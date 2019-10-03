Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend in Denver

This weekend, the hills will boast peak leaf-peeping opportunities for those willing to brave the traffic (and shell out for gas). But here in Denver, you'll find many golden (and free) opportunities to enjoy yourself: You can help the Black American West Museum win a big grant (and enjoy music by the Spirituals Project in the process), celebrate the Oxford Hotel's birthday, and experience a true first on First Friday. The festivities start early, so plan to sneak out of the office and enjoy some free fun at one (or all) of these events:

Oxford Hotel Day Open House

Thursday, October 3, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sage Room, 1600 17th Street

Come celebrate the Oxford Hotel's 128th birthday, with live music by Denver folk band New Mexican, seasonal snacks from Urban Farmer, and new Oxford Old-Fashioneds made with the hotel's exclusive A.D. Laws Whiskey Bourbon. Oxford co-owner and renowned urban preservationist Dana Crawford will speak, and Sage Hospitality CEO Walter Isenberg will welcome the community to the free bash, which includes tours and deals on CBD massages and overnight stays this month. Find out more here.



Coloradans for the Common Good's Founding Assembly

Thursday, October 3, 7 p.m.

Manual High School, 1700 East 28th Avenue

The November elections are just a month away, and ballots will soon land in your mailbox. Come hear from candidates for Denver, Aurora, Jefferson County and Adams 14 school boards at this non-partisan accountability session, and get engaged in the civic process. Register at bit.ly/CCGFounding.

A first for First Friday: Matamorphus. Matt Worldly Facebook

Metamorphus Meditation Portal

Friday, October 4, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Denver Art Market, 766 Santa Fe Drive

Artist Matt Worldly has been painting the interior of a building for sale at 766 Santa Fe Drive, filling it with neon art that creates a portal into another dimension. Originally he just wanted a one-day show; now he's hoping to buy the place. But first, he's inviting everyone to experience Metamorphus, "a 7 Step Transformative Meditation portal designed to guide people in to open up in order to connect with their spirit." It's a First Friday first! Advises Worldly, "Come get your face painted and dance in the cosmos!" There's more, lots more, but you'll have to see Metamorphus to believe it, and recognize "an infinite universe of astonishing possibilities." Find out more about Metamorphus here.

Dr. Justina Ford. History Colorado

Black American West Museum Open House

Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3091 California Street

The Dr. Justina Ford House, home to the Black American West Museum, is in the running for a $150,000 Partners in Preservation grant. The first African-American woman to practice medicine in Denver, Ford wasn't allowed privileges at local hospitals. Instead, she welcomed patients to her circa 1890 home in Five Points; between 1911 and 1952, she delivered more than 7,000 babies. Now you can deliver for her by voting to support this Denver landmark at voteyourmainstreet.org/denver. To see what you're helping to save, stop by the museum Saturday for a free open house when you can tour the building, meet historical re-enactors depicting the true history of African-Americans in the West, and catch a special performance by the Spirituals Project choir at 2 p.m. Find out more about the museum here.

Family of Four: Free Family Concert With the Ivalas Quartet

Sunday, October 6, 2 p.m.

Denver School of the Arts, 7111 Montview Boulevard

The Friends of Chamber Music are presenting a family-friendly musical afternoon with the Ivalas Quartet, the University of Colorado Boulder's new Graduate String Quartet in Residence, with violinists Reuben Kebede and Anita Dumar, violist Aimée McAnulty and cellist Pedro Sánchez. The program includes works by Joseph Haydn, Astor Piazzolla and George Walker; explore how this dynamic quartet – a family of another kind – works through various family dynamics to reach true musical harmony. There will be refreshments and hands-on activities following the interactive program. No tickets are required; for more information, visit friendsofchambermusic.com.

And a bonus that will cost you just a penny:

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver Penny Saturday

Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1485 Delgany Street

Admission to MCA Denver is just a penny for Colorado residents this Saturday, when they can catch three new exhibits: Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation, Teresa Hubbard/Alexander Birchler: Flora and Stacey Steers: Edge of Alchemy. These thought-provoking displays all offer poignant and humanizing portraits of artists both well-known and under-recognized. See them and then share your two-cents' worth.