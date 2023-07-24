Desert Reef Hot Springs Is Throwing the Poolside Party of the Summer

click to enlarge ESP HiFi is Denver's all-vinyl listening bar with a Japanese-inspired interior. @ivywildvisuals

ESP HiFi has an impressive sound system that includes restored Garrard 401 turntables, vintage Klipschorn speakers and a Condesa Carmen rotary mixer. Its selections embrace an international range of jazz, dub, roots reggae and ’80s Japanese staples, and it endeavors to add twenty to thirty albums to its collection each month.

"Perhaps the most important thing we learned is the importance of music choice and sound quality on the overall feeling,"

click to enlarge Mobile setup from Bathe Sauna. Bathe Sauna