Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Here's the windup: The city is heading into its All-Star summer, but even before the big game on July 13 (find all the official MLB details here), there's plenty more to do in and around Denver — and much of it is free!

And the pitch: Keep reading for ten great free events this week...

Riverfront Park Summer Sessions

Thursday, July 8, 4 to 8 p.m.

Commons Park, 19th and Platte streets

Head to Riverfront Park for the latest installment in this free monthly series that includes local vendors, food trucks, and beer and cider options. And lots of live music, of course, with a lineup of Sturtz, Sarah Slaton & the Great Perhaps, and Boot Gun. Get the details here...and don't miss the rollout of another Thursday Night Social Ride at 8:30 p.m.

Glenarm Patio Block Party

Thursday, July 8, Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 5 to 8 p.m.

1600 Glenarm Place

Celebrate summer at the Denver Pavilion with live music powered by the Drop 104.7, including Sunset Sessionz on July 8, J O S H The Hip Hop Cellist on July 9, and DJ Bella Scratch on July 10. There will also be drink and patio specials offered by Denver Pavilions restaurants. Find out more about this free bash here.

EXPAND Get ready for a blast from the past. Historic Denver

Empowered by Place: Denver's Historic Movie Palaces

Thursday, July 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m., online

Historic Denver hosts a virtual exploration of historic movie theaters — from the Mayan to the lost Aladdin — with local experts discussing how the past carries on to the present. Register for the free program here.

Music Where the Sidewalk Ends: Venus Cruz

Thursday, July 8, 7 to 8 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

History Colorado Center’s outdoor live-music series returns to the museum’s side porch every Thursday evening in July, but with a twist: In deference to the current exhibit Building Denver, these Music Where the Sidewalk Ends shows will reflect the cultural flavors of different Denver neighborhoods. Genre-hopping jazz stylist Venus Cruz kicks things off; Los Mocochetes, Lolita and Avery Jacob will follow in the coming weeks. It’s all free; find details here.

EXPAND Black Arts Festival

Colorado Black Arts Festival

Friday, July 9, noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West City Park, 17th Avenue and York Street

After going virtual in 2020, the Colorado Black Arts Festival, which began 35 years ago, is back in its old spot in City Park, with all the community-friendly elements that make it a winner for everyone. These include a world tour of live music, from African beats, jazz, and rhythm and blues to Sunday’s gospel finale. Art lovers and shoppers can browse an outdoor gallery and marketplace, and there are plenty of kid-friendly activities, as well as film and health tents for the older crowd. Admission is free; find more info here.

Regi-Rama: The Greatest Showman

Friday, July 9, 6 to 11 p.m.

Regis University, West 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard

The second installment of Regis University's family-friendly summer movie series will screen The Greatest Showman after an evening of fun and games and picnicking on the lawn (food trucks will also be on hand). Admission is free, and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m.; find out more here.

Stain'd Magazine: Responsibility Release Party

Friday, July 9, 7 to 9 p.m.

Grandma's House, 1710 South Broadway

Stain’d Magazine collects poetry, photography, essays, stories and visual art for every issue of the bi-annual art publication; the fifth edition, Responsibility, explores the arts of leadership and duty from both sides of the reliability divide. But wherever you land on that issue, expect this to be a party — outdoors on the patio, with interactive activities, some social justice work and live music by the Grace Clark Trio and Bear and the Beasts. The event is free; learn more here.

Frida Kahlo — A Celebration of Life & Resistance Community Celebration

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RISE Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road

One thing has been a constant throughout the slow rise of the Westwood Creative District: an annual fest to honor Mexican artist and feminist cult figure Frida Kahlo. It began with an art exhibition, but has evolved into a bigger celebration, with art, music, artisan vendors, cultural dancers and a fun Frida look-alike contest. Learn more about this week’s free fest here, and watch for details about four ticketed dinner events in her honor that run July 24 through August 14.

Second Sunday Guided Tours

Sunday, July 11, 1 p.m.

Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11

If you’ve never experienced Lumonics — the amazing light sculptures of free-thinking couple Dorothy and Mel Tanner, who began making them in the swinging ’60s — here’s your chance to see the work, as well as Lumonics itself, a fortress of spiritually uplifting art-making. After Dorothy passed away a year ago at the age of 97, co-archivist Barry Raphael and studio director Marc Billard were left to carry on the Lumonics torch; now that people can congregate again, they're hosting summer tours every second Sunday through September. Learn more and sign up for the free tours here.

Lift Our Voices Summer Sing-along

Sunday, July 11, 2 to 5 p.m.

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

Every now and then, sing-along maven Jimi Bernath, who carries the lyrics to thousands of pop songs in his head, invites people to gather at the Mercury Cafe to go back in time for a sing-along event that even Mitch Miller could appreciate. (Who’s Mitch Miller? Ask your friend, Google.) Or at the very least, the Chad Mitchell Trio (ditto). The summer version isn’t themed, so expect a spread of easy, popular tunes from decades ago. Lyric sheets are usually provided, the atmosphere is chill and friendly, and you don’t have to open your mouth if you don’t want to. Admission is free, but food and drink are available; find info here.

Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.