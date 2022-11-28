Twenty Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

After a weekend full of holiday light shows, this week starts with a counter to the darkest of times: a vigil for the victims of Club Q. The days after that are full of events both serious and silly, leading to another big weekend of seasonal celebrations.
See our list of holiday markets here, and keep reading for sixteen new things to do for free in town, as well as ongoing events:
Denver Vigil for Club Q & Colorado LGBTQIA+ Community
Monday, November 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
City Park Pavilion, 1700 York Street
This vigil will remember the victims of the Club Q shootings and support the community. There will be a short service at 6:30 p.m. and warm drinks will be provided; find out more here.
Open & Proud
Tuesday, November 29, 5 to 8 p.m.
The Triangle, 2036 Broadway
Join One Colorado and Miller Lite at the Triangle for the Open & Proud panel discussion, which will focus on how to create safe, inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community at local bars. Find out more here.
CU Boulder's ED Talks: New Social Realities in Our Virtual and Everyday Worlds
Wednesday, November 30, 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The fall ED Talks are exploring redesigning relationships with the virtual, each other and ourselves. Featured speakers include Arturo Cortez, Asheida McKoy, Cory Montalvo, Jadyn Nguyen and Mariel Reyes-Galvez. Admission is free; find out more here.
Sixty Minutes in Space
Wednesday, November 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Online
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts this program, which explores breaking space news with space scientists and offers the latest updates on missions exploring the solar system, rocket launches, cutting-edge astronomy and more. Register here.
Decade of Dank
Wednesday, November 30, 7 to 10 p.m.
950 Broadway
Hosted by cannabis delivery company Lantern in the former Broadway Market building, Decade of Dank: Celebrating a Decade of Legal Weed in Colorado promises food, entertainment and a birthday party. The free bash includes a handful of artists and cannabis brands, as well as a live mural painting, giveaways and a night-long celebration of cannabis legalization. Register to attend at Eventbrite.
Dikeou Lit: Virginia Woolf
Thursday, December 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 East Colfax Avenue
The Dikeou Collection presents the 34th edition of the Dikeou Literary Series, curated by Mairead Case; twentieth-century writer Virginia Woolf serves as the themed inspiration for readers NJ’Lyn Chapman, Vanesha McGee, Sara Slingerland and Rachel Franklin Wood; there will also be a short film by Toisha Tucker. Admission is free; get the details here.
Emerging Designer Showcase
Thursday, December 1, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Join the Factory Fashion team for a runway show in the Stanley Marketplace Common Area showcasing the creations of Geli Nicole, Karla Palma, Heidi Bowen and Kilam Malik. The show of everything from ready-to-wear to formal styles will be followed by an after-party with the opportunity to meet the designers. Admission is free; find out more here.
Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit
Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 4
University of Colorado Boulder and online
The University of Colorado Boulder is hosting the inaugural Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit, which includes the Watch Globally, Engage Locally series of panels. These programs focus on such topics as the role of the nation’s research universities in advancing climate solutions, bridging the political divide around climate change, and what’s next in youth climate advocacy. While there are many online and some in-person opportunities to join the summit, this track of livestreamed events provides easier access, all free. The lineup includes "Our Communities and Climate Change" at noon and "The Role of America’s Leading Research Universities in Advancing Climate Solutions" at 6:30 p.m., both on Friday, December 2; get the complete lineup and register here.
Arvada Center Fine Art Market
Opening Reception: December 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
Art Market Silent Auction: Thursday, December 1, noon, through December 18, 7:30 p.m.
Arvada Center Holiday Pottery Sale
Thursday, December 1, through December 11
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada,
Holiday shoppers will have two opportunities to shop for handmade art and gifts when the Arvada Center’s Fine Art Market and Holiday Pottery Sale open simultaneously with a reception on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 9 p.m. Ninety Colorado artists bring jewelry, fine art, ceramics and ornaments to the art market, including special items donated for an auction that continues through the entire run of the show. Meanwhile, the pottery sale offers work both functional and purely creative by instructors and students of the center’s own ceramics studio program. After opening, the market continues Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m., through December 18. The show continues Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. It’s free to shop; find details here.
Wax n' Whiskey
Thursday, December 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
The Eddy Taproom & Hotel, 1640 8th Street, Golden
’Tis the season to wax your skis, a task that’s always more fun when someone does it for you for free at the Eddy Taproom; while you wait, taste Outer Range brews and Bear Creek whiskeys (or hot cocoa if you’re a kid), print your own T-shirt, check out Icelantic’s newest ski graphics and take your chances on a huge raffle for ski-related prizes. Get a head start by dropping your skis off in advance this week, and they’ll be ready and waiting for you on Thursday, courtesy of Denver Sports Lab — or show up with skis in hand that day. Learn more and RSVP here.
2022 Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup
Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4
Beaver Creek Village and Red Tail Stadium, Beaver Creek
Birds of Prey brings an array of World Cup champs and Olympic medalists from around the world to Beaver Creek for two early-season Downhills and a Super G competition, along with a barrage of activities to fill three days and nights. At the top of the list is free spectating, along with a Friday Korbel champagne toast, live music, a fireworks show, autograph sessions with the likes of Julia Mancuso and Ted Ligety, and hot chocolate with Santa for the kiddos. See a complete schedule here.
Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar
Friday, December 2, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, December 4, 8:30 a.m. to noon
First Mennonite Church of Denver, 430 West Ninth Avenue
Last weekend, shopping was all about supporting local makers and communities; this weekend, you can go global to support fair trade artisans, mostly women, from around the world. Ten Thousand Villages in Fort Collins is hosting a Fair Trade Holiday Bazaar in Denver, where you can find beautiful handcrafted gifts, from stocking stuffers to clothing, jewelry, toys and home decor items at reasonable prices from India, Kenya, Peru, Cambodia, Israel’s West Bank and more. It’s free to attend; find info here.
Olde Golden Candlelight Walk
Friday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
Get in step with your neighbors at Golden’s annual Olde Golden Candlelight Walk. Meet up in Parfet Park, 719 10th Street, Golden, for pre-walk entertainment and vendors, then head to Foothills Art Center for a candlelit stroll down the street, singing carols. At the end of the walk, Golden’s 50,000 holiday lights will flip on in the downtown corridor and along Clear Creek for a festive finale. Find all the details here.
Parade of Lights
Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m.
Downtown Denver and online
This year's Parade of Lights is just one night, but it's a big one. The holiday spectacular includes more than forty units, including extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, magnificent marching bands, traditional equestrian units, vibrant cultural displays and a special appearance by Major Waddles the Penguin and Santa. It's free to watch in person, and you can catch it on 9News, too. Get details here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 14
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Downtown Denver Rink is one of the best winter attractions in the city, a space right off the mall to engage in fun and games and celebrate the city. Admission to the rink is always free; bring your own skates to add to the savings, or rent skates on-site ($11 for adults and $9 for children twelve and under). After opening today, the rink will be open daily Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (6 p.m. on Thanksgiving), Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours will change in January; the rink is slated to stay open through February 14. Get all the details here.
Light the Lights
Through January 23, 5 to 10:45 p.m.
Denver City and County Building
City Hall is now lit every night through the Stock Show, with special eight-minute shows at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. Find out more here.
Mile High Tree
Through December 31, 5 to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Park
The Mile High Tree has moved to Civic Center Park, right by the Denver Christkindlmarket. America's tallest digital tree puts on a dazzling show every fifteen minutes, with songs timed to the tree's light display. Admission is free from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Find out more here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Through December 23
Greek Amphitheater, Civic Center Park
The German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter has opened the Christkindlmarket for the 33rd year; it's back at Civic Center Park with booths selling holiday wares and snack items. And yes, there's a beer garden. Through December 23, hours will be Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (festival hall open until 10 p.m.) and Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a,m. to 7 p.m. On November 30, the focus is on a Canine Christmas! Admission is free; find out more here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m.
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Denver's Union Station is all lit up for the season, with the Merry & Bright Lights Show featuring over 7,000 bulbs and music continuing through December 27. Santa will visit on every Sunday until Christmas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more here. Santa will return on December 4, 11, and 18. And stick around for Merry & Bright, the illuminated light show that r
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
Daily through December 24
Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues
The third time’s the charm for Cherry Creek North’s outdoor holiday market, celebrating its third year of bringing eighty rotating vendors to sell their wares at Fillmore Plaza. While the market has limited hours on Thanksgiving, latecomers can still catch CCN’s romantic Winter Wanderland lighting display and LAPS, a Journey Through Time, a series of six interactive musical hourglass sculptures that viewers can set in motion. And on the first three Saturdays in December, enjoy Saturday Night Lights, which brings lighted trees and choreographed music into play, while street performers create a circus atmosphere at dusk. The market continues through December 24; learn more here.
Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences
Daily through January 31
Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Boulder has a new holiday attraction: Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences, a self-guided tour along the Pearl Street Mall that has you encountering Boulder’s own mascot, Freezie the Snowman, as well as other characters along the way. It's free; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]