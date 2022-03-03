Six More Ways to Immerse Yourself in Immersive Shows in Denver

While Meow Wolf's Convergence Station and RiNo venue Beacon provide more permanent immersive experiences, Denver is about to be immersed in temporary immersive events.
Immersive Van Gogh, which debuted back in October, is being joined by Immersive Frida Kahlo, which opens today, March 3, and will be sharing the Lighthouse Art Space. And in the meantime, Lumonics has started offering a weekly show, Spookadelia keeps extending, and dinosaurs are on the loose at the National Western Center.
Here are six ways to immerse yourself in even more art:
Immersive Frida Kahlo
Opens Thursday, March 3
Lighthouse Art Space, 3900 Elati Street
Tickets start at $39.99
If you saw Immersive Van Gogh, know that Lighthouse Immersive is using the same format to produce Immersive Frida Kahlo. While you likely won't learn much about the artist, the event is sure to provide an opportunity to take social media-worthy photos. And this isn't the only exhibit Lighthouse is bringing to Denver in 2022: The Art of Banksy opens on Thursday, April 14, in a more traditional format at the Sports Castle.
Jurassic World: The Exhibition
Now open through September 5
Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive
$19.50-$99.50
Inspired by the blockbuster film Jurassic World, this immersive exhibition takes visitors through a 20,000-square-foot jungle of dinosaurs. Learn about different species and their evolution while you dive into the world's pre-human era. "Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with baby dinosaurs, including 'Bumpy; from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," says an announcement for the show, which opened March 2. This exhibit is perfect for kids, or just anyone who loves dinosaurs.
The Dr. Seuss Experience
Opens Friday, March 25
Centennial Promenade, 9555 East County Line Road, Centennial
Tickets start at $28
This Dr. Seuss-themed show is another kid-friendly immersive experience coming to Denver. Kilburn Live has partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to provide a "multisensory experience [that] will transport guests into the pages of the beloved stories and allow them to interact with their favorite characters," according to an announcement of the show. "Visitors will step inside the narratives of treasured Dr. Seuss books like The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who! and The Lorax, as well as several other timeless classics." Advance ticket purchase is recommended, as runs in Texas, Illinois and Toronto have sold out.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue
$20
The Lumonics art collective started offering immersive experiences decades ago, and long before the immersive concept was exploited by companies that realized it was the perfect way to capitalize on iPhone-wielding influencers. Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, which is devoted to the light sculptures of the late Mel and Dorothy Tanner, now offers weekly editions of Lumonics Immersed, an event designed to provide healing while the sculptures' glowing lights pulsate to ethereal music produced by Dorothy and Marc Billard, a composer and artist who works at the gallery. "Dorothy used to call it a vacation from yourself," Barry Raphael, the gallery's archivist, told Westword last year.
Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita
Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Spookadelia has been such a hit at Spectra Art Space that "The Curse of Novo Ita," which debuted in October, has been extended into April. The immersive, introspective fourth installment of the Spookadelia series includes work by the artists, makers and mover-shakers who brought you Novo Ita and Spookadelia 1,2 and 3, along with some surprise artists who made their Spookadelia debut here. Tickets are $28 ($12 kids); book your time here.
Theater of the Mind
August 31 through December 18
York Street Yards, 3887 Steele Street
Tickets TBA
And now for something completely different: David Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, and writer Mala Gaonkar co-created this neuroscience-inspired immersive show, which has been much anticipated since its original dates were postponed because of COVID. The 15,000-square-foot installation will interact with each one of your senses as you follow a Guide, who "will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think," according to the website. Prepare for a mind-bending experience, as the announcement warns: "Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we’re all in it together."