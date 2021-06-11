Ten More Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This is going to be a beautiful Colorado weekend, both inside and out. Head to a park or patio for sunshine and scenery and the first City Park Jazz concert of the season. Indoors, you can shop 'til you drop at Record Store Day events, rock out with Alice, or get a jump on next week's Pride events.

Here are ten of the best events in Denver this week (and see our list of free things to do for still more inspiration):

Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure

Friday, June 11, through July 3, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

The Aurora Fox is rockin’ and rollin’ its way back into live performances this summer with an upbeat Lewis Carroll reboot featuring live music played by actors who double as musicians. Beyond the Jabberwocky she meets, the protagonist of Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure wends her way through terrain unfamiliar to Carroll fans, as she dances her way to a ska beat and Bollywood rhythms. Admission ranges from $15 to $40 online; find additional info here.

Record Store Day

Saturday, June 12, 8 to 7 p.m.

Wax Trax Records, 638 East 13th Avenue

Twist & Shout, 2508 East Colfax Avenue

Looking to stock up on vinyl and take some new music for a spin? The nationally celebrated Record Store Day is back, and Denver stores are getting in on the action, including Wax Trax, Twist & Shout (opening early, at 8 a.m.) and others in the area. Record sellers are stocking up for the music-buying frenzy, with special Record Store Day albums and other offerings. So break out your wallet and shop till you drop...the needle on your next disc. Go to the Record Store Day website for a full list of participating stores.

Building Denver: Where Corners Meet

Saturday, June 12, through September 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (later Thursdays)

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

It helps to know where we've come from in order to plan where we're going. The History Colorado Center is adding another facet to its already impressive Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, with architecturally focused interventions by students and architects from the University of Colorado Denver’s College of Architecture & Planning. Building Denver: Where Corners Meet, which opens June 12, offers three collaborative, investigative projects that help viewers collectively envision a healthier, more inclusive, more equitable city. This exhibit is included with admission to the museum. Timed tickets ($0 to 14) are available at historycolorado.org/welcome.

Off the Record Block Party

Saturday, June 12, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

Larimer Lounge is spilling out into the street for an Off the Record Block Party, a National Record Store Day celebration that mixes up live music over twelve hours with album-flipping on the side, courtesy of Ryan Dykstra’s Vintage Vinyl Record Boutique. Among the local acts spread over six sets are Trayce Chapman, Retrofette, LVDY, The Reminders and a Secret Set guest to be named later, followed at midnight by a DJ Dance Party with Funk Hunk and Fred Fancy. Tickets, which benefit Denver’s Youth on Record, are $10 at Eventbrite for each act, which change every two hours.

25th Annual Ducky Derby at Festival Park Farmers' Market

Sunday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

300 Second Street, Castle Rock

The Festival Park Farmer’s Market opens on Sunday, and in addition to local produce, food and arts and crafts. There will be live entertainment, and you can even paint your own rubber Ducky. Because the main event is the Ducky Derby at 1 p.m., when rubber Duckys are released into Plum Creek and "race" a half-mile to the finish line. The first ten ducks to cross the line win cash prizes, and there's a chance to win a new car. Each $5 donation to the Rotary Club of Castle Rock earns a ticket for one Ducky. Five Duckys run $20. Find out more here.

Japanese Cultural Day

Sunday, June 13, noon to 5 p.m.

Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

The Museum of Boulder is turning Japanese on June 13, with a full afternoon of rooftop Taiko drummers, origami crane-folding, tasty Japanese snacks, artwork by Akemi Tsutsui-Kunitake and culture talks hosted by the Sakura Foundation. All activities are included in the regular museum admission; tickets, $10, are available in advance at Eventbrite.

City Park Jazz

Sunday, June 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

City Park

Nothing says summer has come to Denver like the kick-off concert for City Park Jazz. On Sunday, Mile High music lovers will be picnicking in the park and dancing to the sweaty, soulful sounds of the nine-piece Colorado band, The Burroughs. With his background in the church, frontman Johnny Burrough promises to bring the spirit to the show. So put on your dancing shoes and get ready to shake out your woes.

History Colorado Calamity and Recovery Tours: The 1965 Flood

Sunday, June 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway

History Colorado’s Tours and Treks series has a lot to cover this summer as an accompaniment to the new exhibit Building Denver; a trio of special adventures will show how disaster—starting with the 1965 Platte River flood — spawns both good and bad changes in the future of a city. (The 1980s Oil Crash will be the focus on June 19, and the 1970s Oil Boom on June 26). Denver historian and prolific author Phil Goodstein, who isn’t one to whitewash the facts, will lead trekkers through those civic transitions; special guests with a handle on present disasters — COVID, for one — will talk about more modern crises. RSVP for the tours here; tickets run $5 to $20.

The Majestic Melanated Cabaret

Sunday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Blush & Blu, 1526 East Colfax Avenue

The meaning of Black pride will be working overtime at Black Pride Denver’s Majestic Melanated Cabaret, which will celebrate gay life and the culture of color with a brown and black drag lineup onstage, plus dancing and communing. Host JUICCY and special guests Felony Misdemeanor and Mikki Miraj will be there to help spread the love; Blush & Blu is the place to prime your pump for this year’s upcoming Pride Fest. Learn more and purchase tickets, $10, at Brown Paper Tickets.



Plan ahead

InSights & InPerson: Hooded Empire: the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado

Tuesday, June 15, 7 p.m., online

In this History Colorado program, Public Historian Sam Bock and Curator of Archives Shaun Boyd will talk with Robert Goldberg, emeritus professor from the University of Utah and the author of Hooded Empire: the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado. Originally published in 1981, this still-seminal book used Denver Klan membership books from History Colorado’s collection to examine the conditions that pushed a large number of Coloradans into the waiting arms of the KKK during the 1920s. Goldberg will speak about the ledger books (which are now available online) and what they can teach us about the history of white supremacy in Colorado. Get tickets ($8/$10) here.



Know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.