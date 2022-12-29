Fourteen More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Don't let the snow deter you from getting out on the town this weekend. Even before the clock strikes twelve on New Year's Eve, a blizzard of fun events will land on Denver. For a starter set, check our list of fourteen free things to do here, as well as our guide to dozens of New Year's Eve parties and deals.
Now keep reading for fourteen events worth the price of admission, both ongoing holiday activities and one-time bashes that end 2022 or start the new year:
Jean Renoir, The Rules of the Game
Thursday, December 29, 1, 3:45 and 6:45 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Meanwhile, back at the Sie, catch the newly restored 4K version of Jean Renoir’s 1939 film, The Rules of the Game, which is remembered simply as one the best works of cinema to ever hit the silver screen. The satire is palpable in this sophisticated French comedy of manners, aimed directly at the French upper class on the brink of World War II. Renoir’s severe attitude caused the film to be banned in France, where it did not return to movie screens until its reconstructed 1956 “premiere” at the Venice Film Festival. See for yourself; tickets are $14.95 here.
Convergence Station
Thursday, December 30, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31, 10 a.m. to midnight
Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 First Street
If your resolution for 2022 was to get to Meow Wolf, you can still meet the deadline. Convergence Station is open through New Year's Eve (although the New Year's Eve concert is sold out). Buy tickets — $52.50 adults, $44 children and seniors — now, because Convergence Station will be closed on New Year's Day. Get the details here.
New Year's Eve Party
Saturday, December 31, 3 to 5 p.m.
Urban Air Adventure Park Denver East, four metro locations
Give the kids a thrill at Urban Air on New Year’s Eve afternoon, before the babysitter arrives and you set out for a night on the town. Attractions sure to wear them out include a ropes course, Sky Rider, Tubes Playground, foam Battle Beams, climbing walls, trampolines, bumper cars and more. There are four Urban Air parks in the metro area; find the one nearest you and order tickets, $25.99 to $31.99 for “ultimate” or “platinum” attraction access and a required pair of Urban Air socks here. Note that some attractions have height requirements.
Illuminated Souls NYE: Meta Myth, Nāga & Darshan Dance Company
Saturday, December 31, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Lumonics, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11
Retool your consciousness for the coming year at the Illuminated Souls NYE event, hosted in the natural glow of the Lumonics light-art gallery and studio, which is mind-blowing all on its own. But for New Year’s Eve, Lumonics will lift you into the stratosphere of mind expansion with healing music designed by Meta Myth and Nāga, guided meditation, DJ spins, performances by the Darshan Dance Company and a facilitated closing ritual leading into the wee hours of 2023. Tickets are $30 at Eventbrite.
New Year’s Eve at the Mercury Cafe
Saturday, December 31, 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
New Year’s Eve under the watchful eye of Marilyn Megenity, the now-retired founder of the Mercury Cafe, was always special — and it’s a poignant relief that the à la carte evening of mix-and-match entertainment will go on much as it has for decades. This New Year’s Eve at the Merc starts with dinner service and live music from 5 to 10 p.m. As the night goes on, choose from the annual Erotic Poetry Festival in the ballroom, Festo Festo with Los Klezmerados de Sante Fe and Gora Gora Arkestra at 9:30 p.m.; or dancing to the Nic Clark Blues Band at 10 p.m. Choose to buy an all-inclusive “Very Intelligent Person” pass for $55 (it’s a real deal!), or access à la carte ticketing here.
New Year's Eve 2023 @ Shared Ground
Saturday, December 31, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Shared Ground: A Climate Resilience Sanctuary, 3401 West 29th Avenue
You’re political and peaceful, a vegan and and a climate activist hoping to build a better world. That said, do you really want to spend New Year’s Eve in a cheesy bar — or even a glitzy, overpriced meat market? Shared Ground is an egalitarian, community-minded co-working space, classroom and event center in an old church. If you'd like to celebrate New Year’s Eve with spirited conversations and collaborative activities, have the choice of an alcohol-free room or a BYO-alcohol one, go family-friendly or child-free, and dance the night away, this is where you want to be. Admission is $15 to $100 by sliding donation at Eventbrite.
Evergreen Lake Plunge
Sunday, January 1, noon
Evergreen Lake, Evergreen
The plunge into Evergreen Lake is a traditional, if chilly, way to start the new year. The $40 registration benefits Evergreen Parks and Recreation District; get all the details here.
New Year's Day Artisan Beer Pairing Dinner
Sunday, January 1, 4 to 7 p.m.
Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 West 2nd Avenue, Unit 13
Greet 2023 by sleeping in and feasting in the early evening at Burns Family Artisan Ales, where a sumptuous beer dinner will be prepared by chef Jared Kendall of Thistle And Mint. While the brewer trots out its Pear Tree Eisbock, Wooded Bumblebees Braggot, three-year-old Buche de Noel Bourbon, barrel-aged Imperial Stout and a four-year-old Grand Cru to the table, Kendall has planned something special to match. Tickets are $100, but hurry: sales end on December 29 at Eventbrite, where you can also eyeball the celebratory menu.
Mean Girls
Through January 1
Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Broadway’s Mean Girls came together in the hands of an all-star team topped by book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), which signals a “must-see” status for fans of the modern musical. DCPA Broadway brings the blockbuster to the Buell Theatre just in time for a holiday season night out. Get your gang of theater people together and buy tickets, $35 to $199, limited and going fast, here.
Trail of Lights
Daily through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Chatfield Farms, the country cousin of the Denver Botanic Gardens, offers a more rustic and historical holiday lighting show than Blossoms of Light, but with technological upgrades, including synchronized light patterns, light tunnels and singing trees. While Chatfield is slowly moving into the 21st century, cool old tractors covered with lights remain intact, and the 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead still stands. Bring the family! Open nightly through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m. (closed Christmas Day). Learn more and purchase timed tickets, $10 to $16 (free for children two and under), plus an optional $5 to add on a visit with Santa, online only, here.
Luminova Holidays
Daily through January 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Luminova Holidays has returned with more lights, more rides, immersive installations, Santa...and light-up hopscotch! Reservations are required and available every hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.99; get them here.
Blossoms of Light
Daily through January 7, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Every holiday season, the Denver Botanic Gardens brings color back to its York Street location. Blossoms of Light has been a signature event for over three decades, drawing crowds with glowing displays. Strung on branches, along walkways, and as far as the eye can see, lights illuminate the venue through January 7. When you visit, warm up with hot chocolate and a charming “breakfast for dinner” menu. Admission is $24 for adults, and online reservations are highly recommended here.
Zoo Lights
Daily through January 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
After evenings reserved for members, Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo will be open to the public through January 15, and it's certainly a bright spot on the holiday schedule. Over one million lights are spread across 83 acres, decorating exhibits and forming the shapes of animated animals. Wildlife is a common theme for the ice sculptures on display, and if you’re lucky, you’ll spot a few actual elephants and tigers, too. Admission is $25 per adult, and several add-on packages are available; get hours and all the details here.
and an online bonus:
Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum
Now through January 8, online
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is offering an online version of Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum, a traditional holiday show. Watch the 2021 version online anytime for just $5; get your ticket here.
Do you know of a great event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]