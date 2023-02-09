Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

The weekend is almost here, and there are some sweet events planned in the heart of the city, including a chocolate-fueled night at the Molly Brown House Museum and a cool concert at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Saving money for your valentine? Find fifteen free things to do here, as well as new art openings here. Now keep reading for ten events all worth the price of admission:
Chocolate, Cocktails, and Corsets
Thursday, February 9, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street
In the shadow of another looming Valentine’s Day, take some time to focus on loving yourself. Contemplating sensory pleasures during a night of Chocolate, Cocktails, and Corsets at the Molly Brown House Museum is one way to look inward at wonderful you while indulging in luxurious sparkling drinks, fine chocolate and ladies’ finery in the spirit of the self-confident Margaret Brown herself. Admission to the 21-and-up evening is $25 here.
Sweetheart Festival: Wine and Cupcake Pairing
Friday, February 10, 4 to 8 p.m.
Desk chair workspace, 201 East Fourth Street, Loveland
Not surprisingly, Loveland is full of lovely events during this weekend's Sweetheart Festival, including the Wine and Cupcake Pairing. A $25 ticket gets you three glasses of wine as well as three mini cupcakes — and lots of community camaraderie. Get tickets here, and find out more about all Sweetheart Festival activities at loveland.org.
Playground Ensemble, Sustain
Friday, February 10, 6 p.m.
Sturm Auditorium, Freyer-Newman Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Denver’s Playground Ensemble will present Sustain, an evening performance of modern works by five living composers on an environmental theme that includes the use of natural sounds and movements, made by recorded Chinook winds, wood and stones as percussion instruments, beach detritus, folk flute music accompanying bird islands around the world, drones, recitations, dance and traditional instrumentation. Meant to conjure the conscious lives of trees, the overall musical effect should blow away the audience. Get details and tickets, $20, here.
The Year of Magical Thinking
Opening Friday, February 10, 7:30 p.m., through February 26; Thursdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m.
Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Ave, Aurora
Denver stage diva Billie McBride will hold you spellbound in The Year of Magical Thinking, based on Joan Didion’s elegiac grief memoir of the same title, during a run of the one-woman show at the Aurora Fox. As Didion, McBride makes sense of a period in the journalist’s life marked by daughter Quintana Roo’s extended illness and the death of her husband of nearly forty years, John Gregory Dunne. The actress and the National Book Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning book will come together in a dramatic tour de force. Tickets are $15 to $40; reserve seats and learn more here.
Hotter Than Egypt
Opening Friday, February 10, through March 12; daily except Mondays, times vary
Kilstrom Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
Middle East American Distinguished Playwright Award winner Yussef El Guindi’s Hotter Than Egypt is set in the withering heat of Cairo, where detente breaks down among aging married tourists dealing with a foreign culture, tangling the personal and political. The now-completed play, first presented at the 2020 Colorado New Play Summit, opens at the Kilstrom this weekend; it will also be an element of the 2023 Summit, happening later this month. Find information and tickets, $25 to $76, here.
Kink: Denver’s Largest Fetish Ball
Friday, February 10, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
ReelWorks and Tracks Nightclub, 3500 Walnut Street
Some folks seek true love, but others like to walk on the wild side. You’ll find the latter at Kink: Denver’s Largest Fetish Ball — a sprawling valentine of leather, debauchery and the sheer pandemonium of Itchy-O that will take over Tracks and ReelWorks for a single night. There are rules, so be sure you know them, and have some respectful play-acting fun. General admission is $30; purchase tickets here.
DMMDT's 31st Annual ‘little’ Show
Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Belmar Church, 460 South Kipling Street, Lakewood
For lovers all things tiny, the stalwart Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys is bringing back the ‘little’ Show for its 31st year of fun, fundraising and shopping very, very small. Along with vendors of dollhouse furnishings, craft supplies, dolls and more, DMMDT is hosting a workshop using miniatures as forensic science tools. During the ninety-minute class, called Mini Crime Scenes and scheduled for 1 p.m., participants will get to create their own murder scenes. The registration fee, $13 to $16 at TicketSpice, includes show admission and workshop materials; show-only admission is $4 to $6 here.
Valentine Soiree
Saturday, February 11, 6 p.m.
Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway
This black-tie extravaganza of fun and empowerment is designed to enliven your senses and feed your soul. The red-carpet event includes a fashion show with a clothing line created just for this night; a date auction including local celebrities; dance, aerial and burlesque performances; games and an escape room. There are VIP and general admission options, and proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry. Tickets are $150 to $200; get them here.
Sweethearts Showcase
Saturday, February 11, 8 p.m.
The Bobcat Club, Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
Chella & the Charm will be playing the Bobcat Club, along with Calamity and Team Non-Existent, in the triumphant return of Chella's long-running Valentine's Day showcase that features female-fronted bands and queer, nonbinary performers. Team Nonexistent is a queer punk band playing angry pop music; Calamity creates dreamy indie rock with a Riot Grrrl aesthetic. Longtime Denver fave Chella & the Charm likes to worry about the future of its beloved city and drink whiskey. Sweet! Tickets are $10; get them here.
Gelato's Valentine Day
Sunday, February 12, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary, 3470 County Road 7, Erie
Grab your kids for a sweet time at Luvin Arms, where you can wander around the sanctuary and receive valentines from the animal occupants, including Gelato, the rescued goat. Adults get in free with children, whose tickets are $15. Get them here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]