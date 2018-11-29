Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under This Weekend

The remaining days of November may be disappearing faster than Thanksgiving leftovers, but Denver's creative community continues to ensure the city is over-stuffed with entertainments. With bawdy burlesque to classical music concerts, comedy shows and Christmas festivals on offer, only the very dullest of Westword readers will encounter boredom during the days ahead. Live large while pinching every possible penny; keep reading for ten great events that cost $10 or less (fine print notwithstanding) to enjoy.

TEDxMileHigh: Immigration in America

Thursday, November 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

Museo de las Americas

Free

In the midst of a fear-mongering political climate fraught with hateful rhetoric and civil rights abuses, reckoning with the history of immigration in America is more vital than ever. While today's level of vitriol seems to have reached an unprecedented peak, the concerns of immigration have plagued our union since its very foundation, starting with the slow genocide of Native populations and followed by the continued exploitation of migrant and slave labor. TEDxMileHigh has enlisted a quartet of storytellers to provide insight into the journey refugees and asylum-seekers endure to escape famine, persecution and warfare in the hope for a better future. The three-part workshop includes presentations from Aminta Menjivar, Eriko Tsogo, Jorge Castañeda, and Meta Sarmiento who all hail from separate corners of the earth to unite in the same message of inclusion. Find out more on the TEDxMileHigh events calendar.

Courtesy of Erin Stereo

Vinyl Jeopardy

Thursday, November 29, 7 to 9 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

$5

Spin it to win it at Vinyl Jeopardy, a brain-teasing and ear-pleasing musical trivia contest hosted by the Best of Denver Award-winning DJ Erin Stereo. Test the mettle of your memory in signature games like "Who Sampled What?" and "Name That Tune," as Vinyl Jeopardy finds a new home at Mercury Cafe, one of Denver's most art- and earth-friendly venues, eateries and gathering places. And for readers who aren't sufficiently enticed by toe-tapping gamesmanship, the extensive record collection and beat-matching prowess of Thursday's headlining DJ, Neon Brown, should be enough to leave you aching to get your booty shaking. Admission costs $5 at the door; learn more on the Mercury Cafe's Facebook events page.

Laugh Out Loud co-host Jessica L'Whor. Stu Osborne

Laugh Out Loud

Thursday, November 29, 9 p.m.

Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor

$3

As a tragically growing number of Denver's gayest dives fall prey to the boulevard-scrubbing forces of gentrification, readers ought to rejoice in gratitude for the watchful presence of Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, a haven for queer-friendly creatives. At Laugh Out Loud, co-hosting queens Jessica L'Whor and Khrys'ta Aal enlist some of Colorado's funniest LGBTQ performers for an evening of jokes, improvisational games and no shortage of surprises. Tonight's edition spotlights the vampy glamor of Mona Lott, Khloe Katz, and more, set to the pulsating soundtrack of DJ DJT. Admission costs only $3 at the door, so guests can feel free to avail themselves of drink specials and taco truck treats. For more information, look no further than Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor's Facebook events page.

Nerd Roast: Avengers

Friday, November 30, 7 p.m.

Comedy RoomRoom

Free

Denver comedy's margarita and chicharrón-fueled farewell to its home away from home continues with one last cavalcade of costumed chuckleheads when the Nerd Roast rides again for one final outing before fading into a swirl of space dust at the snap of Thanos's fingers. Co-hosted by funny-sad sketch purveyors Zach Reinert and Preston Tompkins of Step Dads, the Nerd Roast is taking its proverbial drive to the store for cigarettes, aka abandoning its comedy family forever, after a joke-filled journey through the Titan-devastated Marvel Cinematic Universe. The dais of doom consists of John Papaioannou as Hawkeye (the most useless character of the MCU), Allison Rose as Black Widow, David Rodriguez as Iron Man, Kira MagCalen as Captain Marvel, Cory Helie as Doctor Strange, Roger Stafford as Spider-Man, Benjamin Duncan as Thor, Caitie Hannan as Scarlet Witch, Anthony Crawford as Black Panther, Geoff Tice as Captain America, Mitch Jones as Thanos, and finally, John Novosad as history's lankiest Incredible Hulk. Admission is free, but donations for the performers are graciously appreciated. Click over to the Comedy RoomRoom's Facebook events page for more details.

Courtesy of the Renaissance Project

A Transatlantic Advent: Music of Byrd & Billings

Friday, November 30, 7 p.m.

First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Sunday, December 2, 2 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church

$8 to $10

The talented members of Boulder's Renaissance Project a cappella choir lift their angelic voices for a concert that spans centuries and continents. Conducted by Jeremy Reger, the Transatlantic Advent explores a sonic continuum that starts with pieces by British Renaissance composer William Byrd and early American choral composer William Billings, a pair of works that sound nothing alike yet both spring from the spiritual fervor of the pre-Christmas season. Join the Renaissance Project singers for a pair of stirring performances that kick off on Friday, November 30, at Longmont's First Evangelical Lutheran Church and conclude on Sunday, December 2, at Boulder's Grace Lutheran Church. Tickets, $8 to $10, and more information are available via the Boulder Renaissance Project events calendar.

Courtesy of the Golden Chamber of Commerce

Olde Golden Christmas Parades

Saturday, December 1, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Downtown Golden

Free

Bringing festivity to the foothills year after year, the Olde Golden Christmas Parades provide the Clear Creek-straddling hamlet's historic downtown corridor with an annual serving of holiday cheer. Sponsored by the Golden Chamber of Commerce, the parade route takes merry dominion over the stretch of Washington Avenue between 10th and 13th streets from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 8, and 15. The event is also preceded by the Golden-wide Candlelight Walk on Friday, November 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., and followed by a Smokehouse luncheon hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, so there's really no wrong way to seize upon the seasonal spirit. Admission is free; visit the Golden Chamber of Commerce events calendar to learn more.

Courtesy of We Made This

We Made This: Holiday Open House

Saturday, December 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

African Community Center of Denver

Free

A bevy of handcrafted holiday gifts await at We Made This: Holiday Open House, a unique shop-portunity for buyers keen on supporting independent local and international artisans. Gift shop generously with a goodly sense of purpose at a marketplace that assures shopper that over half of sales proceeds are sent along to the artworks original creators, thereby enriching and enshrining the artistic empowerment of refugee women. To register for free admission and find out more, look no further than the We Made This Eventbrite page.

Brandon Marshall

Riverside Cemetery Annual Christmas Remembrance Celebration

Saturday, December 1, 1 to 3 p.m.

Riverside Cemetery

Free

Readers searching for somberly meaningful counterprogramming to weekend frivolity can pay homage to the dearly departed at Riverside Cemetery's Annual Christmas Remembrance Celebration, a chance for Denverites to honor their fallen loved ones before the requisite reunions of the holiday season. Hang a sentimental ornament on Riverside Cemetery's memorial tree before visiting the respective gravestones of your loved ones for a gratitude-burnishing memento mori to kick off a holiday season rife with family reunions. The special program includes live music and light refreshments. Learn more, and register for free on Riverside Cemetery's Eventbrite page.

Handel's Messiah With the Boulder Chamber Chorale

Saturday, December 1, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 2, 3 p.m.

Mountain View United Methodist Church

$5 to $35

Sing "Hallelujah" in glorious Baroque-era harmony with the plum-voiced members of the Boulder Chamber Chorale as they kick off Jesus Christ's purported birth month with the hearty hosannas of George Frideric Handel's savior-anointing Messiah. Originally composed with the intention of raising funds for a London orphanage, the Pro Musica Colorado Chamber Orchestra and Boulder Chamber Chorale continue Handel's tunefully altruistic raison d'être by donating proceeds and collecting non-perishable goods for the Community Food Share. Visit Pro Musica Colorado's events calendar to buy tickets – student admission is available for the screamingly affordable price of $5, and $25 to $35 for everyone else – and get a handle on Handel.

Brunchlesque performer Vyla Vaudette. Steadman

Brunchlesque: A Farewell Pajama Party

Sunday, December 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

El Charrito

$5

Denver's protracted send-off to one of its most-favored ballpark area haunts serves up its final round of vittles and va-va-voom at Brunchlesque: A Farewell Pajama Party – and, yes, this is the second El Charrito-based event on this list, but we're sad to see it go and fully intend to seize every last second of the "Five Star Dive Bar's" characteristically scuzzy charms. Guzzle mimosas and Bloody Marys whilst gawking at the stage-scorching antics of Genie Vortexx, Honey Heartbreaker, Jiji DeLuge, Katya Peepin', Magnum Missile, Matzo McBallz, Polka Dottie, Raphael de la Ghetto, Rose West, Vyla Vaudette, and the effervescent Brunchlesque host, Lady Lavender. Tickets, $5, are likely to sell out, so don't miss your chance to be a part of Denver dive history. Discover more on the Denver Burlesque Facebook events page.

