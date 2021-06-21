Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The big news this week is Denver Pride, which is inspiring a virtual parade of events, both online and in-person, in the city. But there's lots more to do for free, including browsing musical memories, listening to live music, catching a new exhibit on the history of Five Points, and helping the city capture its Latino/Chicano history. And you can even tour Casa Bonita (see our story here).

Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week.

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Tenth Anniversary Online Auction

Through Sunday, June 27, online

Colorado Music Hall of Fame turned ten this year, and in honor of that big birthday, it's auctioning off ten in-person cultural events, including exclusive tours of Twist & Shout with Paul and Jill Epstein and Red Rocks with legendary promoter Chuck Morris. Bidding starts Monday, June 21, and runs through Sunday, June 27. While you'll have to ante up big bucks if you're hoping to win, it costs nothing to look...and there's plenty of more free entertainment available on the Colorado Music Hall of Fame website. The nonprofit is also hosting a free livestream chat with Morris at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23; learn more here.

Meet & Munch: Virtual Lunch Break at the Meet Cart

Monday, June 21, noon to 1 p.m., on Zoom

Just one of the new things you’ll see when the Denver Art Museum’s Martin Building reopens to the public this fall is a giant homage mural, “I Invent It, My Hands Draw a Cloud,” honoring Denver’s creative community using ideas based on public input. Artists Emily Hope Dobkin and Olive Moya are collecting ideas and sky photos to integrate into the finished mural, and they're looking for help from you. Chat and share ideas by tuning into any of three Monday Zoom meetings with the muralists that start today; submit sky photos using this online form. Everybody is a star! Find more details here.

Awake With Pride Drag Show

Wednesday, June 23, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Awake Denver, 2240 Clay Street

When Awake Denver opened just over a month ago, Denver’s sober community found a new way to chill at a bar without feeling self-conscious about nursing a ginger ale all evening. The alcohol-free venue, stocked with coffee and zero-proof brews, wines and spirits, will now establish itself as an alternative for Pride Week celebrants who don’t want to risk falling off the wagon just to see a drag show. No need: It’ll be just like old times, but better, when host Diamond Starr delivers drag queen performers at the first Awake With Pride Sober Celebration. The show is free; get more info here.

Biennial of the Americas Leadership Forum

Thursday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online

This day of virtual programming will present leaders from across the Americas on engaging, timely and informative topics, including Global Inclusivity at 10 a.m.; Artists Leading Political Change at 11 a.m.; The Next Normal at noon; U.S.-Cuba Policy at 2 p.m.; and ESG Framework Across the Americas at 3 p.m. Register here.

Riverfront Park Summer Sessions

Thursday, June 24, 4 to 8 p.m.

Riverfront Park, 1610 Little Raven Street

Summer is here, bringing those balmy nights perfect for lounging on the grass and listening to live music. The free Riverfront Park Summer Sessions returns to the banks of the Platte River this week for the first of four evenings buoyed by live music, $1 beverages and food-truck fare. Guests at this kick-off event include the Mile High Soul Club, Float Like a Buffalo and Brothers of Brass; Great Divide and Stem Ciders will serve libations, and food vendors include the Crescent City and OG Burgers trucks. Before you go, RSVP for one $1 beer, seltzer or cider here, and get event details here.

History Colorado

Five Points Plus: Neighborhood Memory Project

Thursday, June 24, 5 to 9 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

A free community celebration will mark the opening of this new exhibit that's part of History Colorado's Building Denver initiative and the Museum of Memory project, a public-history collaboration that works with Colorado residents to remember and reanimate their collective past. Five Points Plus was developed with members of the Five Points community and the Black American West Museum & Heritage Center; it features a mural created by artist Adri Norris in partnership with residents, a sound installation featuring the voices of community storytellers, and photos from the community. You'll also find popular clothing items from the '70s and '80s, yearbooks and other materials from different eras at Manual High School, items from local businesses, and albums from popular Five Points artists. Free admission to the museum is included in this opening event, which will also offer live music, snacks and a cash bar. Find out more at historycolorado.org.

ALICE (in wonderland)

Friday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Colorado Ballet and Rocky Mountain PBS present a broadcast performance of ALICE (in wonderland), a larger-than-life ballet based on the books by Lewis Carroll. The show features choreography by Septime Webre and music by Matthew Pierce, performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra — and broadcast for free on Rocky Mountain PBS. Find details here.

Dollhouse Miniatures Yard Sale

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood

Got a thing for little people who live in little houses, sleep in little bedsteads and use itty-bitty silverware to eat off minuscule dinner plates? The annual yard sale at Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys has big deals if you'd like to collect some new pieces for your own little micro-world. Buy craft supplies, miniature items and other tiny things to support the museum at this yard sale in the back parking lot. Admission to the sale is free (there's still a fee to enter the museum); learn more here.

I Am Denver Storytelling Lab: Latino/Chicano Historical Context

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

Robert and Judi Newman Center for Theatre Education, Denver Performing Arts Complex

The Denver Office of Storytelling is collecting the history of Denver’s Chicano and Latino communities, and is looking for stories, memories and photos to identify significant locations that should be recognized and remembered. Share your stories at this workshop; register here.

TEDxMileHigh: All Together

Saturday, June 26, 5 to 7:15 p.m., online

Meet interesting and creative Coloradans at TEDxMileHigh: All Together, a learning experience of virtual talks by podcasters, community builders, writers, comedians, activists and a brain expert, all kept in line by emcee and experienced TEDx talker Nita Mosby Tyler. Spoken-word performer, mentor and Denver superstar Suzi Q. Smith; author and 2021 Whiting Award-winner Steven Dunn; and immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra are just a few of the folks you’ll meet for free; learn more and RSVP at Eventbrite.



Know of a great free event in town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.