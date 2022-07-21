Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

On this hot weekend, why not slip into something comfortable — like an air-conditioned venue, for example? Theater companies old and new are offering worthy productions, some nearing the end of their runs. But you can also chill at concerts large and small, including an annual outdoor bluegrass fest in Gold Hill that promises to be very cool.
We've already rounded up art events in this week's Art Attack, and have listed more events in "Fourteen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week." Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Empowering Youth: A Summer Fundraiser
Friday, July 22, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street
Have a good time while doing good at this benefit for the Sun Valley Youth Center. The action includes Colorado Batch performing during cocktails and a taco bar from 5:30 to 7 p.m., then speeches and a live auction with Reggie Rivers, followed by more music and merriment. Tickets are $50 adults, $20 youth (eleven to eighteen); get them here.
From On High
Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 24, 2 p.m.
IMAC Building, 2550 Larimer Street
After several extensions, the run of From On High, the immersive show from Oddknock Productions that takes you inside an office stranger than anything on The Office (read Emily Ferguson's take here), is really going to end July 31. But you still have a chance to catch it; get tickets, $50, here.
Dance Nation: Square Product Theatre
Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 24, 4 p.m.
ATLAS Black Box Theater, 1125 18th Street, University of Colorado Boulder Campus, Boulder
Boulder’s Square Product Theatre is jumping back on stage for what might be a definitive moment in the independent company’s long and often hilarious career under the watch of founder Emily K. Harrison. Gleason Bauer directs and Laura Ann Samuelson choreographs, while Harrison joins the cast in Square Product’s production of Clare Barron’s unexpurgated Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation, the story of a gang of preteen girls caught up in heat and hormones at a dance-off contest. Prior sex education is probably a prerequisite for this show, which is not recommended for prim theater-goers. The run continues through July 30; get tickets, $25 (Thursdays are two-for-one), at Brown Paper Tickets.
Curious New Voices Play Festival
Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m.
Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma Street
The students in the Curious New Voices program have been writing and workshopping plays under the theme "A House Divided" this summer, and now several of the short plays will be presented during two nights of productions at Curious directed by Dee Covington. Admission is free, but donations of $10 to $20 are strongly encouraged. Find out more here.
42nd Annual Summerfest
Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen
This annual festival hosted by the Center for the Arts Evergreen raises money to support arts programming year-round. There will be nearly 100 artists booths, as well as live music, food trucks and spirits vendors (complete with a cocktail garden), and a children's craft and activity area. Tickets are just $5 at the door (kids ten and under are free); find out more here.
Boulder County Chocolate Festival and Carnaval du Chocolat
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
Find all the chocolate you’ve ever dreamed of under one roof at the Boulder County Chocolate Festival, an event boasting truffles, fudge, puddings, baked goods, coffee drinks and just about anything edible that can be made out of chocolate. Samples, tastings, contests and demonstrations will whet adult appetites throughout the day, while kids have their own chocolate experience at the Carnaval du Chocolat, a special area with bounce houses and competitive games where youngsters can win chocolate prizes. Door admission is $10 ($50 VIP, free for children twelve and under), and tasting tickets are twelve for $10. Tickets and info here.
Arts & Venues Cultural Runway Series: Street
Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m.
McNichols Building, 141 West Colfax Avenue
Denver Arts & Venues continues its 2022 fashion show series with street fashion with an urban summer vibe. Street wraps its runway theme around the current McNichols Building exhibit Portrait of a Culture, a group portrait show inspired by street culture, answering the call with garb by Denver street designers. The event also includes a virtual component with an opportunity for patrons to purchase cyber-clothing for personal avatars and a second-floor vendor market with designer wear, street food and cocktails. Admission ranges from $10 for SRO to $72.20 for VIP seating at AXS; find details here.
The Knock Hip Hop House Party
Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m.
East Fax Tap, 8001 East Colfax Avenue
The Knock, a hip-hop showcase series produced by Kelsey O’Sullivan and Eryk Miya, is back for its third iteration at East Fax Tap. This time, it's presenting an all-female lineup including Kerrie Joy as the event’s MC, DJ Polyphoni spinning tunes, and performers Spinks, SheWhoWontBeNamed, Dani Jay, MTG, Lpeez and Lady Cam. Enjoy house-party vibes in a laid-back environment while you listen to some of the strongest female voices in Colorado hip-hop. Check out the ladies’ cypher for a preview of what these badass women have in store. Tickets (21+) are $20 at the door or $15 in advance here.
34th Annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
Sunday, July 24, noon to 4:30 p.m. (doors at 11 a.m.)
Gold Hill Inn, Gold Hill
The 34th annual Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam, aka “The Charles,” is named for beloved Hot Rize guitarist Charles Sawtelle, who helped start the event in 1989 and was a great supporter of KGNU Community Radio. After his passing in 1999, the station renamed the family-friendly mini-festival of al fresco bluegrass and Americana music in his honor. This year, the spotlight is on three Colorado bluegrass/roots music bands: Jake Leg, Greg Schochet & Little America, and the Megan Burtt Band. Tickets are $35 for KGNU members, $40 for non-members in advance at kgnu.org and $5 higher on the day of the show. Get the details here.
Plan ahead:
State Historian’s Address: Dr. Nicki Gonzales
Wednesday, July 27, 7 to 8 p.m.
History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway
Join Colorado’s first Latina State Historian as she delivers (in English), "Una carta de amor para mi comunidad: A love letter to my community." She'll describe her journey across the state this past year while celebrating, honoring and listening to stories that “for too long have been pushed to the margins." The speech is part of History Colorado's "Bold Women. Change History" series. Tickets are $15 for non-members, $10 members; get them here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]