: Ed "Big Daddy" Roth and the Grafink Rebels: From T-Shirts to Skateboards. Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus, 303-315-7431, emmanuelgallery.org.gallery1261.com
Ent Center for the Arts 2021-22: Through December 12: HIGH + LOW: D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective; February 3-April 16: Chinn Wang, magical personified vulnerable. Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-3232, entcenterforthearts.org.
Gallery 1261: Through October 16: Eventide: Daniel Keys; October 9-November 6: Jill Soukoup solo exhibition; November 6-December 4: New Landscapes: David Grossman; January 1-29: Mia Bergeron solo exhibition. Gallery 1261, 1261 Delaware Street, Suite 1, 303-571-1261, gallery1261.com. Open by appointment only.
K Contemporary: Through November 6: Hunt Slonem, Curiouser and Curiouser. K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art: Through January 2: Truth, Beauty and Power: Christopher Dresser and the Aesthetic Movement. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock Street, 303-832-8576, kirklandmuseum.org.
Leon Gallery: Through October 16: Matthew Harris, Watermelon Snowfall. Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.org.
Littleton Museum: Through October 16: Print Renaissance. Littleton Museum, 6028 South Gallup Street, Littleton, 303-795-3950, littletongov.org.
Loveland Museum: Through November 13: Tony Ortega: Magia Chicana; through January 16: Colby Brunit (opening reception October 8), October 9-December 31: Jacob Lawrence: 3 Series of Prints and Sauda Mitchell; November 13-March 19: Javier Flores: Lenguaje Vulgar; December 4-March 12: Katie Caron. Loveland Museum, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, 970-962-2410, thelovelandmuseum.org.
MCA Denver: Through January 30: Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues and Deborah Roberts: I’m; October 2: Penny admission for Colorado residents. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org.
Michael Warren Contemporary: Through October 23: Pamela Joseph, Radical Beauty: Masks, Veils and Headgear, and Deb Adams-Welles, In High Fidelity; opens October 29: Floyd D. Tunson. Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com.
Museo de las Americas: Permanent Exhibitions: Gallery of the Ancient Americas: Tiempo y Lugar and La Misión; October 14-February 26: Smoking Mirrors: Visual Histories of Identity, Resistance and Resilience. October 16: Murals of Santa Fe Walking Tour; November 16: ConnectArte Conversation: "Murals Through Time: A Conversation on Muralism and Preservation." Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.
Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA): Through December 17: The Fantasy Show. Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Parkway, Englewood, 303-806-0444, moaonline.org.
Next Gallery: Through October 3: Josh Davy, Strategem; Natalie Smith, Origins of the Divine Mother: A Female Interpretation of the Bible; through October 24: Movement, group show; upcoming: Virginia Coleman and Heidi Li. Next Gallery, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextgallery.org.
Niza Knoll Gallery: Through November 20: Catalyst, collaborative immersive installation by Kendra Fleischman, Judy Gardner, Jennifer Ghormley, Bonnie Roman and Victoria Eubanks. Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive, 303-953-1789, nizaknollgallery.com.
Pirate: Contemporary Art: October 1-17: Louis Recchia and Leo Franco; October 22-November 7: Day of the Dead; November 12-28: John Davenport and Judith Grey; December 3-19: Juried Show and Jen Starling; December 24-January 9: Pirate Group Show; January 14-30: Justin Beard and Hart Krypilo; February 4-20: Noah Sodano and Amylee Solomon; February 25-March 13: Jennifer Jeannelle and Leah Swenson; March 18-April 3: Walter Barton and Ariella Asher; April 8-24: CU Denver Sculpture Club and Janine Thornton. Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, 720-601-0966, pirateartonline.org.
Rule Gallery: October 1-2, noon to 6 p.m.: Clark Richert preview at Z-Space (special viewing before Richert's show opens at Rule Marfa the following week); October 15-November 27: Saif Senussi Azzuz: If The Olive Tree Knew; December 10-January 22: Nathan Abels: Eternal Return. Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com.
Sandra Phillips Gallery: Through October 23: Frank Sampson: Painting Magic. Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue, 303-931-2991, thesandraphillipsgallery.com.LITERARY FESTIVALS/EVENTS
Space Gallery: October 1-November 7: Michael Hedges, Karl Pilato, Stephen Shachtman, Karen Scharer. November 12-December 18: Steven Baris, Frea Buckler, Jodie Roth Cooper, Conny Goelz Schmitt. Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, 303-993-3321, spacegallery.org.
Spark Gallery: Through October 17: Madeleine Dodge: Lost Objects: An Anthology of Blue: Paintings with excerpts from poems by the Columbine Poets of Colorado; Kathryn Oberdorfer: Narrative—Reflective of the Pandemic Era; Patricia Miller, On Borrowed Time in the North Gallery. October 21-November 14: Judy Anderson and Steve Austin, Annalee Schorr in the North Gallery; November 18-December 19: Alicia Bailey and Keith Howard, Catherine Chauvin in the North Gallery. Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com.
Sync Gallery: Through October 9: Jean Herman, Fascinations, and Sandy Marvin, Special Places; October 14-November 14: New Works by Phyllis Rider and Patricia Rucker: Golden Nights—Golden Lights; November 11-December 11: Pamela Hake and Lois Lupica; December 16-January15: Sync Gallery Annual Group Exhibition. Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive, 720-630-1604, syncgallery.com.
UCCS GOCA Downtown: October 1-29: Environmental Performance Agency, title TBA; January 7-March 5: Raphael Sassi: A Retrospective. UCCS GOCA Downtown, 121 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, 719-255-3232, gocadigital.org.
Union Hall Gallery: Through November 6: Chain Letter; November 18-January 8: Cherish Marquez: Voices of the Desert. Union Talks Series: October 27: With panelists Kali Fajardo-Anstine, author (Sabrina & Corina), and Carissa Samaniego, visual artist. Union Hall, Suite 144 at the Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, 720-927-4033, unionhalldenver.org.
Valkarie Gallery: Main Gallery: Through October 17: Valerie Savarie, Nicole Grosjean and Miki Harder, Once Upon a Time; October 20-November 14: Lisa Luree and Jane Falkenberg; November 17-December 12: Claudia Roulier and Michelle Lamb; December 15-January 9: Maria Sheets. Associate and Guest Shows: Through October 31: Nicole Grosjean; November 3-28: Kim Anderson; November 3-January 2: Penney Bidwell; December 1-January 2: Mad Tatters. Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street in Belmar, Lakewood, 720-220-7587, valkariefineart.com.
Walker Fine Art: Through November 6: Spectrum of Being, group show; November 12-January 15: Matter of Time, group show. Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com.
William Havu Gallery: Through November 6: Carlos Estevez and Homare Ikeda. William Havu Gallery, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com.
MUSEUMS/ATTRACTIONS
Center for Colorado Women's History: Through February 28: Bold Women. Change History. Center for Colorado Women's History, 1310 Bannock Street, 303-620-4933, free to $8, historycolorado.org/center-colorado-womens-history.
Chatfield Farms: Through October 31: Corn Maze; October 8-10: Pumpkin Festival; November 26-January 2: Trail of Lights. Chatfield Farms, 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farm.
Colorado Railroad Museum: Special Events: October 23: Harvest Haunt Train; dates TBA: POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride; Exhibits: Through December 31: Colorado Railroads & The Black Experience; through January 22: Across the Fruited Plain: Migrating West to Colorado By Rail. Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 800-365-6263, coloradorailroadmuseum.org.
Convergence Station @ Meow Wolf: Meow Wolf’s newest permanent installation, with four stories of immersive, mind-bending exhibitions created by more than 300 local and national artists, 1338 First Street, 720-792-1200, meowwolf.com/visit/denver.
Denver Botanic Gardens: October 3 and 16: Seasonal Discoveries Tours; October 6: Shofu-en Japanese Garden Tour; October 7, 14, 22 and November 12: Of Sky and Ground Art & Garden Tour; October 14-16 and 28-20: Ghosts in the Gardens: Open Air Scare; October 19-24: Glow at the Gardens; November 1: Noches Iluminadas; November 6: Día de los Muertos Celebration; November 19-January 8: Blossoms of Light. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys: A collection of over 20,000 objects, ranging from vintage Star Wars toys to artisan dollhouses and from exquisite antique dolls to well-loved toy soldiers. October 2-3: Doll Weekend, hosted by DMMDT and the local United Federation of Doll Clubs chapters; Behind the Scenes Tours, coming soon. Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood, 303-322-1053, dmmdt.org.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Exhibits: Through December 1: Birdly Virtual Reality Experience; opens October 22: Survival of the Slowest. Special Programs: October 21: Al Amal (Hope) Mission to Mars; October 27 and November 30: 60 Minutes in Space; November 17: Digital Earth: Changing Colorado; December 6: Colliding Worlds: How Cosmic Encounters Shaped Planets and Life. IMAX: Great Bear Rainforest 3D, Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker; Gates Planetarium: Through November 7: Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, Dynamic Earth and One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure; through November 11: Cosmic Journey. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.
Denver Zoo: October 1-31: Wild Fall, a new family-focused fall celebration aimed at connecting guests to the natural—and supernatural—worlds. Denver Zoo, 2900 East 23rd Avenue, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.
Downtown Aquarium: October 16-17: River Otter Weekend; October 17: International Sawfish Day; November 6: Mermaid Breakfast (reservation required); December 11-12, 18-19 and 22-24: Breakfast with Santa; December 31: Sharkey’s New Year Bash. Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownaquariumdenver.
Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park: October 2-31: Fright Fest. November 26-January 2: Luminova Holidays. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com.
Four Mile Historic Park: A portal to Denver’s Western heritage, with historically accurate replicas, a working farm with horses, goats, chickens and pigs, and the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure. October 1-3: Pumpkin Harvest Festival; October 23: Spirits and Spirits; December: December Delights. Four Mile House, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
Georgetown Loop Railroad: Through October 30: Tall Tales and Tommyknockers Lantern Light Ghost Tour inside the Lebanon Silver Mine; October 15-24 and 22, 23, 24: Autumn Fest; October 29, 30 and 31: Halloween Trick-or-Treat Train; November 6-January 2: Santa’s North Pole Adventure and Santa’s Lighted Forest Train; December 26-January 2: The Victorian Holiday Celebration and Lighted Forest. Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot: 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown; Silver Plume Depot: 825 Railroad Avenue, Silver Plume; 888-456-6777, georgetownlooprr.com.
History Colorado Center: Through October 15: The Civil War Monument "On Guard”; through November 1: Five Points Plus: Neighborhood Memory Project; through December 31: Forty Years on the ’Fax: Colfax Avenue, 1926–1966; through January 1: Liberated; through March 5: Black in Denver, portrait and interview series by Narkita Gold; through April 30: State Historical Fund Retrospective; through July 30: Brick & Soul, photographs by Armando Geneyro; through August 31: Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center.
International Church of Cannabis: BEYOND: A Guided Meditation & Laser Light Experience, hourly light shows, $10 to $25. International Church of Cannabis, 400 South Logan Street, 303-630-9500, elevation-ministries-100781.square.site.
Molly Brown House Museum: October 14-16, 21-23 and 28-30: Victorian Horrors, an evening of "in-person" visits from both the spirit and mortal worlds; November 18: 1340 Penn/After Hours: Is Mrs. Brown Still Here? ghost hunting tour. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: More than 182,000 square feet of hangar space full of iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts, military uniforms and much more. October 2: Wings’ Community Book Fair, with authors of aviation and military books in person. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.
FOOD FESTIVALS/EVENTS
Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats: Friday, November 9, 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street, tickets start at $69, axs.com/events/398874/alton-brown-tickets.
Colorado Food Truck Stops Food Truck Festival: Featuring more than forty of Colorado's best food trucks, live music, family fun zone, ’80s costume contest, and introducing the Colorado Whiskey Expo (additional charge); Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, noon to 6 p.m. daily, Clarion Hotel Denver Central, 200 West 48th Avenue, tickets TBA, coloradofoodtruckstops.com.
Colorado Uncorked: A benefit tasting of the fourteen wines in the 2021 Governor's Cup Collection, along with a small-plate menu created by Colorado's top chefs; Friday, November 5, 6 to 9:30 p.m., History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, $55 to $95, coloradowine.com/event/colorado-uncorked-governors-cup.
Denver Mac & Cheese Fest 2021: The mac is back at a new outdoor venue with heated tents, two sessions and added beer sampling; Saturday, November 13, noon to 3:30 p.m. or 4 to 7:30 p.m., York Street Yards RiNo, 3821 Steele Street, prices TBA, facebook.com/events/910114006247107.
Harvest Week: The annual pop-up culinary collaboration presented by and supporting EatDenver and the GrowHaus is back for a three-night run; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 5-7, 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place, $125 per night, harvestweek.com.
Hops in the Park 2021, Craft Brews in Clement Park: Clement Park’s newest event; Saturday, October 2, noon to 4 p.m., Clement Park baseball fields, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, $30, ifoothills.org/beerfest/#event-info.
Sloan's Lake Beer Fest 2021: Unlimited samples from more than thirty breweries, food trucks, live ’90s tribute DJ, costume contest and more; Saturday, October 2, 3 to 7 p.m., 1611 Raleigh Street, $40 to $45, facebook.com/events/502512504135743.
VIP Chocolate Festival: A downsized event with high-quality vendors, for adults and youths aged twelve and over; Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with two-hour timed-entry slots, $30 to $50, cochocolatefests.com.
Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown 2021: Tasting focused on the local craft distilling scene—and doughnuts; Saturday, October 2, York Street Yards, 3881 Steele Street, $59.99 ($79.99 early entry), whiskeydoughnuts.com.
MUSEUMS/ATTRACTIONS
Center for Colorado Women's History: Through February 28: Bold Women. Change History. Center for Colorado Women's History, 1310 Bannock Street, 303-620-4933, free to $8, historycolorado.org/center-colorado-womens-history.
Chatfield Farms: Through October 31: Corn Maze; October 8-10: Pumpkin Festival; November 26-January 2: Trail of Lights. Chatfield Farms, 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farm.
Colorado Railroad Museum: Special Events: October 23: Harvest Haunt Train; dates TBA: POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride; Exhibits: Through December 31: Colorado Railroads & The Black Experience; through January 22: Across the Fruited Plain: Migrating West to Colorado By Rail. Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 800-365-6263, coloradorailroadmuseum.org.
Convergence Station @ Meow Wolf: Meow Wolf’s newest permanent installation, with four stories of immersive, mind-bending exhibitions created by more than 300 local and national artists, 1338 First Street, 720-792-1200, meowwolf.com/visit/denver.
Denver Botanic Gardens: October 3 and 16: Seasonal Discoveries Tours; October 6: Shofu-en Japanese Garden Tour; October 7, 14, 22 and November 12: Of Sky and Ground Art & Garden Tour; October 14-16 and 28-20: Ghosts in the Gardens: Open Air Scare; October 19-24: Glow at the Gardens; November 1: Noches Iluminadas; November 6: Día de los Muertos Celebration; November 19-January 8: Blossoms of Light. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys: A collection of over 20,000 objects, ranging from vintage Star Wars toys to artisan dollhouses and from exquisite antique dolls to well-loved toy soldiers. October 2-3: Doll Weekend, hosted by DMMDT and the local United Federation of Doll Clubs chapters; Behind the Scenes Tours, coming soon. Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood, 303-322-1053, dmmdt.org.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Exhibits: Through December 1: Birdly Virtual Reality Experience; opens October 22: Survival of the Slowest. Special Programs: October 21: Al Amal (Hope) Mission to Mars; October 27 and November 30: 60 Minutes in Space; November 17: Digital Earth: Changing Colorado; December 6: Colliding Worlds: How Cosmic Encounters Shaped Planets and Life. IMAX: Great Bear Rainforest 3D, Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker; Gates Planetarium: Through November 7: Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, Dynamic Earth and One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure; through November 11: Cosmic Journey. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.
Denver Zoo: October 1-31: Wild Fall, a new family-focused fall celebration aimed at connecting guests to the natural—and supernatural—worlds. Denver Zoo, 2900 East 23rd Avenue, 720-337-1400, denverzoo.org.
Downtown Aquarium: October 16-17: River Otter Weekend; October 17: International Sawfish Day; November 6: Mermaid Breakfast (reservation required); December 11-12, 18-19 and 22-24: Breakfast with Santa; December 31: Sharkey’s New Year Bash. Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownaquariumdenver.
Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park: October 2-31: Fright Fest. November 26-January 2: Luminova Holidays. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com.
Four Mile Historic Park: A portal to Denver’s Western heritage, with historically accurate replicas, a working farm with horses, goats, chickens and pigs, and the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure. October 1-3: Pumpkin Harvest Festival; October 23: Spirits and Spirits; December: December Delights. Four Mile House, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
Georgetown Loop Railroad: Through October 30: Tall Tales and Tommyknockers Lantern Light Ghost Tour inside the Lebanon Silver Mine; October 15-24 and 22, 23, 24: Autumn Fest; October 29, 30 and 31: Halloween Trick-or-Treat Train; November 6-January 2: Santa’s North Pole Adventure and Santa’s Lighted Forest Train; December 26-January 2: The Victorian Holiday Celebration and Lighted Forest. Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot: 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown; Silver Plume Depot: 825 Railroad Avenue, Silver Plume; 888-456-6777, georgetownlooprr.com.
History Colorado Center: Through October 15: The Civil War Monument "On Guard”; through November 1: Five Points Plus: Neighborhood Memory Project; through December 31: Forty Years on the ’Fax: Colfax Avenue, 1926–1966; through January 1: Liberated; through March 5: Black in Denver, portrait and interview series by Narkita Gold; through April 30: State Historical Fund Retrospective; through July 30: Brick & Soul, photographs by Armando Geneyro; through August 31: Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center.
International Church of Cannabis: BEYOND: A Guided Meditation & Laser Light Experience, hourly light shows, $10 to $25. International Church of Cannabis, 400 South Logan Street, 303-630-9500, elevation-ministries-100781.square.site.
Molly Brown House Museum: October 14-16, 21-23 and 28-30: Victorian Horrors, an evening of "in-person" visits from both the spirit and mortal worlds; November 18: 1340 Penn/After Hours: Is Mrs. Brown Still Here? ghost hunting tour. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: More than 182,000 square feet of hangar space full of iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts, military uniforms and much more. October 2: Wings’ Community Book Fair, with authors of aviation and military books in person. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.
FOOD FESTIVALS/EVENTS
Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats: Friday, November 9, 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street, tickets start at $69, axs.com/events/398874/alton-brown-tickets.
Colorado Food Truck Stops Food Truck Festival: Featuring more than forty of Colorado's best food trucks, live music, family fun zone, ’80s costume contest, and introducing the Colorado Whiskey Expo (additional charge); Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, noon to 6 p.m. daily, Clarion Hotel Denver Central, 200 West 48th Avenue, tickets TBA, coloradofoodtruckstops.com.
Colorado Uncorked: A benefit tasting of the fourteen wines in the 2021 Governor's Cup Collection, along with a small-plate menu created by Colorado's top chefs; Friday, November 5, 6 to 9:30 p.m., History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, $55 to $95, coloradowine.com/event/colorado-uncorked-governors-cup.
Denver Mac & Cheese Fest 2021: The mac is back at a new outdoor venue with heated tents, two sessions and added beer sampling; Saturday, November 13, noon to 3:30 p.m. or 4 to 7:30 p.m., York Street Yards RiNo, 3821 Steele Street, prices TBA, facebook.com/events/910114006247107.
Harvest Week: The annual pop-up culinary collaboration presented by and supporting EatDenver and the GrowHaus is back for a three-night run; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 5-7, 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place, $125 per night, harvestweek.com.
Hops in the Park 2021, Craft Brews in Clement Park: Clement Park’s newest event; Saturday, October 2, noon to 4 p.m., Clement Park baseball fields, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, $30, ifoothills.org/beerfest/#event-info.
Sloan's Lake Beer Fest 2021: Unlimited samples from more than thirty breweries, food trucks, live ’90s tribute DJ, costume contest and more; Saturday, October 2, 3 to 7 p.m., 1611 Raleigh Street, $40 to $45, facebook.com/events/502512504135743.
VIP Chocolate Festival: A downsized event with high-quality vendors, for adults and youths aged twelve and over; Sunday, October 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with two-hour timed-entry slots, $30 to $50, cochocolatefests.com.
Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown 2021: Tasting focused on the local craft distilling scene—and doughnuts; Saturday, October 2, York Street Yards, 3881 Steele Street, $59.99 ($79.99 early entry), whiskeydoughnuts.com.
A Conversation With Stacey Abrams: October 13: Gloria Neal moderates a one-night-only engagement with the political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur and NY Times best-selling author, 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$79.50. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.
BookBar: October 8: Craig Childs in conversation with Scott Graham, Tracing Time: Seasons With Rock Art, 7 p.m.; October 9: Joseph Hutchison, Under Sleep's New Moon book launch, 7 p.m.; October 15: Kimberly O’Connor, White Lung book launch, 7 p.m. BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street, 303-284-0194, bookbardenver.com.
Boulder Bookstore: October 6: Jayson Gaddis, Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High-Stakes Relationships, 6:30 p.m.; October 7: Margaret Jacobs, After One Hundred Winters: In Search of Reconciliation on America's Stolen Lands, 6:30 p.m.; October 13: Arawama Hayashi, Social Presencing Theater: The Art of Making a True Move; 6:30 p.m.; October 18: Sandor Katz, Sandor Katz's Fermentation Journeys: Recipes, Techniques, and Traditions From Around the World, 5 p.m.; October 19: Morris Pearl and Erica Payne, Tax the Rich!: How Lies, Loopholes, and Lobbyists Make the Rich Even Richer, 5 p.m.; October 21: Jenny Shank, Mixed Company: Stories, 6:30 p.m. Boulder Bookstore, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-447-2074, boulderbookstore.net.
Denver Art Museum: October 6: Darrin Alfred, “Gio Ponti’s Denver Art Museum: The Evolution of an Architectural Icon,” 6 p.m., $5-$20; December 21: Alex Nemerov, “The Greatest Unknown American Painter: Dennis Miller Bunker and His Wild Asters,” 6 p.m., $5 to $20. Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.
JAAMM Fest: November 9: Fred Marcus Memorial Holocaust Lecture: Judy Batalion, ”The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos"; Author Event: Colum McCann, Apeirogon; December 7: Rabbi Sandra Lawson, "Black, Jewish & Queer: Navigating Judaism With Multiple Identities & Building Bridges"; December 21: workshop with Daniel Josh Rubin, ”27 Essential Principles of Story: Master the Secrets of Great Storytelling, From Shakespeare to South Park"; January 16: author event: Mark Sullivan, The Last Green Valley: A Novel. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, jccdenver.org.
Anne Lamott: October 8: Live appearance with the author of Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage, 7:30 p.m., $35-$79.50; Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place; 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.
Pen & Podium Literary Series: October 18: Gregory Maguire; November 15: Susan Orlean; March 21: Jhumpa Lahiri; April 4: Tracy K. Smith and Kevin Young. Newman Center, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenterpresents.com.
Tattered Cover Book Store: Colfax Avenue: October 3: The Legacy of Chicano Theater: A Conversation With Tony Garcia, 6 p.m.; October 11: Thomas J. Noel and William J. Hansen, Boom and Bust Colorado, 7 p.m.; 2526 East Colfax Avenue, 303-322-7727. McGregor Square: October 8: An Afro-Latina's Guide to a White World: A Conversation With Mariefromthe303, 6 p.m.; 1991 Wazee Street, Suite 100, 303-436-1070. Aspen Grove: October 15: Colorado Writers' Salon: Spooky Family Night, 7 p.m.; 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-470-7050. All stores: tatteredcover.com.
Tesoro Cultural Center’s Historic Lecture Series: October 17: Dr. David Wrobel, “The Global West That Women Made"; October 24: Mark Gardner and Rex Rideout chat about history and music of the American West; January 9: Dr. Charles Nicholas Saenz, “History of the San Luis Valley"; January 23: Dr. Tom Noel on the history of the Rocky Mountain West; February 27: Dr. Alice Baumgartner, South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to the Civil War; March 6: Dr. David Beyreis, "'If you had fought bravely, I would have sung for you': Changing Roles of Cheyenne Women During the 19th Century Plains Warfare"; April 10: Francois Marie Patorni, The French in New Mexico; May 1: Dee Cordry, Southern Cheyenne History and the Bents. Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue, 2526 East Colfax Avenue, 303-322-7727, tatteredcover.com.
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: October 3: The Search for Life in the Universe, 7:30 p.m., $50-$300. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place; 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.
MISCELLANEOUS
Art Song Colorado: October 30: Enough: Voices of Domestic Violence; First United Methodist Church Colorado Springs, 420 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, artsongcolorado.org.
Boo & Brew: October 30: Trunk-or-treat style trick-or-treating, beer garden, fall market and more; Aurora Town Center, food court parking lot, 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora, 303-344-9764, towncenterataurora.com.
Central Park Fall Fest: October 9: Pumpkin patch, family costume contest, petting zoo, food trucks, fall-themed drinks and more; Jet Stream Park & Pool, 3574 Alton Street, eventbrite.com/e/central-park-fall-fest-tickets-164511715971.
Cheesman Park Art Fest: Oct. 2-3: 135 artists and craftsmen from across the United States showcase their work. Cheesman Park, 1599 East Eighth Avenue, 505-273-7363, dashevents.com.
Cider Days: October 2-3: Celebrate Lakewood’s agricultural heritage with an entertaining mix of live performances, activities and tasty harvest treats. Heritage Lakewood, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, 303- 987-7850, lakewood.org/Government/Departments/Community-Resources/Arts-and-Culture/Heritage-Lakewood.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze: November 19-January 3: A dazzling family holiday spectacular where a fantastical cast of holiday characters come to life; Bubly Theater, Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, 720-452-6900, gaylordrockies.com.
Elk Fest: October 2-3: Celebrate Estes Park's resident elk at this family-friendly festival, Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park, visitestespark.com.
The Great Colorado Air Show: October 16-17: Featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and more; Northern Colorado Regional Airport, 4900 Earhart Road, Loveland, 970- 837-3122, greatcoloradoairshow.com.
Golden Autumn Fest 2021: October 3: Celebrate all the things that make Golden a bright and shining community, including chalk art, puppet shows, silent movies, Civil War re-enactors, big trucks and Westernaires pony rides. Golden History Museum, 923 10th St, Golden, 303-278-3557, goldenhistory.org.
Handmade in Colorado Expo Cherry Creek: October 2-3: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. Fillmore Plaza, First Avenue and Fillmore Street, Cherry Creek North, 720-272-7467, coloradoevents.org.
Harvest Fest: October 2: Ironton Distillery’s biggest event of the year, with pumpkin-themed food and drink specials, a pumpkin patch, mini harvest market, axe throwing, costume contest and more. Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place, 720-532-0937, irontondistillery.com.
Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns: October 1-31: Walk among 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins and larger-than-life lighted pumpkin displays, Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 510-896-3361, magicofthejackolanterns.com.
Prairie Harvest Fall Fest: October 2: Yoga in the Park, pumpkin-picking, hayrides, live music, street fair and market, and home improvement experts; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Painted Prairie, 6000 Picadilly Road, Aurora, lifeatpaintedprairie.com.
Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival: October 9: The perfect place to pick your pumpkins, with live music and craft beer for adults, as well as games, crafts and a bounce house for kids, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park, visitestespark.com.
Shop, Sip & Eat at Autumn BAZAAR Belleview Station: With 80+ Colorado small businesses, a pop-up street food court, live music and Shop & Sip drink packages; 4959 South Newport Street, Englewood, denverbazaar.com.
These listings were compiled in our Fall Arts Guide, which was included in the September 30 edition of Westword and is also available in our Flipbook archives here. We publish lists of upcoming highlights every week; send event information to [email protected]