Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

As Monday morning rears its sleepy head, many Denverites may feel like the upcoming week has nothing to offer but dropping temperatures and workaday drudgery. And while there may indeed be instances of both unpleasantries in the days to come, Colorado's creative community remains committed to entertaining the public no matter how far the mercury falls. Hobnob with authors, enjoy world-class concerts, or seize a pre-holiday opportunity to shop for handmade goods. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Violin to Harpsichord

Tuesday, November 13, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

It's impossible to imagine the musical evolution from the Baroque to classical eras without the influence of Johann Sebastian Bach, but many of the Old Wig's favorite compositions have been lost to time. Among Bach's nearly lost works is a version of the Chaconne for Solo Violin adapted for the harpsichord — Bach specialized in creating protean music that sounds equally lovely on a wide array of instruments — but thanks to a reconstructed version compiled by University of Colorado Baroque Music Performance Chair and Professor of Harpsichord Robert Hill, Boulderites can hear the rarely performed masterpiece for themselves. Join Hill at his debut solo recital, or visit the CU Faculty events calendar to watch a live stream of the performance.

Harm Reduction Action Center

The More You Know Workshop

Thursday, November 15, 4 to 5 p.m.

Vicki Myhren Gallery

Challenging decades of Reaganite anti-drug hysteria with facts, compassion and a commitment to saving lives above all else, the Harm Reduction Action Center is dedicated to providing humane and non-judgmental addiction treatment that emphasizes preventing overdoses and the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C. In honor of the upcoming World Aids Day on Saturday, December 1, Harm Reduction Action Center head Lisa Raville leads a workshop aimed at dispelling widely held misconceptions about the opioid epidemic and advocating for a new approach to solving it, grounded in a mix of kindness and data. Visit the Harm Reduction Action Center's Eventbrite page to register for a seat and find more details.

Amongst The Liberal Elite Book Trailer So that book I keep talking about? Here's the trailer. #amongsttheliberalelite #imovieishard Posted by Elly Lonon, Writer of Wrongs on Monday, October 8, 2018

Amongst the Liberal Elite

Thursday, November 15

Tattered Cover LoDo

Whoever said "Getting woke is easy" is really letting their privilege show. Adapted from a gently satirical McSweeney's column, Elly Lonon's Amongst the Liberal Elite follows a couple of urbane kombucha drinkers on a sojourn through Trump country fraught with uncomfortable realizations and underwhelming tourist traps. Lonon, a self-proclaimed "Writer of Wrongs," is incisively funny on the page, but she's also a charming public speaker whose book tour alights upon the Tattered Cover's LoDo location this week, for a signing and discussion led by Jessica Ziegler, author of Science of Parenthood. Visit the Tattered Cover Book Store Facebook events page to learn more.

Courtesy of Denver Botanic Gardens

Winter Gift Market

November 15 to 17, 4 to 8 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Why wait until after Thanksgiving to start your search for the perfect gift? A treasure trove of handmade wonders awaits at the Denver Botanic Gardens' Winter Gift Market. In addition to the Gardens Guild's best-selling collection of herbal vinegars and seasonings, guests can peruse a wide array of vintage goods, pottery, jewelry and specialty cuisines, stuffing their stockings before they've even stuffed their turkeys. General admission is free, but museum members receive 10 percent off their purchases, so it's still worthwhile to consider signing up. Find out more on the Denver Botanic Gardens' events calendar.

Altius String Quartet

Friday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.

St. John's Episcopal Cathedral

The Altius Quartet, an ensemble of prize-winning purveyors of fine chamber music, presents history's grandest music surrounded by late-Gothic Revival ambience at a free performance at Saint John's Episcopal Cathedral. Kick off the weekend with a concert program comprising some of the greatest works ever composed for four sets of strings, including Franz Joseph Haydn's String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76, Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95 "Serioso," and Robert Schumann's String Quartet No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 4. Learn more from the St. John's Episcopal Cathedral music calendar.

