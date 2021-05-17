Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Colorado is reopening, and people are coming out of their houses to attend actual events (or at least garden around those houses). The week offers a mix of virtual and in-person activities with which you can fill your free time — all for free.

Learn about energy, then expend some of your own this weekend as you explore Five Points or hit the Dairy Block for a new concert series. Keep reading for the ten best free events on the calendar:

Caitlyn Atkinson and Jennifer Jewell, Under Western Skies

Monday, May 17, 5 p.m., online

If ever there was a year when Colorado gardeners needed inspiration, this is it. Under Western Skies, a beautiful new book by gardening writer Jennifer Jewell and botanical photographer Caitlyn Atkinson, is packed with ideas for 36 gardens, with advice on how to listen to nature’s voice while planting your plot. Jewell and Atkinson will break it all down virtually when the Tattered Cover Book Store hosts them for a free, livestreaming book talk (or order the book as well for $54); find info and RSVP online at Eventbrite.

The Future of Energy: Colorado’s Energy Roadmap

Tuesday, May 18, 4 p.m., online

In 2019, Colorado's House Bill 19-1261 laid out a series of carbon-reduction targets: 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050, compared to the 2005 baseline. The legislation set the state on an ambitious course for climate action and a clean energy transition, encompassing key sectors like electricity, fuel, and transportation. In this final program in the Future of Energy series, Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, will talk about the road ahead. Register here.

Laura Ann Samuelson, "this time with smaller parts"

Wednesday, May 19, Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21, 6 and 7:15 p.m.

Evans School Auditorium, 1115 Acoma Street

Always imaginative dancer and choreographer Laura Ann Samuelson will celebrate her new designation as a RedLine resident with “this time with smaller parts,” an original dance performance that easily crosses disciplines as dancers move through a kind of sculptural jungle gym. Samuelson’s work is set to run twice nightly over four evenings (the free program repeats May 27) at a new RedLine satellite, the Evans School; for reservations, email lkargol@redlineart.org. Learn more here.

Manuel Ramos, Angels in the Wind

Thursday, May 20, 6 p.m., online

We can all thank Denver writer Manuel Ramos, the author of eleven novels in the niche genre of Chicano noir, for setting his detective fiction in this state, with gumshoes who walk in the shadows of Northside streets. His latest, Angels in the Wind, revisits protagonist Gus Corral as he uncovers small-town secrets in the fictional burg of Melton, Colorado. The Tattered Cover presents Ramos virtually in conversation with Dr. Jorge Zamora, an expert on Hispanic crime fiction; RSVP online at Eventbrite (you can also pre-order the book for $23).

Americas COVID-19 Memorial Workshops

Healing Through Art, Thursday, May 20, 6 to 8 p.m., online

Memorializing Through Art, Friday, May 21, 9 to 10 a.m., online

The Biennial of the Americas has been working toward the creation of the Americas COVID-19 Memorial, a community-driven project mourning the loss of human life worldwide to the pandemic. Along with a group of 21 international commissioned artists, members of the public can submit artwork to be included in the display. To that end, two free online workshops are being offered this week with Venezuelan artist Adriana Rondón-Rivero and Denver printmaker Javier Flores; register here. The deadline to submit art is May 31 (find a submission form here).

Opening Reception: Matt Barton, "Community Forms"

Saturday, May 22, 2 to 5 p.m.

TAXI, 3457 Ringsby Court

Form follows function in more than one way with this permanent public art project by Colorado Springs artist and Black Cube resident Matt Barton. "Community Forms" is an undulating concrete structure at the TAXI campus that serves both as a stormwater flood mitigation environment and an impromptu skate park. It’s also beautiful to look at, in a win-win-win. Celebrate "Community Forms" at an outdoor reception that also invites boarders to try out the new terrain; there will be an open skate at 4 after remarks at 3 p.m. RSVP online at Eventbrite, then read our story about "Community Forms."

Remix Pop-Up Market

Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Black House, 2852 Welton Street

A formerly vacant house on Welton Street isn’t empty anymore: Dubbed the Black House, the Five Points dwelling will serve, at least for the weekend, as the location of the Remix Pop-Up Market, a shopping extravaganza that includes wares from Denver BIPOC businesses, as well as high-end consignment items being sold to raise funds for the outdoor youth program Lincoln Hills Cares. Make it a weekend: Each day will feature new items and vendors, and between rounds of shopping, organizers suggest checking out Five Points businesses like Coffee at the Point and Mimosas, a new brunch spot. Learn more here.

Downtown is back for summer. Larimer Square

Tour de DUG

Saturday, May 22, 9:30 a.m.

Denver Urban Gardens, 1031 33rd Street, Suite 100

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to have a piece of land all your own at a community garden? Get a taste when Denver Urban Gardens hosts a family-friendly bike tour of three of DUG’s 188 locations, all wrapped up together with a scavenger hunt, live music, chalk art and a seed giveaway. Tour groups will leave DUG headquarters in timed-entry waves; register and leave optional donations here.

Artists on the Rise: LVDY

Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 23, 3 p.m.

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

The Dairy Block is launching Artists on the Rise, an ongoing campaign to highlight top Mile High talents, with LVDY, a Colorado-based indie-folk duo with Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable that had traveled the world before the pandemic put a stop to live performances. Fans, known as the LVDYMOB, helped support a successful Kickstarter campaign, allowing the musicians to create a debut album, Gold, which dropped on April 16. The act will perform two free outdoor concerts in the Alley at the Dairy Block; find out more here.

Poetry at the Park

Sunday, May 23, 2 to 6 p.m.

Cheesman Park, East 12th Avenue and High Street

A grand old Denver tradition is being revived on Sunday by a younger contingent of poets and presses, who’ve banded together to throw Poetry in the Park, a free marathon afternoon reading under the open sky. It’s pretty simple: Bring a blanket and a sandwich if you please, and stay for a few minutes or a couple of hours. Readers are also invited to sign up for ten-minute slots; RSVP here.



