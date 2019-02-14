Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Three Free)

Happy Valentine's Day weekend, dearest readers. Whether you're eager for an evening of boos and bouquets or single-friendly holiday counter-programming, the cups of Denver's entertainment calendar runneth over. While there's no shortage of Westword-approved opportunities to while away the holiday, even the most cash-strapped lonely heart will find plenty of romance-free ways to keep busy. Ten bucks is your ticket to a great time in town; peruse the following list of free and cheap events in Denver this weekend.

Free Lyft Rides to Local Black History Sites

All Month Long

Black American West Museum & Heritage Center

Stiles African American Heritage Center

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

Free up to $10

Lyft is offering Denver passengers the opportunity to explore some of the city's finest African American heritage institutions without the fuss of driving or parking. All throughout Black History Month, you can enjoy a free trip (up to $10) to the Black American West Museum & Heritage Center, Stiles African American Heritage Center, or Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library. Visit Lyft's blog page for a list of participating cities and their corresponding rider codes.

Mark Antonation

Zodiac Killers: Aquarius Edition

Thursday, February 14, 8 to 10 p.m.

The Knotty Neighbor Bar

$5

Even if you think horoscopes are nothing more than hocus pocus, look toward the cosmos for comedy when Zodiac Killers returns to a new venue, the Knotty Neighbor Bar, with an all-Aquarian lineup. For February's edition, Zodiac Killer host and astrology enthusiast Kacy Dahl has recruited a sign-united lineup of local mirth merchants consisting of John Davis, Natalia Kvalem, Elise Kerns, Lily Ostberg, Jodee Champion and headliner Janae Burris. Bring a date or tempt your fate at a standup show guaranteed to charm skeptics and true believers alike. Buy tickets, $5, and find out more on the Knotty Neighbor Bar's Eventbrite page.

Tarot at the Beet

Friday, February 15, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Corner Beet

$6

Keep the spiritualist vibe flowing with Tarot at the Beet, a Fool card-worthy soiree brought to you by the spooky minds of the South Broadway Ghost Society. Originating as a game deck for games like tarocchini in fifteenth century Europe, Tarot cards evolved into the centerpiece of an elaborate divination system only studied experts could hope to interpret. Sip some fresh-pressed juice during eye-opening readings conducted by experts at evening future-gazing frivolity. Admission costs $6 via South Broadway Ghost Society's Ticketleap page, and tips for your individual readers are strongly encouraged —after all, why tempt fate?

Blank Slate Comedy

Friday, February 15, 8 p.m.

Diebolt Brewing

Free

A cavalcade of quaffs and laughs awaits when the Blank Slate Comedy show returns to one of Sunnyside's most standup-friendly brew pubs. Hosted and curated by Kira MagCalen, February's edition showcases the comedic skills of Natalia Kvalem, Marcia Belsky, Andres Becerril, Nathan Lund and headliner Adam Cayton-Holland. Admission is free, leaving you with leftover funds to work your way through Diebolt Brewing's tasty tap list. Visit OdDmosis' Facebook events page for further details.

Rebecca Shtofman Photography

Drag King Storytime

Saturday, February 16, 2 to 3 p.m.

Second Star to the Right Bookstore

$5

Woke parents take note: A chance to offer your youngsters a valuable lesson about self-acceptance while encouraging their love of literature awaits at Drag King Storytime. Presented by Mile High KINGdom at the Second Star to the Right Children's Bookstore, the storybook reading flouts gender conformity in a family-friendly fashion. Listen to cherished stories, lift your voice in sing-alongs, and bask in an uncommonly supportive environment when the Drag Kings return for another round of life-affirming tales. Get tickets, $5, and more information on Second Star to the Right Bookstore's Eventbrite page.

Erica Papillion-Posey and Christiana McMullen perform a rare free rendition of "Souls of the Soil" at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library on Saturday, February 16. Eldeen Annette Photography

Souls of the Soil

Saturday, February 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

Free

The undersung compositions of African American women soar to life in glorious harmony at "Souls of the Soil," a genre blending medley of jazz, spirituals, art songs and opera. Performed by mezzosoprano Erica Papillion-Posey, soprano Christiana McMullen and pianist Solomon Chapman, the concert offers a free midday dose of spirit-stirring music. Find out more on the Denver Library events calendar.

REMIX Pre-Concert Happy Hour: Classical Romance

Saturday, February 16, 6 p.m.

Boettcher Concert Hall (Bach Room)

Free to $15

Add a dash of classical class to your early evening boozing at REMIX Pre-Concert Happy Hour: Classical Romance. Orchestrated by the Young Professionals of the Colorado Symphony, the performance provides an equally ideal warmup for the symphony's Classical Romance concert or a night out on the town. Avail yourself of high culture, light appetizers and cash bar tipples in the cozy Bach room of endangered Denver landmark Boettcher Concert Hall. Admission is free for REMIX members and $15 for everyone else. Call 303-623-7876 or click over to the Colorado Symphony box-office page to reserve a spot.

Arapahoe Philharmonic "Night at the Movies"

Saturday, February 16, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Denver First Church of the Nazarene

$5 to $30

Treat your ears to the sounds of cinema at a "Night at the Movies" Saturday with the Arapahoe Philharmonic. The fourth performance of the Englewood-based Phil's 2019 concert season, the program includes snippets of scores from John Williams (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone), John Powell (How To Train Your Dragon), Erich Wolfgang Korngold's "Hollywood" violin concerto, and Paul Dukas's "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," made famous by its appearance in Walt Disney's Fantasia. Visit the Arapahoe Philharmonic box-office page to buy tickets, $5 to $30, and find out more.

KGNU and Lion's Lair Quarterly Showcase

Saturday, February 16, 8:30 p.m.

Lion's Lair

$5 to $8

The defiantly DIY spirit of punk survives as KGNU Community Radio's Quarterly Showcase gets ready to rock once again at Lion's Lair, a die-hard Denver dive bar. February's particularly eclectic lineup includes Joshua Trinidad and Gregg Ziemba, My New Dad, Lady Gang, and the Milk Blossoms. With DJs Joel Davis the Vibrarian and TerraSonic on deck to keep the beats flowing between performances, the evening offers a treat for local music lovers that only returns once every quarter. Don't miss out; visit Lion's Lair's Facebook events page for more information. Tickets cost $8 at the door or $5 with a receipt from Illegal Pete's.

Priya Parker Mackenzie Stroh

Priya Parker presents: The Art of Gathering

Sunday, February 17, 4 p.m.

Anythink Wright Farms

Free

A call for sociability in an increasingly isolated age, Priya Parker's The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters is a persuasive argument for the power of community. Parker brings her party-hosting expertise to Thornton's Wright Farms branch of the Anythink Library family tree for a reading, meeting and greeting guaranteed to provide guests with a plethora of ways to make their next fiesta meaningful and memorable. The presentation is free and open to the public, and copies of Parker's book will be available for sale courtesy of the Tattered Cover Book Store. Discover more on Anythink Library's events calendar.

