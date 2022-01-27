Fourteen More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

January is drawing to a close, and even though the omicron variant has caused cancellations and postponements of numerous events, there's still plenty of fun to be had around town.
See our list of free events here, and keep reading for more things to do in Denver that are definitely worth the price of admission:
Singles 'N' Pets Comedy Night
Thursday, January 27, doors open at 6:45 pm.
GRID Collaborative Workspace, 445 Broadway
Bring your pet for a night of stand-up comedy, and stay for a live SOLO "The Single Person's Guide to a Remarkable Life" podcastrecording hosted by Peter McGraw (read about him in this Westword story). Admission is free, but a $15 donation will be requested at the door, with the proceeds going to pets affected by the Marshall fire through the Boulder Humane Society. Register here.
UllrGrass
Friday, January 28, starting at 4 p.m., through Sunday, January 30
Parfet Park, 10th Street at Washington Avenue, Golden
Get out and celebrate at UllrGrass, a three-day beer and music festival named for the Norse God of Winter, Ullr (pronounced “ooler”). It's a passion project of Chris and Susannah Thompson, longtime Golden residents, who felt their town needed a signature event in the middle of winter to bring the community together — particularly if fest-goers wear Viking regalia. There's live music — a range of bluegrass, newgrass, funk and jamband — every day in heated tents; the UllrGrass Beer Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday is Family Day, with a Virtuosity Dance performance, an UllrEgg hunt, a costume parade and games. Tickets start at $15; get them here.
Joyous Chinese Cultural School, 22nd Annual Chinese New Year Celebration
Pre-Celebration and Silent Auction: Friday, January 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Chinese New Year Celebration: Friday, January 28, 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Waterstone Community Church, 5890 South Alkire Street, Littleton, and online
The Joyous Chinese Cultural School has been offering Chinese adoptees language, dance and cultural instruction since 1996; in 2000, the school hosted its first public Chinese New Year celebration with performances by students and special guests. In 2022, the tradition is still going strong, welcoming the Year of the Tiger with a silent auction and $12 optional dinner, followed by Chinese music, a lion dance, Chinese acrobat Lina Liu and more. Live and virtual viewing choices are available; learn more and find ticket options here.
Boulder Symphony, Marshall Fire Benefit Concert
Friday, January 28, 7:30 p.m.
Grace Commons Church, 1820 15th Street, Boulder
Eclectic virtuoso violinist and former Boulder Symphony concertmaster Gregory Walker lost his Louisville home nearly a month ago in the Marshall fire. But that won’t stop him from rejoining his old orchestra-mates for one night to help people who share his plight. Walker will be performing the theme from Schindler’s List as part of the Boulder Symphony’s Marshall Fire Benefit Concert, a show that also includes award-winning Colorado poet/activist Dominique Christina as the Narrator in Stravinsky's "Soldier's Tale," a work for a small ensemble and dancers, and additional modern chamber works. Get info and reserve tickets, free to $25, here.
Our American Cousin: America Divided
Friday, January 29, and Saturday, January 29, 8 p.m.
The Bench at 40 West, 1560 Teller Street
Benchmark Theater, like most cultural concerns across the country, suffered during the dark days when COVID stole away audiences. Members of Lakewood-based Benchmark Theatre were inspired by political uprisings and movements that filtered up through that void to create their own theater works based on the most current of events. Our American Cousin: America Divided, a world premiere, is an inside job, developed as a quest for answers regarding the unsettling, Democracy-smashing events of January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The run ends this weekend; find details and tickets, $15 to $30, here.
Isabel Allende, Violeta
Saturday, January 29, 5 p.m., via Zoom livestream
Chilean author Isabella Allende became an instant literary star forty years ago with the release of House of Spirits, her first novel and a primer in magical realism. Twenty books later, her 21st, Violeta, is hitting shelves this week, telling the epic tale of one woman’s 100-year journey through the twentieth century and beyond, beginning and ending in pandemic times. Allende will appear via Zoom for a livestreamed discussion hosted by the Tattered Cover; the fee of $38.78 includes a copy of the book, access to the talk and shipping. Register for the live or virtual shows at Eventbrite.
Genius Wizard Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Release: Food Pairing and Immersive Art Experience
Saturday, January 29, 7 to 11 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street
Ratio Beerworks is going all out for this year’s Genius Wizard Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout release, which begins with a stout four-pack, as well as a limited two-pack release of bourbon and rye from Laws Whiskey House. Add a small-plate paired dinner by chef Dana Rodriguez, and as the evening lengthens, nightlife photographer Shadows Gather will handle the rest by transforming the brewery with video mapping, tunes by DJ Novelli, tarot readings and other delights. It’s $75 to play, but you’ll get a lot for your money. Buy tickets at Eventbrite.
Boutique Warehouse Sale
Sunday, January 30, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
After the holidays fade away, it’s time to look for deals — the kind you’ll find at Sunday’s Boutique Warehouse Sale, a collaborative event bringing favorite local boutiques together at Number Thirty Eight in RiNo for a blowout sale with discounts as high as 50 to 70 percent. There won’t be dressing rooms, so be advised to wear leggings with sports bras or camisoles; a coat-check will be available for hands-free browsing. Admission is $15 and includes one free drink; for a free tote and earlybird shopping at 9 a.m., go for the $25 VIP option. All proceeds will benefit RMA Children's Foundation. reserve tickets and see a list of vendors here.
Stories on Stage, High School Confidential
Live Performance: Sunday, January 30, 2 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Virtual Performance Debut: Friday, February 4, 7 p.m.
A Stories on Stage favorite, High School Confidential is back with its irresistible cast — the brilliant collaborative team of Erin Rollman, Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan and Erik Edborg of Buntport Theater hamming it up for an evening of relatable, funny stories about the vagaries of high-school life. See it live at Su Teatro or opt for a virtual view from your living room starting February 4; tickets are $22 either way, here.
Roots in Rhythm: Mapping the Dub Diaspora
Sunday, January 30, 2 to 8 p.m.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center
POMDEYA and RedLine present Roots in Rhythm: Mapping the Dub Diaspora. From 2 to 5 p.m., enjoy music, food, drinks, a market and Chromatic Cogitations: Rhythm Reboot, an exhibit by past and present RedLine residents. At 5 p.m., catch the premiere of the “Ina Vanguard Style” documentary by Dubquake Records, which tells the story of the Iration Steppas Sound System based in Leeds, U.K. Get tickets, $12.66 (including fees), here.
ongoing theater:
Wheat Ridge Theatre Company: Sordid Lives
Fridays through Sundays, through February 13
Industry night Thursday, February 3
John Hand Theatre, 7653 East First Place, Lowry
It’s been a movie and then a television series, but Sordid Lives, by Del Shores, first carved out its campy, cultish LGBTQ fan base on the stage. The Wheat Ridge Theatre Company is mounting a live revival of the play — which is peopled with a whole small town’s worth of trailer trash, drunks, drag queens and other unforgettable Texas characters — for a three-week run that continues through February 13. It's just the thing to raise you out of those winter doldrums; admission is $28 online at TicketSpice.
The Sound Inside
Thursdays through Sundays, through February 12
Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
Curious Theatre Company forges ahead with Adam Rapp’s drama The Sound Inside, which received six Tony Award nominations in 2020, including Best Play. The story is about creative-writing professor Bella and the brilliant but unhinged student Christopher whom she mentors; the members of this academic odd couple grow close while struggling with their own demons, and that tale is as much about writing as it is about life. Learn more and get tickets, ranging from $20 to $50, here.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Through March 6, daily (except Monday)
Singleton Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The Denver Center production of the Edward Albee masterwork clocks in at about three hours, which is a long time to be subjected to the rising dialectic of alcohol-fueled marital warfare that develops between longtime couple George and Martha, but it's also an education, brilliantly written and cutting to the bone. What will young guests Honey and Nick take away from the experience? What will you take away? Find details and buy tickets, $30 to $50, here.
Fireflies
Fridays through Sundays, through February 12,
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
In the romantic comedy Fireflies, a regional premiere written by Matthew Barber and starring legendary Denver actor Deborah Persoff, a retired schoolteacher meets a drifter who fixes a hole in her roof and encourages her to break out of her respectable shell. Will she or won’t she? See the show and find out. Admission ranges from $20 to $34; get tickets here.
Spookadelia: The Curse of Novo Ita
Thursdays through Sundays, through February
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Spookadelia, now in its fourth iteration, has been extended through February! Immerse yourself in cool at this awesome, arty experience. Timed entry tickets are $20 adult, $12 children (and it's not too spooky for them); find out more here.
Know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this through the weekend; send information to [email protected]