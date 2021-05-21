Eight Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

As the city continues to open up, the Town Hall Arts Center joins the lineup of venues offering live, in-person theater. But there's plenty to do online, too.

Check our list of free events, as well as our guide to art attractions around town. Then keep reading for the best eight ticketed activities this weekend:

SHOUT! The Mod Musical

Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton

Opening Friday, May 21, 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays through Sundays through June 20

Theater at Littleton’s Town Hall is going live again with a production of a musical revue set in England’s swinging ’60s, with a soundtrack of tunes originally sung by female pop stars like Shirley Bassey, Cilla Black, Petula Clark, Lulu and Dusty Springfield. Five upbeat, Carnaby Street-ready women representing different generations link arms and life stories to sing the hits between funny commercial spots and advice-column letters read aloud in the musical; buy tickets, starting at $37, and learn more here. (Not ready to show your face in a theater? Shows will be livestreamed, too; find out more here.)

TheBigWonderful: Blake & Friends

Saturday, May 22, 5 to 9 p.m.

6785 East Chenango Drive

Music Saturday returns with Blake & Friends, with Blake Mobley of Tiger Party, Neal Evans of Dopapod, Ryan Jalbert of the Motet and JALBATROSS, Tim Philpott of French Cuffs, and Ashley Niven of Tiger Party/French Cuffs. Food trucks will be on hand, and the grounds are dog-friendly. Tickets are $18 GA/$25 at the door, or $50-$55 for open bar. Get them and find out more here.

See/Hear: Illuminated Stories in Song

Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. nightly

Dairy Arts Center, 2509 Walnut Street, Boulder

Opera on Tap is venturing outdoors at the Dairy for a pair of drive-in evenings with a collaborative music and visual program of song cycles — Richard Strauss’s “Four Last Songs/Vier letzte Lieder,” Ernesto Cordero’s “Four Works for Voice and Guitar,” Robert Owens’s “Mortal Storm” and Nkeiru Okoye’s “Brooklyn Cinderella” —that brings together voices from across the nation. Audience members can experience the show by tuning in to car radio audio in a parked vehicle or while sitting in BYO chair seating at the Dairy’s back porch (the loading dock). Tickets are $10 per person, available via single or joint group orders here.

Living Room Local: Rhiana Yazzie

Sunday, May 23, 6 p.m.

Local Theater Company’s Living Room Local virtual conversation series rolls along in May to explore the ups and downs of running an Indigenous theater group through the experiences of Rhiana Yazzie, a Navajo playwright, filmmaker and artistic director of New Native Theatre in Minneapolis. Join Yazzie in her living room while sitting in yours; buy tickets, $20, and learn more at Eventbrite.



Bad Bedtime Stories

Now through May, online

One Night Stand Theater, a Denver-area theater company that presents one-night-only evenings of staged readings, just released its sixth online “mini-show”: an audio production titled Bad Bedtime Stories. “While we wait for the opportunity to perform on stage again, we’re doing these online productions with our One Night Stand Theater writers and actors,” says artistic director James O’Leary. “Our new show features parodies and reinterpretations of classic fairy tales, as well as musings on children’s stories in general.” It's free to tune in, though donations are encouraged. Find out more at onenightstandtheater.org.

CoronaVox: Stories From the Front

Now through May, online

In the style of Phamaly’s past “Vox Phamalia” programs, CoronaVox: Stories From the Front is a compilation of theatrical pieces created and performed by over fifty Phamaly writers and actors. They're based on fellow community members and their unique experiences during COVID-19, particularly essential workers who have been the unsung heroes of the pandemic: a health-care worker, a teacher, a food preparer, a caregiver and more. In classic Phamaly fashion, the stories come to life with vitality, respect, humor and heart, demonstrating that even during the darkest of times, we can find light in human connection and storytelling. Tickets start at $20; get them here.

Small Mouth Sounds

Now through May

Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

The Arvada Center is reopening for live performances with this production of Small Mouth Sounds, postponed from 2020. The poignant off-Broadway hit follows six participants at a silent yoga retreat and their attempts to connect and solve the problems of their lives. Tickets are $45 to $50; get them here.

Shiki Dreams

Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 7:30 p.m., through November 1

Prismajic, 2219 East 21st Avenue

Shiki Dreams, Prismajic’s sequel to its even longer-running Natura Obscura at the Museum of Outdoor Arts, just snagged fourth place in the public vote for USA Today's 10 Best Immersive Art Experiences. The walk-through visual adventure reopened after a COVID break, so now you can see what makes Shiki Dreams so compelling. Timed-entry tickets are $14 to $19.99; reserve yours and learn more here.



Know of a great event? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.