Red, White, and Boom: Thirteen Places to Watch Fireworks This Week

Have a blast this week! Although most Colorado municipalities ban personal fireworks, many are hosting fireworks shows now through July 4. Whether you're staying in the city or heading to the mountains for a long weekend, you'll find an eye-popping display nearby. Here are thirteen shows you won't want to miss this week; all are free unless otherwise indicated.

Glendale Fireworks

Tuesday, July 2, 9:15 p.m.

Creekside Park

4440 East Virginia Avenue

The celebration starts early with the annual fireworks display in Glendale lighting up the sky from the center of Creekside Park. Roads will start closing around 7:30 p.m., so pack a picnic and find your spot early. Street closures will include East Virginia between South Birch Street and South Cherry Street., South Cherry Street between Cherry Creek Drive South and East Virginia, East Exposition Avenue between South Cherry and South Forest Street, Forest between Exposition and Center, and South Dahlia Street at Cherry Creek Drive South.

Rockies Post-Game Fireworks

Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3

Fireworks start after 9 p.m.

Coors Field

Nothing says America quite like baseball and fireworks. After the Rockies play the Houston Astros, the sky will light up with a heart-pounding fireworks display. Tickets to the game start at $40, but several rooftops and outdoor areas at bars and eateries in the LoHi and LoDo neighborhoods offer optimal viewing opportunities.

Independence Eve Fireworks and Light Show

Wednesday, July 3, 4 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Civic Center Park

The gates will open at 4 p.m., so you can claim the perfect spot and grab a bite from a food truck or stop by a beer and wine garden for a drink. Live music will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a speaking program; at 8:15 p.m. the Colorado Symphony will take the stage to perform a program of patriotic anthems. At 9:30 p.m., the Denver skyline will be illuminated by an explosive fireworks show accompanied by a red, white and blue light show. For more information, visit the Civic Center Conservancy Website.



Stars and Stripes

Wednesday, July 3, 4 to 11 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30

Riverdale Regional Park

9755 Henderson Road, Brighton

Brighton will get very bright on July 3, with an evening of family-friendly activities, beer, food and live music. The fireworks will start after dark. For more information, visit the Adams County Fair Website.



Erie Fireworks

Wednesday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Columbine Mine Park

1926 Skyline Drive, Erie

Erie is stripping down to the basics for this Independence Day: just a big, colorful sky. You can claim your spot after 5 p.m.; fireworks will start at dark at Columbine Mine Park.

Silverton 4th of July

Thursday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Silverton

Silverton offers a full array of activities to celebrate Independence Day, beginning at 8 a.m. at Memorial Park with the Blue Ribbon Run. You can can register on race day for either a 2k, 5k or 10k; fees range from $20 to $30 and benefit the Silverton Youth Center. At 10:30 a.m., the parade will make its way down Greene and Blaire streets; there will be a carnival from noon to 4:30 p.m. in Memorial Park with live music and the annual Duck Derby at 2 p.m. Wrapping up the celebration, fireworks will be shot into the sky from the Shrine of the Mines on Anvil Mountain. For more details, visit the Silverton 4th of July website.

Boom Town

Thursday, July 4

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Black Hawk

Explore the historic mining town during the day, then stay for a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Big Boom Bash

Thursday, July 4, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Jeffco Stadium

Lakewood is getting lit with a celebration fit for the whole fam: lawn games for kids, a Beer Garden for Mom and Dad, and a variety of food trucks to feed anyone's fancy. At dark, find your seat and enjoy the bangin' firework display. No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted. For more information, visit the Big Boom Bash event page on the Lakewood website.



Winter Park 4th of July

Thursday, July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Rendevous Event Center

Head to the Rendevous Event Center in Winter Park for an evening complete with inflatables, face painting and carnival games. Chairs will be provided so that you can sit back and enjoy live country music by Colorado-born artists Buckstein and a fireworks display. For a schedule of all of the festive happenings in Winter Park this weekend, visit the Winter Park website.



The Big Bang: Concert and Fireworks

Thursday, July 4, 6 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Estes Park Events Complex

Estes Park is really letting freedom ring with a concert by Face Vocal Band and a fireworks display above Estes Park Lake. Admission is $17 for adults and $5 for kids;, for more information and to purchase tickets, go to the Big Bang event page on the Visit Estes website.

4th of July Spectacular

Thursday, July 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.

Aurora Municipal Center

Grab a spot on the great lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center and enjoy live music while you wait for the show to begin. For your ultimate viewing pleasure, the City of Aurora created a map highlighting the most ideal spots to see the show.

Rapids Post-Game Fireworks

Thursday, July 4, 7 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks begin after 9

Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Cheer on the Colorado Rapids as they show the New England Revolution why America was too cool for British rule. After the game, a dazzling fireworks display will bring the holiday to an end. If you didn't end up getting a ticket to the game, the parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods Park and parks in Stapleton and Commerce City have a great view of the show. Tickets to the game start at $35.

Fireworks at Folsom Field

Thursday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Folsom Field

The University of Colorado's football stadium turns into a launching pad for fireworks every year, providing the people of Boulder a place to party. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., followed by a sing-along and appearance by Ralphie, CU's buffalo mascot. Fireworks will launch at around 9:30 p.m.

Other notable places to watch fireworks on July 4 in and around Denver: Cornerstone Park in Englewood, Lions Park in Golden, Highland Heritage Regional Park in Highland's Ranch, Clements Park in Littleton, Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course in Castle Rock.

Away from the city, try Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Rotary Park in Durango, Grand Lake, Gunnison City Park in Gunnison, Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs, and Main Street in Ouray.