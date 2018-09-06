Feral Mountain Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Support Move in Berkeley

What the Flesher-Hinton building would look like once Feral Mountain Co. moves in.

When Jimmy Funkhouser, the owner of Feral Mountain Co., an independent shop that won our Best Outdoor-Gear Store award in the Best of Denver 2018, learned that the store's home at 4320 Tennyson Street would soon be demolished to make way for a new condo development, he decided not to dwell on the negative. Instead, he's started a crowdfunding campaign that would help move Feral into an historic building in the Berkeley neighborhood.

The campaign, which launched today, September 6, has a goal of raising $95,000. The money would go toward the build-out of a new Feral store in the Flesher-Hinton building, an old theater at 3936 Tennyson Street that housed Flesher-Hinton Music Co. until 2015. At about 4,500 square feet, it would be a big upgrade from Feral's current 700 square-foot bungalow.

"We wanted to take what is a really negative situation — losing our building — and try to twist it into something that could be something really positive and exciting for us and our community," Funkhouser says.