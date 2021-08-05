Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

- Local
Make some history this weekend! Time-travel back a decade or two when Jason Heller brings his popular Off the Wall dance party back to the hi-dive, listen to Nick and Helen Forster discuss thirty years of eTown, and toast Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel as roasters give the state's popular historian a rabble-rousing sendoff to retirement.
You can also catch live dance, live theater...or watch movies online. See our list of free things to do here, and keep reading for ten of the best ticketed events around town this week:
Mimesis Documentary Festival
Through Tuesday, August 10
Various Boulder locations and online
Tickets: Packages from $35 to $270
“Documentary is an impulse within the arts, something that exists within all art-making,” says Eric Coombs Esmail, director of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Documentary and Ethnographic Media, which is presenting Mimesis in collaboration with the Dairy Arts Center and the ATLAS Institute B2 Center for Media, Arts and Performance right now. The festival includes more than eighty films shown in various locations around Boulder, ranging from traditional documentaries to ethnographic, docu-fiction and experimental films. Get the complete schedule and find out more here.
Porch Concert Series: Megan Burtt
Thursday, August 5, 6:30 p.m.
Stonehocker Farmhouse, 10950 Fox Run Parkway, Northglenn
Tickets: $15 (concert), $25 (concert and two drinks)
Northglenn’s inaugural Porch Concert Series kicks off tonight with singer-songwriter Megan Burtt, performing on the front porch of the historic Stonehocker Farmouse before an audience of no more than 75 people on the lawn. Sounds lovely! Find out more here.
Colorado Music Festival: Joel Thompson World Premiere and Beethoven’s "Eroica"
Thursday, August 5, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
Tickets: $45 to $75; virtual viewing: $15
The Colorado Music Festival gives a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as marginalized Black artists — represented by Black composer Joel Thompson, who wove inspiring writings by James Baldwin into his new CMF world-premiere piece. The work debuts at Chautauqua Auditorium, with African-American Studies scholar Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. narrating Baldwin’s poignant words. Along with that something new, you’ll get something old: Beethoven’s "Eroica," in the able hands of maestro Peter Oundjian. Learn more here.
An Evening With eTown Founders Nick and Helen Forster
Friday, August 6, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Tickets: $18 at Eventbrite
ETown’s Nick and Helen Forster have been hosting their live music show for thirty years, bringing countless Americana, folk, bluegrass, rock and country artists and songwriters to the stages of eTown Hall and the Boulder Theater over those three decades. Help them celebrate the milestone at a rooftop party hosted by the Museum of Boulder that includes a live interview of the couple with Ron Bostwick and a chance to mingle with Boulder music royalty; it’s rumored that the Forsters will also sing a song or two at the soirée. Get tickets and information here.
Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel Retirement Roast
Friday, August 6, 6 p.m.
Oxford Hotel Ballroom, 1600 17th Street
Tickets: $150
After decades of classes and tours, of raising the dead and raising a ruckus, it's time to lift a glass to send Dr. Tom Noel off to his retirement. This historic evening will include a three-course meal, a presentation on his career and a rousing roast by eight of his friends and colleagues, including Westword editor Patricia Calhoun. Be a part of history! Find out more here.
The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes
Friday, August 6, through Saturday, August 21, selected dates and times
Tickets: $20 to $30 at Ovation Tix
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Thanks to Forge Light Theatreworks, musical theater lives on in Aurora, where the company’s production of The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes opens this weekend at the People’s Building. It's the story of a man who becomes embedded in a musical and how he strives to get back to life as usual, where no one ever breaks into the old song and dance. Expect lots of laughs — and music, of course. Find a performance schedule and tickets here.
Off the Wall With DJ Jason Heller
Friday, August 6, doors at 9 p.m.
Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway
Tickets: $5 cover at door, 21+
Denver’s legendary dance party returns with longtime Denver writer, musician and DJ Jason Heller. The hi-dive opened in 2003, and Heller threw an epic dance party every week, regularly drawing hundreds of fans to party while he spun vinyl 45s — the nostalgic, retro-cool format that dominated the singles charts during the golden age of twentieth-century popular music. At this special event, Heller will again share the greatest dance jams of the 1950s through the 1990s, the music he grew up on. Party on!
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, ReFlect-ReClaim
Saturday, August 7, 7:30 p.m.
Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Tickets: $28 to $40 online
Live performance is back (for now), and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, a cultural treasure, is back on the roomy Arvada Center Mainstage Theatre. For this performance, the troupe will mine more than fifty years of dance in Denver, combining classics with new works, every one a gem. Learn more here.
Opera on Tap Tenth Anniversary Bash
Saturday, August 7, 7 to 9 p.m.
Bar Max, 2412 East Colfax Avenue
Tickets: $10 to $250 at Eventbrite
Opera on Tap has been shaking things up with glass-shattering arias at local Colorado bars for ten years, which calls for a bash loaded with operatic drama. OOT’s super-singers will celebrate that longevity with music, food and craft cocktails out on the patio at Bar Max. Seating will be limited; reserve a space and find info here.
Second Annual Trash N’ Fashion Show
Saturday, August 7, 7 to 9 p.m.
Art Cartopia Museum, 2702 Freedom Road, Trinidad
Tickets: $10 ($5 to participate or model costumes)
Trinidad, the art-car capital of Colorado, is definitely a drive from Denver, but it’s also a place where strange and wonderful things happen that you’d never encounter anywhere else. Consider the annual Trash N’ Fashion, a trash-heap of a wearable art show, hosted by the town’s Art Cartopia Museum: It’s not Meow Wolf, but it's cheerfully zany, and “puts the garb in garbage,” organizers promise, with a jaw-dropping display of recycled and repurposed costumery. Find details here.
Do you know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.
