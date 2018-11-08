Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Four Free!)

Another Mile High weekend rears its head, and Denver's creative community has answered the call to entertain the city's thrifty citizenry. The following days will be a banner weekend for Colorado's arts, music and comedy scenes, and readers can reap the rewards on the cheap at any one – or all – of the ten following events. Furthermore, each diversion listed below costs around ten American dollars to attend, and four of them are free.

Sources of Light III

Thursday, November 8, 8 p.m.

Millers and Rossi

Free

Catch an aural glimpse at the future of composition when Matthew James Manowski brings his globe-trotting Sources of Light concert series back to Denver for the third annual edition of experiments in sound. Manipulating unconventional electronic devices to surprisingly musical ends, Manowski returns with a host of new sonic innovations and a list of accomplished guests that includes Denver-based DJ Alex Warzel as well as award-winning composer and Minneapolis Metropolitan State University Professor David Means. Sources of Light starts shining at 8 p.m. tonight at RiNo's favorite speakesy-cum-art gallery. Visit Millers and Rossi's Facebook events page for more details.

Courtesy of Fallen Owl Tattoo Studio

Tattoos for Toys

Friday, November 9, 12:40 p.m.

Fallen Owl Tattoo Studio

Free

Swap trinkets for ink at the Eighth Annual Tattoos for Toys, a holiday season tradition for altruistic body art enthusiasts. Fallen Owl Studio's kind-hearted tattooists are offering up $40 gift certificates in exchange for three unwrapped childrens toys. The donations, which are sent along to The Action Center, are a vital source of scarce holiday cheer for families experiencing homelessness during the coldest time of year. Attach a helping hand to your sleeve-tatted wrist when the annual benefit returns on Friday, November 9, and collects toys every day thereafter until Sunday, December 9. The early start allows the center enough time to distribute the donations. Find out more on Fallen Owl Tattoo Studio's Facebook events page.

Comedy Night at Chain Reaction

Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Chain Reaction Brewing Company

Free

Comedy Night at Chain Reaction, a show that's launched dozens of brewpub-based imitators, returns with another frothy serving of domestic and imported standup. Hosted and curated by Steve Vanderploeg, November's edition is packed with out-of-towners rarely seen on local stages, including Hunstville's Scott Eason, Portland's Andie Main, Las Vegas's Shanna Christmas, and Los Angeles's Anthony Desamito and Sofiya Alexandra. It's all about hometown pride for the headliner spot, however, as Vanderploeg welcomes Nancy Norton to the Chain Reaction stage, fresh off her historic triumph at the Boston Comedy Festival. Admission is free; visit Chain Reaction Brewing Company's Facebook events page for more details.

Courtesy of the Denver Brass

Boundless Brass & Organ

November 9 to 10, 7:30 and 3 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran Church

$8 to $31

Famously declared "the king of instruments" by no less an authority than Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the pipe organ is responsible for some of the most beautiful moments in the ecclesiastical canon, yet versatile enough to interpret even non-liturgical classics. The instrument's heavenly sounds ring even sweeter with the accompaniment of a horn section, which is precisely what readers can experience when the Denver Brass ensemble joins organist Joseph Galema and the Lamont School of Music Brass Choir for a performance that takes full advantage of the harmony-swaddling acoustics Bethany Lutheran Church provides. The concert program consists of Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition," "Ride of the Valkyries" from Richard Wagner's Die Walküre, and "Mars, the Bringer of War" from Gustav Holst's The Planets suite. Find tickets, $8 to $31, and more information on the Denver Brass box-office page.

Courtesy of Seicento Baroque Ensemble

Seicento Baroque Ensemble: Voices and Violins

November 9 to 11, 7:30 and 3 p.m.

First Evangelical Lutheran Church

First United Methodist Church

The Studios at Overland Crossing

$9 to $25

The classical-music cross-pollination continues when the Seicento Baroque Ensemble celebrates the musical marriage of strings and singers with "Voices and Violins," a trio of concerts held at various venues across the front range. Few sounds stir the soul more than the pairing of a string section with the human voice, and stirring souls is precisely what Seicento aims to do with an evening of Baroque era compositions lovely enough to make a believer out of even the most hardened heathen. Despite the churchy surroundings, the concert program is decidedly nondenominational, drawing from Jewish violinist and composer Salomone Rossi and Italian nuns Isabella Leonarda and Chiara Margharita Cozzolani, as well as secular works from Monteverdi, Buxtehude and Schütz. Visit the Seicento Baroque Ensemble's Eventbrite page to buy tickets, $9 to $25, and learn more.

Mutiny Information Cafe proprietor and Cabal contributor Jim Norris. Jason Bosch

Cabal Reunion Show

Saturday, November 10, 6 p.m.

Cabal Gallery

Free

Celebrate the Cabal-iday season with a collection of foundational creatives and curators fighting to keep art alive on the increasingly bougie South Broadway corridor at the Cabal Reunion Show, a tribute to the makers of Baker. Behold artwork from Cabal co-conspirators like Jim Norris, Joshua Finley, Jesse Frazier, Vincent Cheap Painter, Mar Williams and more before boogieing down to the sounds of Gort vs. Goom during the artiest party that the weekend has to offer. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Find more details on Cabal Gallery's Facebook events page.

Where Do We Go From Here: America in the First World War

Saturday, November 10, 6:30 p.m.

Claver Hall Mountain View Room (Regis University)

Free

Though international conflicts have become increasingly convenient for Americans to ignore, our nation's military has been mired in various wars for many of our readers' entire lifetimes. In light of a widespread and steadfast geopolitical refusal to learn from the mistakes of the past, the centenary of the Armistice that ended World War I – which historians at the time hubristically regarded as the war to end all wars – is especially poignant. The Arvada Center's National Speaker Series honors the hundredth anniversary of Remembrance Day with a presentation from Steven Trout, author of On the Battlefield of Memory: The First World War and American Remembrance, 1919 to 1941, a thoughtful examination of the aftermath of the Great War and its lasting impact, followed by a panel of historians moderated by Trout. Visit the Arvada Center's events calendar for more details.

Anima Chamber Ensemble: Radiance and Rest

Saturday, November 10, 7:30 p.m.

Augustana Lutheran Church

$5 to $25

Light up your weekend at yet another world-class classical music offering when the Anima Chamber Ensemble commences its fourth concert season with Radiance and Rest, an evening of vocal virtuosity. Abetted by the soaring voices of two local high school choirs, Anima's thirteen member chorale spans centuries of sound with a songbook that begins in the Renaissance era and winds down with modern day pop. Arrive early to sip on Italian sodas in support of Augustana Arts' education and community outreach programs, which will reap all the proceeds from sales of the sweet and fizzy treats. Buy tickets, $5 to $25, and learn more from the Augustana Arts events calendar.

Spells, Eyes and Ears, Great American House Fire, and Hooper

Saturday, November 10, 9 p.m.

Lost Lake

$10 to $12

Fist pump and pogo jump your way through a Saturday night staycation when the earworm-proliferating punk purveyors in Spells return to the Centennial state to headline a momentous evening for the Denver music scene – a dual album release party for Great American House Fire and Eyes and Ears. Cop fresh copies of the bands' new tapes or records and kick back for a concert lineup that includes all three of the aforementioned bands plus the Denver-based punk-rockers in Hooper. Admission costs $10 to $12 via Lost Lake's Ticketfly page, where readers can also find more information.

Music in the Galleries: Sharon Park and Zachary Reaves

Sunday, November 11, 1 and 2 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum

$6 to $10

Chamber music and abstract expressionist art collide in glorious harmony at the Clyfford Still Museum's Music in the Galleries concert series, a collaborative effort between the museum, Swallow Hill Music and Denver's Friends of Chamber Music collective. November's edition spotlights the bow-bending prowess of violinist Sharon Park and cellist Zachary Reaves for a pair of midday performances surrounded by one of the city's greatest artistic treasures. Eager to indulge in a feast for the eyes and ears? Look no further than the Friends of Chamber Music events calendar. The performance is included with general admission to the artsy emporium, which costs $6 to $10 via the Clyfford Still Museum box-office page.

Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.