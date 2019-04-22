Fight Climate Change...With Three Free Days in Aspen, at Earth's Call Launch

On Earth Day, a new nonprofit is announcing an event that sounds out of this world. To celebrate the founding of Earth's Call, which is devoted to "funding innovative solutions to fight the climate crisis," the organization is hosting a three-day celebration/launch in Aspen May 17 to 19, with high-level talks, a full day of workshops, and a big Saturday night concert in the Benedict Music Tent.

And you could attend...for free. "This is our announcement," says Mitch Salzstein, chief marketing officer of Earth's Call. "We're going out big."

So several hundred tickets are being reserved for Coloradans ("to limit our carbon footprint," he notes), with a free package that includes a three-night stay at an Aspen hotel, plus meals and ground transportation. To be eligible, just register in advance on supportearthscall.org.

Sound too good to be true? "This is for people who understand our message, support our movement — there are no strings attached," Salzstein explains, crediting an "incredible benefactor" with making it possible.

The concert on Saturday, May 18, will feature Patti LaBelle, Colbie Caillat, Anthony Hamilton, Mickey Hart, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Compton Kidz, scored by the Earth’s Symphony Orchestra, led by Grammy Award-winning conductor Cheche Alara. It will be hosted in the legendary Benedict Music Tent and streamed around the world.

That will be followed by "Harmonizing the Future," a full day of environmentally oriented workshops at Aspen Meadows Resort, with panel discussions, nature activities and short screenings during film panels.

On May 17, the first day of the gathering, Earth's Call will unveil a new website with more details on how people can support the movement. In the meantime, the organization that got its start in Boulder (it's also rolling out offices in Chicago and New York) offers this on its Facebook page:

"Earth's Call is a foundation that aims to heal the planet by finding and funding solutions to the climate crisis. Guided by the principles of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals — particularly SDG 17, Partnerships — Earth's Call is building partnerships with scores of like-minded international organizations that also want to tackle the world's most challenging and complex problem: rising global temperatures. Our aim is to help turn concerned citizens into instruments of transformation, each of whom can answer Earth's Call."

Ready to answer that call in Aspen? To register, go to supportearthscall.org.