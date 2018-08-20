Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Rise and greet the ceaseless capitalist grind, for Monday morning is here yet again. The arrival of a new work week doesn't mean you must resign yourself to five days of toil and despair, however; workaday readers can make the most of their time off by engaging with Denver's creative community. And enjoying life in the Mile High needn't come at a premium price, either: Each of the events listed below has no cover charge. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Patio Screenings at Avanti: Rushmore

Tuesday, August 21, 9 p.m. to midnight

Avanti Food & Beverage

For a certain generation of swoony cinephiles, Wes Anderson's Rushmore was a seminal film-going experience, one that filled cineplexes with misunderstood weirdos brimming with unearned confidence. Revisit the movie that helped alleviate your adolescent loneliness when Alamo Drafthouse and Avanti Food & Beverage partner to bring you the comedy that launched Anderson's meticulously twee career; the film celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year, in case millennial mortality didn't seem imminent enough. The screening kicks off shortly after dusk at 9 p.m. on Avanti's famed patio, and guests can enjoy the full array of drinks and snacks available from Avanti's collective of vendors. Visit Alamo Drafthouse's box office page for more information.

Little Man Ice Cream

Scoop of Jazz Wednesdays

Wednesday, August 22, 7 to 10 p.m.

Little Man Ice Cream

Sprinkle a little syncopation over your frosty treats at Little Man Ice Cream's Scoop of Jazz, a free weekly summer concert series set against one of Denver's most dramatic cityscape views. Featuring percussionist Alejandro Castaño and a rotating coterie of cool cats, a Scoop of Jazz is just the ticket for shaking off the midweek doldrums. And don't hesitate, because after this, there's just one more opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth and your eardrums beneath the LoHi sky. Learn more on Little Man Ice Cream's Facebook events page.