Denver Zoo and Denver Botanic Gardens Shut Down Temporarily

They were the last major holdouts, but the Denver Zoo and the Denver Botanic Gardens announced today that they are shutting down in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The other big Scientific and Cultural Facilities District institutions — the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science — had already announced their temporary closures last week.

The Denver Botanic Gardens, which had already closed its inside facilities and was only allowing visitors on the grounds, announced its complete closure in an online statement: "We have been following all federal, state and local recommendations and closely monitoring updates through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) related to COVID-19. At the request of the City and County of Denver and the State of Colorado, we have closed all Denver Botanic Gardens locations indefinitely."

The zoo's decision is also based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Colorado, which has banned public gatherings of fifty or more people. Here's the zoo's full statement: